  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Sean Hannity’s ‘Question Of The Day’ Backfires Spectacularly
    by Leo Shvedsky
  3. 3 3
    Here’s What Would Happen To America If Californians Lost Federal Funding
    by Kate Ryan
  4. 4 4
    15-Year-Old HS Basketball Player Scores 92 Points In Controversial Show Of Athleticism
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Kellyanne Conway Denies Sending “Love you” Tweet To White Nationalist
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    Haley Morris-Cafiero’s ‘The Watchers’ Shows What It’s Like To Be Overweight
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    The NFL Used Kiss Cams To Make A Moving Video About Love, Diversity, And Equality
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    How A New Style Of Surfing Relieves Anxiety In Young People
    by Jennifer Purdie
  9. 9 9
    Librarians Have A Simple Message For The President Of The United States
    by Kate Ryan
Culture

Giphy Teaches Sign Language Through GIFs

by Tod Perry

February 17, 2017 at 13:00
Copy Link
via Twitter

With an estimated 2,000,000 speakers, American Sign Language (ASL) is the fourth most popular language in the United States. It’s the most prominent sign language of Deaf communities in the U.S. and Canada and many of its signs are used in countries around the world. Now learning how to sign has become easier thanks to Giphy’s recently-released library of over 2,000 ASL words and phrases.

To help people learn basic ASL, Giphy cut up small clips from “Sign with Robert,” a 30-episode educational series. The result is looping videos of Robert DeMayo performing a sign alongside the word or phrase. “The GIF format has the ability to loop infinitely, so it’s perfect for learning new signs. [It] doesn’t require the back and forth of hitting play, rewind or repeat,” Hilari Scarl, director and producer at “Sign With Robert” said. The library also has a search feature that makes it easy to find specific signs.

The GIFs also teach people the important nonverbal facial expressions that are a vital element of the language. “Many people misunderstand the facial expressions of sign language users and think of them as being ‘animated’ or ‘emoting,’ ” Scarl said. “Facial expressions are an important part of grammatical information and the linguistic structure of ASL. Facial expressions distinguish between interrogative and declarative sentences, modify adverbs, convey emotional tone, define spatial relationships and much more.”

“This not only benefits millions of deaf and hard-of-hearing Americans who utilize sign language, but also doctors, nurses, police and emergency workers who could save someone’s life by knowing a few signs,” Scarl said. Giphy plans to expand its library based on search queries made by users. Frequently-searched words and phrases will be added to teach people the phrases they use most.

Start learning here. 

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Food

McDonald’s Just Introduced A Complicated New Straw That Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads

The complicated straw was made to maximize enjoyment of new combination Shamrock Shakes by Penn Collins
The Planet

Senate Republicans Rush To Confirm Scott Pruitt For EPA, Bypassing Court Order

The GOP refused to find out what the president’s nominee was hiding in his emails by Ben Jervey
Culture

When Seth Rogen Realized Donald Trump Jr. Followed Him On Twitter, He Seized The Opportunity

Rogen’s pleas to the president’s son are straightforward, reasonable, and hilarious by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Click to learn more on competitions for impact—their types, opportunities, challenges, and trends. #goodlabshttps://t.co/V4e4hIRxES
Giphy Teaches Sign Language Through GIFs
Recent
Tidal’s Unique Visual EP ‘17’ Shines A Musical Spotlight On Police Brutality In America 38 minutes ago A Reporter Turned His War Footage Into A Powerful Message Of Love About Refugees about 1 hour ago Giphy Teaches Sign Language Through GIFs about 2 hours ago Kobe Bryant’s Former High School Basketball Team Makes Bold Statement Against Discrimination about 2 hours ago Sean Hannity’s ‘Question Of The Day’ Backfires Spectacularly about 2 hours ago When I Realized I Can’t ‘Outsmart’ Mental Illness about 3 hours ago Twitter Reacts To Trump’s ‘Drugs Are Becoming Cheaper Than Candy Bars’ Statement  about 4 hours ago McDonald’s Just Introduced A Complicated New Straw That Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads about 4 hours ago Senate Republicans Rush To Confirm Scott Pruitt For EPA, Bypassing Court Order about 4 hours ago When Seth Rogen Realized Donald Trump Jr. Followed Him On Twitter, He Seized The Opportunity about 4 hours ago Jiu-Jitsu Master Shows How To Defend Yourself Against The Donald Trump Handshake about 5 hours ago In California Farm Country, Trump’s Deportation Threat Looms Large about 6 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers