  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    The Supreme Court just ruled that Maryland’s ‘Peace Cross’ can stay on public land. 
    by Corey D.B. Walker
  2. 2 2
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  3. 3 3
    Kamala Harris says her Department of Justice would have ‘no choice’ but to prosecute Trump.
    by Lucy Tiven
  4. 4 4
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  5. 5 5
    Amazon tried to slam AOC after she said they pay ‘starvation wages’ — but Amazon workers have her back.
    by Molly Mulshine
  6. 6 6
    Ex-racists share powerful stories about how and why they changed their minds.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Ellen Page called out Chris Pratt for his homophobic church, and his response proves her point.
    by Kimberly Dinaro
  8. 8 8
    After a Dad’s baby photo went viral, Pampers steps up to install 5,000 new changing stations in men’s bathrooms.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  9. 9 9
    Twitter is losing its mind after a woman brings home a super creepy doll from an antique shop. 
    by Tod Perry
Culture

America has its first Native poet laureate and her interview is a must-read.

by Heidi Lux

June 21, 2019 at 17:30
Copy Link

Not only can poetry foster a love of language, it can also help create tolerance for cultures that have been erased throughout history. Joy Harjo, a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, has been selected as the 23rd U.S. poet laureate consultant in poetry. Harjo will be the first Native American to hold the position of the “nation’s official poet,” and (albeit less significantly), the first Oklahoman to bear the title.

Harjo started writing in 1973, a time which she describes as “the beginning of a multicultural literary movement.” During this time, Harjo began meeting other poets, which made her feel the form was accessible. “It became a way to speak about especially Native women’s experiences at a time of great social change,” she said. Harjo has written eight books of poetry, in addition to her memoir and two books for young adults. Her book of poetry, In Mad Love and War, won the American Book Award. She has also taught at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of Tennessee.

Harjo says she has been serving as an unofficial poetry ambassador for years, and has introduced Native poetry to audiences who would otherwise be unfamiliar with it. “My poems are about confronting the kind of society that would diminish Native people, disappear us from the story of this country,” she said. Harjo’s poetry gives a voice to those who have had it taken away.

While Harjo’s heritage is important, she says she doesn’t consciously try to bring her culture into her poetry. Instead, "I think the culture is bringing me into it with poetry — that it's part of me," Harjo told NPR.  "I don't think about it ... And so it doesn't necessarily become a self-conscious thing — it's just there ... When you grow up as a person in your culture, you have your culture and you're in it, but you're also in this American culture, and that's another layer."

Harjo is proud to become the first Native American poet laureate. "It's such an honoring for Native people in this country, when we've been so disappeared and disregarded," Harjo says.  “I bear that honor on behalf of the people and my ancestors. So that's really exciting for me."

Harjo has yet to decide what she’ll focus on during her appointment, but she does plan on bringing people together. "Communities that normally would not sit with each other, I would love to see ... interchanges with poetry," Harjo says.

Harjo feels that this listening can help us transcend the divisiveness we’ve seem to have gotten ourselves into. "I really believe if people sit together and hear their deepest feelings and thoughts beyond political divisiveness, it makes connections. There's connections made that can't be made with politicized language," she says. Harjo just might be the poet laureate we’ve needed all along.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Amazon tried to slam AOC after she said they pay ‘starvation wages’ — but Amazon workers have her back.

Amazon workers rose up to speak truth to power. by Molly Mulshine
Communities

The UK just banned sexist ads. It could change the way an entire generation of girls learns to see themselves.

Commercials that use gender stereotypes likely to cause harm are now banned in the United Kingdom.  by Heidi Lux
Communities

Have we already had a gay president? Pete Buttigieg thinks so. 

”I would imagine we've probably had excellent presidents who were gay.” by Heidi Lux
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
America has its first Native poet laureate and her interview is a must-read.
Recent
Kamala Harris says her Department of Justice would have ‘no choice’ but to prosecute Trump. about 8 hours ago The Supreme Court just ruled that Maryland’s ‘Peace Cross’ can stay on public land.  about 9 hours ago Twitter is losing its mind after a woman brings home a super creepy doll from an antique shop.  about 23 hours ago A scientific study just proved that ‘brain supplements’ are completely useless. 1 day ago NASA says these 18 plants are the best at naturally filtering the air in your home. 1 day ago Ex-racists share powerful stories about how and why they changed their minds. 2 days ago Amazon tried to slam AOC after she said they pay ‘starvation wages’ — but Amazon workers have her back. 2 days ago The UK just banned sexist ads. It could change the way an entire generation of girls learns to see themselves. 4 days ago Have we already had a gay president? Pete Buttigieg thinks so.  4 days ago High-school graduate’s speech goes viral after he calls out his school’s alleged sexual assault, bullying, and neglect. 4 days ago Jon Stewart unable to hold back tears when receiving 9/11 heroes’ gift. 7 days ago The ‘good guy with a gun’ is a deadly American fantasy that needs to end. 8 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers