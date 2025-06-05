Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

7 lessons ‘old people’ talk about that are life hacks for any age

"Tried-and-true life lessons."

life hacks, philosophy, sage wisdom, life experience, seniors, advice, knowledge

Older man advises younger boy.

Image via Canva.
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesJun 05, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

Experience is a good thing. The older we get and the more mistakes that we put behind us, the wisdom gained has more than just incredible value for ourselves. Sharing these life lessons with younger generations is good for everyone. There is a wealth of information available to anyone seeking a little guidance in their lives.

A Redditor shared that they appreciated an old man's advice from something they had read: “My grandpa once told me 'if you get on the wrong train, get off at the nearest station, the longer it takes you to get off, the more expensive the return trip will be.' He wasn’t talking about trains.” Finding this advice quite helpful, they sought more wisdom from the old folks. Through a Reddit post people started sharing some sayings they were told growing up.

These are some of the most helpful suggestions for navigating life:


"Be nice to everybody you meet on the way up the ladder. You'll see the same faces on the way down."

Treating people with respect and kindness goes a long way in any situation. If there's one thing that's been proven time and again about successful people, it's never guaranteed and most likely not to last forever. If you fall from the heights of achievement, it's good to have the compassion and help from others when you try to get back up. If you kicked them in the face on your way to the top, there's a good chance you're probably going to receive the same back during any setback.

honesty, truth, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., social justice, morals, characterPinocchio falls off the ladder.media2.giphy.com

"It's never the wrong time to do the right thing."

There's a few ways to approach this concept. First being that living a life of integrity always has value. A good example, when people say it's such a small thing it doesn't matter, can make a difference. But if we can't deliver on the small things that aren't as important, it's unlikely we will be doing the right thing on the big ones either. The second concept could be a reflection on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s quote in his speech to Oberlin College in 1964, "The time is always right to do what is right." Don't wait for the perfect moment or when it's most convenient. This is just giving power to a person's inaction, and there's no time to wait for social justice and civil rights.

"It's easier to STAY out of trouble than GET out of trouble."

This surrounds concepts like "pause before you act." It's a lot easier to be patient before a problem starts. Most of my own pitfalls in particular are of the "putting my foot in my mouth" kind that could have been avoided if I just sat for a second before I acted on the thought. I've heard the spiritual maxim that life gives us time on the really important decisions. Unless of course there's a car about to hit you so get out of the way.

Kobe Bryant, celebrity, mentors, philosophy, The Power of Now, life decisionsKobe Bryant jumps car in commercial.media2.giphy.com

"The windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason."

This saying is about letting go of the past. It's important to learn from our successes and failures, but dwelling on them keeps us from accessing what's actually happening in the moment. If I have important decisions to make in my life and I'm still focused on the oops from a week ago, I might miss the opportunity to do something great today. All the sages suggest living in the today. Easier said than done, but knowing a healthy direction is helpful.

"Whenever it feels like an argument is brewing, ask yourself, is this the hill I want to die on?"

I've met plenty of people ready and motivated to have an aggressive conversation over any subject. It's easy to be triggered into a battle of ideas, especially when we feel that we're right and the other person is wrong. An older mentor gifted me an amazing concept that I do my best to employ whenever these situations come up: "Does it need to be said? Does it need to be said right now? And does it need to be said by me?" In most cases the answer is 'no' so I get to shut up. It's actually a nice relief.

arguments, aggressive people, passive people, agro, 80's movies, Paul ReubensPee Wee's Big Adventure the movie.media1.giphy.com

"You have two lives to live: the second begins when you realize you only have one."

This one hits me hard. It highlights how much time can be wasted pursuing and chasing the things that never mattered that much. Having a perspective shift and realizing delaying dreams, living passively, and avoiding risks is most likely not the life we want to reflect back upon. The book, Tuesdays with Morrie by Mitch Albom touches on this and showcases the importance of learning about love, life lessons, death, and forgiveness through meaningful interactions with Morrie, who is dying. It's incredibly helpful stuff.

"When you're worried about what other people are thinking about you, keep in mind that they aren't."

The basic truth is everyone is focused pretty much on their own journey first. Worrying about other people's opinions is often based on imagined judgements. Learning to live an authentic life and pursuing what one's own heart wants brings a liberated and confident lifestyle. Looking for outside affirmation can never live up to the tried-and-true power found in self esteem.

comedy, knowledge, millennials, elders, grandparents, young people, education"I'm good enough..." Saturday Night live skit.media3.giphy.com

I've never come across anyone in their later years talking about how much they wished they could have worked more and spent less time with the people they loved and who loved them. This life thing is confusing, but the basics are pretty clear: seek out the wisdom of those who have done it before. Learning how to bring these philosophies into action can lead to a better experience and an overall good life.

life advice tipstimeless life lessonswisdom from eldersintegrity always matterswisdomlife hacksseniorsold peopleteachersphilosophyguidanceself helpself esteemlife advice

The Latest

winston howes, heart shaped meadow, tree tribute, grief and love, viral photo, aerial heart tribute, janet howes, oak tree planting, hidden tribute, romantic gestures
Past Events

Grieving man plants 6,000 trees in wife’s memory—then a balloon photo reveals his hidden tribute

life hacks, philosophy, sage wisdom, life experience, seniors, advice, knowledge
Health

7 lessons ‘old people’ talk about that are life hacks for any age

fart, blood pressure, heart health, cardiovascular health, stinky
Health

Johns Hopkins doctors discover that smelly farts have an unexpected health benefit

social anxiety, self help, FORD method, small talk, social gatherings, introvert, extrovert
Culture

Never struggle with small talk again - just try the easy 'FORD method'

More For You

dementia care, caregiving, elderly support, whiteboard message, memory loss, Alzheimer's support, family caregiving, aging parents, elder care tips, UK doctor, viral kindness, dementia compassion, dementia advice, reassurance tips

Representative Image: It can be scary to wake up alone in a hospital, one daughter found a simple way to help.

Public Domain

Doctor shares touching whiteboard message a daughter wrote for her mom with dementia

Anyone who's cared for a loved one with dementia knows just how heartbreaking the experience can be. The disease chips away at memory, reasoning, and communication, often leaving families scrambling to find ways to offer comfort and stability. But one daughter’s creative and compassionate approach has gone viral, and for good reason.

Dr. Philip Grimmer, a physician from Wiltshire, UK, was visiting a dementia patient when he noticed a whiteboard in the woman’s living room. On it, her daughter had written a short list of reassurances, reminders meant to soothe her mother’s recurring fears. Moved by the simplicity and tenderness of the gesture, Dr. Grimmer shared a photo of the board on X (formerly Twitter).

Keep ReadingShow less
essential tremors, brain surgery, incisionless surgery, medical breakthrough, Neville Waterstorm, Gold Coast Hospital, MRI ultrasound, tremor treatment, life-changing procedure, public healthcare

Representative Image: For those with essential tremors, simple tasks can be impossible.

Canva

He lived with tremors for 35 years, then one surgery did the impossible

For more than three decades, Neville Waterstorm couldn’t do something most of us never think twice about, drinking from a glass without spilling. Living with essential tremors meant that even basic tasks were an everyday struggle. But a revolutionary new procedure performed at Gold Coast University Hospital in Australia has changed all that.

Neville's hands have steadied thanks to a surgery that doesn’t require incisions. The treatment targets the specific brain activity responsible for tremors, using MRI guidance to disrupt the problematic neural patterns non-invasively. And the results? Instant and incredible.

Keep ReadingShow less
skin bacteria, showering science, body odor facts, dermatitis neglecta, hygiene tips, microbiome health, fungal infections, eczema triggers

Representative Image: Bathing isn't just a social nicety, it's a medical necessity.

Canva

What really happens to your skin when you stop showering

We’ve all skipped the occasional shower, maybe you were running late, maybe it was a lazy Sunday, or maybe you just didn’t feel like it. No judgment. But when skipping showers becomes a regular thing, your body might start reacting in ways you didn’t expect. From bacterial imbalances to downright crusty skin, there’s real science behind what happens when you stop bathing.

A popular explainer video delves into the details, highlighting what happens when you wash too little, or even too much. Here's a breakdown of the most surprising and slightly gross effects of skipping your shower routine.

Keep ReadingShow less
grip strength, age 100, health indicator, healthy lifestyle, strength

How long can you hold, bro?

Photo credit: Canva

If you want to live to 100, doctors say this neglected muscle predicts your chances

We’re all trying to make the most out of our time on Earth. We watch our diets, exercise, and have our doctors test us in various ways in order to maximize our potential lifespans. However, there is one consistently accurate gauge that could determine whether you’re going to live to see 100: grip strength.

That’s right, in a day and age in which people spend small fortunes to test blood, submit to imaging scans, and use state-of-the-art technology to measure and extend their lifespan, one of the best metrics is to just hold and squeeze a tennis ball as hard as you can for as long as you can. In a 44-year-long study, the participants had their grip strength measured initially at ages 56 through 68 years old at the start, and had their grip strength measured routinely throughout the study. The participants who reached the 100-year age mark were 2.5 times likely to have the highest third grip strength measured in the overall study.

Keep ReadingShow less
social media, phone addiction, focus, concentration, psychology

Young people are spending over 8 hours on social media per day.

Photo credit: Canva

Ivy League psychologist says everyone under 25 must master this skill to be employable

Do you have trouble concentrating? Are you finding yourself dropping everything to respond to a text, see what that ping notification was, or address the quiet rumble coming from your phone? Then it might be too late if you’re over the age of 25.

New York University professor and psychologist Dr. Jonathan Haidt, was recently on The Oprah Podcast to discuss the ever-growing problem of concentration among young people due to their phone use. Haidt claims that habitual phone usage and social media has harmed teenagers and young people’s ability to focus and concentrate, two important skills that are necessary in any profession. “These things are designed to interrupt you,” he explained.

Keep ReadingShow less
fart walk, digestion, health, social media trend, health benefits

Going on a slow "fart walk" after dinner provides several health benefits.

Photo credit: Canva

Doctors say the ‘fart walk’ trend could help you live longer

When cookbook author and influencer Marilyn Smith discussed “fart walking” on her Instagram, she couldn’t have expected the concept to blow up as it did. Social media is abound with several posts with, "#fartwalk join in on the trend of taking a walk after dinner in order to better release intestinal gas and aid in digestion." While this crude method is a jokey trend, doctors are saying that fart walking can actually improve your life.

According to Dr. Tim Tiutan, an internal medicine physician at New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, fart walking does more than just help you better digest your meals. In an Instagram reel, Dr. Tiutan states that going on a five to ten minute walk after eating can help prevent blood sugar from spiking, thus lowering the risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes.

Keep ReadingShow less
medical miracle, inspiration, decapitation, ehlers-dahlos syndrome, hope

After 37 surgeries, Megan King can bowl again.

Photo credit: Canva

After her 37th surgery, woman’s ‘decapitated’ head is fully reattached

In 2005, 16-year-old Megan King went to gym class like any normal teenager. However, after diving for a soccer ball and getting hurt in a fall, her life changed forever. While an injury sustained playing soccer is common for people her age, she injured her ankle and tore muscles across her shoulder blades according to The Daily Mail. While healing takes time, doctors were wondering why she was still on crutches after over a year.

King’s health was deteriorating, with muscles tearing and joints weakening, including her spine. After ten years and over 20 surgeries, she was officially diagnosed with hypermobile Ehler's-Danlos syndrome (hEDS), a genetic disorder that weakens connective tissues between the joints. That would explain why in 2016, when a doctor tried to remove the protective Halo brace from her head, her skull nearly fully detached from her body internally. In other words, her head was nearly decapitated from the inside.

Keep ReadingShow less
cancer, colonoscopy, medical care, medical gaslighting, healthcare

Sydney Stoner's lie to her physician got her the treatment she needed.

Photo credit: Canva

Woman lies to get a colonoscopy from dismissive doctors and it saves her life

In 2019, Sydney Stoner was 27 years old, just married, and had such immense stomach pain that she was collapsing at work. Doctors dismissed her concerns, saying that it was “that time of the month” or that she was too young for anything serious to happen to her. The pain had gotten so bad in 2020 that she lied to her doctor that she had blood in her stool, forcing them to refer her to a specialist and get a colonoscopy. That’s when they found the cancer.

When Stoner went in for the procedure, the doctors struggled to complete it as they found a five millimeter tumor blocking the pathway to her colon. At 27, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 bowel cancer, which had spread to her liver and lungs. The average woman doesn’t get regular colon cancer screenings until age 45. Had Stoner not lied to her primary care physician, she probably wouldn’t be here today.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025