A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.
Recently on GOOD
-
Tidal’s Unique Visual EP ‘17’ Shines A Musical Spotlight On Police Brutality In America Trayvon Martin would have turned 22 years old this year
-
-
Kobe Bryant’s Former High School Basketball Team Makes Bold Statement Against Discrimination “As a team we believe in fighting for the rights of all.”
-
Sean Hannity’s ‘Question Of The Day’ Backfires Spectacularly A fine-tuned machine
-
When I Realized I Can’t ‘Outsmart’ Mental Illness “I can prepare for the storm, and I know it will soon pass”
-
Twitter Reacts To Trump’s ‘Drugs Are Becoming Cheaper Than Candy Bars’ Statement ‘We’re becoming a drug-infested nation’
Live Well. Do Good.
Click to learn more on competitions for impact—their types, opportunities, challenges, and trends. #goodlabs… https://t.co/V4e4hIRxES
Recent
Tidal’s Unique Visual EP ‘17’ Shines A Musical Spotlight On Police Brutality In America A Reporter Turned His War Footage Into A Powerful Message Of Love About Refugees Giphy Teaches Sign Language Through GIFs Kobe Bryant’s Former High School Basketball Team Makes Bold Statement Against Discrimination Sean Hannity’s ‘Question Of The Day’ Backfires Spectacularly When I Realized I Can’t ‘Outsmart’ Mental Illness Twitter Reacts To Trump’s ‘Drugs Are Becoming Cheaper Than Candy Bars’ Statement McDonald’s Just Introduced A Complicated New Straw That Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads Senate Republicans Rush To Confirm Scott Pruitt For EPA, Bypassing Court Order When Seth Rogen Realized Donald Trump Jr. Followed Him On Twitter, He Seized The Opportunity Jiu-Jitsu Master Shows How To Defend Yourself Against The Donald Trump Handshake In California Farm Country, Trump’s Deportation Threat Looms Large
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.