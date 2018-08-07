  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    German Animator Creates Moving Video About Addiction
    by Katie Felber
  2. 2 2
    Michael Jordan’s Legacy May Be In Peril In The Era Of Wokeness
    by Matthew J. Cooper
  3. 3 3
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Exhausted Mom Posts A Letter Begging Husband For Help, And It’s Going Viral
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    15 Adorable Doggies Before And After Being Adopted
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    I’m An Asexual Sex Worker — And It’s Not As Complex As It Seems
    by Kitty Stryker
  8. 8 8
    10 Tricks To Appear Smart In Meetings
    by Sarah Cooper
  9. 9 9
    What If Gender Roles In Advertising Were Reversed?
    by Pete(r) Karinen
Lifestyle

Gay Teacher Fabulously Shuts Down Homophobic Mom Who Pulled Her Kids From His Class

by GOOD Staff

August 7, 2018 at 15:15
Copy Link

A drama teacher had the most polite "screw you" response to the mom who stopped her kids from taking classes with him upon discovering that he was gay. Michael Neri is a drama teacher from Kidderminster, England. He runs Talking Props Theatre School, a performing arts school for children ages 8 to 13.

A mother signed her kids up to take theater classes at Talking Props, but upon discovering that Neri was gay, texted him to let her know that she was withdrawing them, citing her "Christian" beliefs. He responded by gracefully shutting her down.

Look, lady, nobody has time for bigotry anymore. ESPECIALLY not in the performing arts.

 

 

This article was originally published by our partners at someecards.com.  

Recently on GOOD
Innovation

Kansas City Doctors Rallied Together To Help Patients Pay Off Their Medical Debt

From medical treatments to bills, these doctors are putting patients first. by Araceli Cruz
Communities

For Separated Undocumented Immigrants, The Trauma Doesn’t End After Being Reunited

This woman suffered generational trauma from family separation, so she went to the border to help children who were detained. by Araceli Cruz
Communities

This Genderless Barbershop Builds Community One Haircut At A Time

Besides styling needs, You and Sundry offers something even more important: a safe space. by Eva Recinos
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Gay Teacher Fabulously Shuts Down Homophobic Mom Who Pulled Her Kids From His Class
Recent
Gay Teacher Fabulously Shuts Down Homophobic Mom Who Pulled Her Kids From His Class about 2 hours ago WWE Legend Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler Pays Tribute To His Deceased Son In The Ring about 4 hours ago New Yorker Cartoon Has People Arguing Whether It’s Sexist about 4 hours ago Celebrities Tweet About Their Unglamorous First Jobs Under #Firstsevenjobs about 6 hours ago Seth Rogen Tweets Little-Known Facts About ‘Pineapple Express’ For Its 10th Anniversary 1 day ago 15 Adorable Doggies Before And After Being Adopted 1 day ago One Viral Photo Illustrates The Alarming Employment And Housing Problems Of The Bay Area 8 days ago Kansas City Doctors Rallied Together To Help Patients Pay Off Their Medical Debt 12 days ago For Separated Undocumented Immigrants, The Trauma Doesn’t End After Being Reunited 12 days ago This Genderless Barbershop Builds Community One Haircut At A Time 13 days ago Virtual Reality Mapping Of Ancient Nature Reveals How Climate Change Affects Us All   19 days ago Harnessing Natural Gas To Harvest Water From The Air Might Solve 2 Big Problems At Once 20 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers