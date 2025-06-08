Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Experts claim we're all wiping our butts the wrong way

"5 pro tips for a clean bottom"

toilet paper, digestion, bowel movements, personal hygiene, skin irritations, allergic reactions, wiping

Toilet paper at the ready.

Image via Canva - Photo by Sorapong's Images
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesJun 08, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

Getting rid of your, er, waste is an uncomfortable subject. But we all do it, hopefully on the daily, and a few times if your digestion is up to it. We eat and then get rid of the stuff our bodies don't need, so we need to talk about clean-up after a bowel movement.

Curtis Asbury, MD a dermatologist practicing in Selbyville, Delaware, sees a lot of people complaining about irritation on their behinds. Patients will come into his office with an irritated rectum and emphatically proclaim they aren't doing anything wrong. His simple response, "You're not wiping correctly."

In an interview with Mental Floss, Asbury said, "It's called perianal dermatitis." This inflammation of the skin around the anus is most often caused by poor anal hygiene. Some of the behaviors involved with that: wiping poorly, wiping infrequently, wiping overzealously, and wiping with things our bodies don't like and have allergic reactions to.

infections, feces, urinary tract infection, women, moisture build up, yeast infections, teenagersWoman feeling pain in buttocks area.Image via Canva - Photo by Kaspars Grinvalds

Here are five pro tips for a pristine butt:

Wipe in the correct direction

There's a right and wrong direction to this thing? Yep. We all should be wiping front to back. In order to avoid urinary tract infections and getting feces in the vaginal canal, it's been suggested women should always wipe front to back. When I was a teenager, a girlfriend was mortified I did it the other way. Apparently she was right.

Be thorough but be tender

Some people really want to be clean, so aggressively attacking the area is the thought process. "I see people scrubbing hard," Dr. Asbury said. "That just makes the problem worse." We want to gently wipe until we see clean paper. Then it's blotting and dabbing to get at the extra moisture. Excessive wiping can bring tears to the anal tissue, so clean the area instead of approaching it like trying to remove a layer of paint off the wall with a scraper.

animation, cartoon, healthy hygiene, buttocks, gently wiping, anal tissueAn animated towel dry.media0.giphy.com

No more wet wipes

I've personally received praise and appreciation from guests for having wet wipes in the restroom. Apparently, I have been mistreating them and myself all these years. The chemical methylisothiazolinone is often added to inhibit bacterial growth before the wipes get from the stores to your homes. Any chemicals in the wipes stay on you unless washed off. These harmful chemicals can lead to rashes from allergic reactions. "Even the all-natural ones can cause problems," says Dr. Asbury.

Purchase a bidet

Who doesn't remember bidet's flying off the shelves during the pandemic? These cute little add-ons for every toilet send a spray of water right between your butt cheeks. The system flushes out the area offering an optimal approach to the clean up. Setting up the device is quite easy as it connects to the existing plumbing of the toilet.

Lastly, water soaked paper towels

It's suggested to dampen a paper towel instead of toilet paper because TP is too flimsy and often just falls apart. We know disintegrating toilet paper creates a whole new problem. One very important note: the towel should be placed in a waste basket after use. Some may find this concept rather disgusting. However, the bill for a plumber to unclog your pipes is equally disturbing. Throw the used towels in the trash.

And there you have it; these five pro tips to cleaning up after your visit to the toilet bowl should make a world of difference for your health.

daily digestioneating and digestingexperts claimbowel movementpersonal hygienedermatologisttoilet paperfecal matterpooprashesbidets

The Latest

toilet paper, digestion, bowel movements, personal hygiene, skin irritations, allergic reactions, wiping
Health

Experts claim we're all wiping our butts the wrong way

new planet, scientific discovery, space discovery, ninth planet, astronomy
Science

Goodbye solar system? Scientists confirm a possible new gas giant planet behind Pluto.

celebrity, Jennifer Aniston, sleep tips, 7-9 hours sleep, good night's sleep, recovery, sleep patterns, dreams, sleep cycles
Life hacks

Jennifer Aniston swears by these 4 tips for a good night's sleep and science agrees

taxes, tax filing, software, government, money tips
Money

IRS provides tax filing software for free, thwarting TurboTax and lobbyists

More For You

life hacks, philosophy, sage wisdom, life experience, seniors, advice, knowledge

Older man advises younger boy.

Image via Canva.

7 lessons ‘old people’ talk about that are life hacks for any age

Experience is a good thing. The older we get and the more mistakes that we put behind us, the wisdom gained has more than just incredible value for ourselves. Sharing these life lessons with younger generations is good for everyone. There is a wealth of information available to anyone seeking a little guidance in their lives.

A Redditor shared that they appreciated an old man's advice from something they had read: “My grandpa once told me 'if you get on the wrong train, get off at the nearest station, the longer it takes you to get off, the more expensive the return trip will be.' He wasn’t talking about trains.” Finding this advice quite helpful, they sought more wisdom from the old folks. Through a Reddit post people started sharing some sayings they were told growing up.

Keep ReadingShow less
dementia care, caregiving, elderly support, whiteboard message, memory loss, Alzheimer's support, family caregiving, aging parents, elder care tips, UK doctor, viral kindness, dementia compassion, dementia advice, reassurance tips

Representative Image: It can be scary to wake up alone in a hospital, one daughter found a simple way to help.

Public Domain

Doctor shares touching whiteboard message a daughter wrote for her mom with dementia

Anyone who's cared for a loved one with dementia knows just how heartbreaking the experience can be. The disease chips away at memory, reasoning, and communication, often leaving families scrambling to find ways to offer comfort and stability. But one daughter’s creative and compassionate approach has gone viral, and for good reason.

Dr. Philip Grimmer, a physician from Wiltshire, UK, was visiting a dementia patient when he noticed a whiteboard in the woman’s living room. On it, her daughter had written a short list of reassurances, reminders meant to soothe her mother’s recurring fears. Moved by the simplicity and tenderness of the gesture, Dr. Grimmer shared a photo of the board on X (formerly Twitter).

Keep ReadingShow less
essential tremors, brain surgery, incisionless surgery, medical breakthrough, Neville Waterstorm, Gold Coast Hospital, MRI ultrasound, tremor treatment, life-changing procedure, public healthcare

Representative Image: For those with essential tremors, simple tasks can be impossible.

Canva

He lived with tremors for 35 years, then one surgery did the impossible

For more than three decades, Neville Waterstorm couldn’t do something most of us never think twice about, drinking from a glass without spilling. Living with essential tremors meant that even basic tasks were an everyday struggle. But a revolutionary new procedure performed at Gold Coast University Hospital in Australia has changed all that.

Neville's hands have steadied thanks to a surgery that doesn’t require incisions. The treatment targets the specific brain activity responsible for tremors, using MRI guidance to disrupt the problematic neural patterns non-invasively. And the results? Instant and incredible.

Keep ReadingShow less
skin bacteria, showering science, body odor facts, dermatitis neglecta, hygiene tips, microbiome health, fungal infections, eczema triggers

Representative Image: Bathing isn't just a social nicety, it's a medical necessity.

Canva

What really happens to your skin when you stop showering

We’ve all skipped the occasional shower, maybe you were running late, maybe it was a lazy Sunday, or maybe you just didn’t feel like it. No judgment. But when skipping showers becomes a regular thing, your body might start reacting in ways you didn’t expect. From bacterial imbalances to downright crusty skin, there’s real science behind what happens when you stop bathing.

A popular explainer video delves into the details, highlighting what happens when you wash too little, or even too much. Here's a breakdown of the most surprising and slightly gross effects of skipping your shower routine.

Keep ReadingShow less
grip strength, age 100, health indicator, healthy lifestyle, strength

How long can you hold, bro?

Photo credit: Canva

If you want to live to 100, doctors say this neglected muscle predicts your chances

We’re all trying to make the most out of our time on Earth. We watch our diets, exercise, and have our doctors test us in various ways in order to maximize our potential lifespans. However, there is one consistently accurate gauge that could determine whether you’re going to live to see 100: grip strength.

That’s right, in a day and age in which people spend small fortunes to test blood, submit to imaging scans, and use state-of-the-art technology to measure and extend their lifespan, one of the best metrics is to just hold and squeeze a tennis ball as hard as you can for as long as you can. In a 44-year-long study, the participants had their grip strength measured initially at ages 56 through 68 years old at the start, and had their grip strength measured routinely throughout the study. The participants who reached the 100-year age mark were 2.5 times likely to have the highest third grip strength measured in the overall study.

Keep ReadingShow less
social media, phone addiction, focus, concentration, psychology

Young people are spending over 8 hours on social media per day.

Photo credit: Canva

Ivy League psychologist says everyone under 25 must master this skill to be employable

Do you have trouble concentrating? Are you finding yourself dropping everything to respond to a text, see what that ping notification was, or address the quiet rumble coming from your phone? Then it might be too late if you’re over the age of 25.

New York University professor and psychologist Dr. Jonathan Haidt, was recently on The Oprah Podcast to discuss the ever-growing problem of concentration among young people due to their phone use. Haidt claims that habitual phone usage and social media has harmed teenagers and young people’s ability to focus and concentrate, two important skills that are necessary in any profession. “These things are designed to interrupt you,” he explained.

Keep ReadingShow less
anxiety relief, anxiety help, coping strategies, science of anxiety, panic attack tips, mental health, overcome anxiety, anxiety coping skills, University of Cambridge

Representative Image: Science has taken strides toward bolstering mental strength.

Keenan Constance

How to beat anxiety and become mentally strong according to science

Do you have anxiety? Have you tried just about everything to get over it, but it just keeps coming back? Perhaps you thought you had got over it, only for the symptoms to return with a vengeance? Whatever your circumstances, science can help you to beat anxiety for good.

Anxiety can present as fear, restlessness, an inability to focus at work or school, finding it hard to fall or stay asleep at night, or getting easily irritated. In social situations, it can make it hard to talk to others; you might feel like you're constantly being judged, or have symptoms such as stuttering, sweating, blushing or an upset stomach.

Keep ReadingShow less
medical miracle, inspiration, decapitation, ehlers-dahlos syndrome, hope

After 37 surgeries, Megan King can bowl again.

Photo credit: Canva

After her 37th surgery, woman’s ‘decapitated’ head is fully reattached

In 2005, 16-year-old Megan King went to gym class like any normal teenager. However, after diving for a soccer ball and getting hurt in a fall, her life changed forever. While an injury sustained playing soccer is common for people her age, she injured her ankle and tore muscles across her shoulder blades according to The Daily Mail. While healing takes time, doctors were wondering why she was still on crutches after over a year.

King’s health was deteriorating, with muscles tearing and joints weakening, including her spine. After ten years and over 20 surgeries, she was officially diagnosed with hypermobile Ehler's-Danlos syndrome (hEDS), a genetic disorder that weakens connective tissues between the joints. That would explain why in 2016, when a doctor tried to remove the protective Halo brace from her head, her skull nearly fully detached from her body internally. In other words, her head was nearly decapitated from the inside.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025