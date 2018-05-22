Recently on GOOD
Trump Looks To Overturn A Ban On ‘Extreme’ Hunting Practices In Alaska The proposal would overturn an Obama-era ban on extreme hunting practices.
It's Time To Ask Deeper Questions About School Shootings Society sees schools as places of friendship and romance, yet too often students find alienation, humiliation, and isolation.
I’m Black And British. The Royal Wedding Left Me Feeling Conflicted. The complex history of race relations in England can’t be healed by one wedding alone.
After Being Partially Paralyzed, A Former Georgetown Linebacker Walks For The First Time At Graduation Ty Williams suffered a C6 incomplete injury in 2015.
HBO’s New Film ‘The Tale’ Documents A Survivor’s Story A filmmaker comes to grips with her memories of abuse as a young athlete.
280 Million HPV Vaccines Have Been Administered Worldwide More than half of the U.S. has HPV, which can lead to cervical cancer.
Recent
Here's Why 'Stand By Me' Was The Perfect Song For The Royal Wedding 93-Year-Old Man Hits A Hole-In-One In His Final Game Of Golf GQ Mocks Vanity Fair's Photoshop Fail With Its Hilarious Comedy Issue Cover The Land Of Ice, Fire, And Literature The Carolina Panthers' New Owner Is No Trump Fan New Zealand To Get Its Entire Homeless Population Off The Streets With A $100 Million Initiative The Senate Voted To Overturn The FCC's Net Neutrality Repeal. Now It's Time For The House To Take Action. The Keeper Of The Eames Family Legacy Is Creating A World All His Own
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy