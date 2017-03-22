When it comes to food, there are a lot of urban legends about meals with mysterious properties. For ages people have said that oysters are an aphrodisiac and that Red Raspberry Leaf Tea induces labor. Now, in the video above, controversial right-wing preacher Lance Wallanu says an “anointed cake” can turn gay people straight. This isn’t Wallanu’s first controversial statement. He also believes that Donald Trump ran for president after god spoke to his wife, Melania, and that the president expelled “the spirit of witchcraft” from the Oval Office.



