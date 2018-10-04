  • Trending
After this homeless man was doused with water at a coffee shop, people stepped in to get him back on his feet.

by Tod Perry

October 4, 2018 at 14:00
Last week, Jeremy Dufresne, a homeless man who lives on the streets of Syracuse, New York, had a rude awakening when a worker at his local Dunkin’ Donuts dropped a bucket of water on his head.

Jeremy Dufrense was resting his head on a table in the coffee shop while he waited for his phone to charge. Every evening before he sleeps on the streets he calls his mother. 

“How many times have I got to tell you to stop sleeping in here?” the coffee shop employee,  Shakeen Robbins, asked Dufresne after dousing him with water. Robbins then told Dufrense, who’s a regular at the coffee shop, to leave the store before he calls the police.

Robbins was later fired for the incident.

Syracuse.com caught up with Dufresne and asked him about the cruel incident. “He probably had some personal problems of his own and needed someone to talk to,” Dufresne said of Robbins. “And he took it out on someone else, like me.”

Dufresne suffers from schizophrenia, epilepsy, and a learning disability. According to his mother, oxygen was cut off to Dufresne’s brain when he was born, leaving him with mental and physical struggles throughout his life.

After the video went viral, Robbins recorded a video apology to Dufresne. “Just dealing with Jeremy, as a person, every day, I got a little fed up and I took it too far,” he said. “As soon as I did it, I regretted it immediately.”

When asked if he has any words for Dufresne, he said, “Jeremy, I’m sorry. You know that I’m a good person, and that I tried to help you before, many times ... and I regret it so much.... I’m not that type of person, I’m not a monster. I do have a heart.”

After video of the assault went viral, Samuel Breazeale started a GoFundMe page to help him “get back on his feet” and it’s been a huge success. After starting with a $150 goal, it has already eclipsed the $22,000 mark. 

 

Share image by News Leak Replacement/YouTube

