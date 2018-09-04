  • Trending
Culture

J.K. Rowling picked up on subtly racist Trump quip and beautifully blasted him for it.

by Tod Perry

September 4, 2018 at 15:40
Copy Link
Photo by the All-Nite Images/Flickr

On Monday August 20, President Trump complimented a Hispanic man, but of course, he found a way to make it racist.

At a White House event billed as “Salute to the Heroes of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection,” President Donald Trump called to the stage a Latino Border Patrol agent named Adrian Anzaldua.

“Adrian, come here. I want to ask you a question,” Trump said. “So how did you -- come here. Come here. You’re not nervous, are you?” Addressing the audience, Trump then added, “speaks perfect English.”

The remark spoke volumes about how Trump sees Hispanic people. He had to make a point that Anzaldua spoke good English, as if it was something unexpected. Research shows that 68% of Hispanic-Americans speak English fluently.

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has a history of criticizing Trump on Twitter and had no problem calling him out for his racist remark. She took the opportunity to judge him on his English skills. Quite the diss coming from a master of the English language.

Aside from being funny, Rowling does have a good point. The president’s tweets have terrible grammar and syntax and he’s known for constant misspellings and creating new words such as “bigly” and “covfefe.” Definitely not “perfect English.”

This article was originally published by our partners at someecards.com.

