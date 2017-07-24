Education and Technology:
Lifestyle

Stay-At-Home Mom Shuts Down Mom-Shamers In An Epic Facebook Post

by Tod Perry

July 24, 2017
Image from 21st Century SAHM/Facebook.

Are you a mom who’s tired of being judged by other parents? You’re not alone. A recent study shows that 48% of mothers feel judged by strangers in their community, while only 24% of fathers report the same feeling. That’s probably why a recent Facebook post by blogger/stay-at-home mom Karen Johnson has over 700,000 Likes. In her post, Johnson calls out sanctimonious mothers who judge how other parents raise their kids. 

Johnson admits she has a dirty home and sometimes feeds her kids popsicles for breakfast — but that doesn’t make her a bad mom. She also says that mothers who don’t exercise and let their kids watch TV aren’t bad mothers either. Johnson believes some people are too busy judging to support other parents. “Can we all climb down off judgmental mountain for a second? And just support one another?” Johnson wrote. “And just say, ‘Hey, motherhood is hard. You’re doing a good job. Raising kids can knock the wind out of a person. You got this.’ ” 

Here’s Johnson’s Facebook post:

After her post went viral, Johnson received love from mothers everywhere.

All comments from 21st Century SAHM/Facebook.

Of course, there were some moms who couldn’t seem to get off judgmental mountain.

Here’s her whole post:

“Girlfriends, I got to get something off my chest.
My house is never clean. Like ever. I have friends (with kids) whose houses are spotless. Are they better mothers than me? Nope. Am I a better mother than them? Nope.
I work out every day. I have mom friends who don’t exercise. (I mean other than running around like crazy people after their kids). Does that make either of us a better mom? Nope.
I have a friend who gave birth in a pool in her living room. I pushed mine out in a hospital bed after receiving a gift from the epidural fairy. Both of us are good moms.
I drink a beer or glass of wine (sometimes in front of my kids!) on occasion. I'm a good mom. My neighbor and good friend doesn't drink. Also a good mom.
I'm a yeller. I have a good friend who is quiet and extremely patient. I envy her. But we are both good moms.
I have friends who are super organic, chemical free, and dye free. My kids sometimes eat popsicles for breakfast. The cheap kind that are 50 for $2.00. Are either of us better than the other? Nope.
I swear, but not in front of my kids. Are you a bad mom if you do? Hell no.
I’m involved with my kids’ school but I don't volunteer and live there every day. Are the moms who volunteer daily any better than those who never do? No. Am I incredibly grateful for the moms who volunteer every day and help the teachers? YES.
Are stay-at-home moms better than working moms? NO.
Are working moms better than stay-at-home moms? NO.
Are married moms better than single moms? NO.
Are you a better mom if you take your kids on exotic vacations? NO.
Can you be a good mom if you the closest thing you get to a vacation is the park? YES.
Can you be a good mom and have a super scheduled summer with lots of planned activities? Yep.
What about if your summer is lazy with no plans? Yep.
Do good moms let their kids watch TV? Yes.
Play video games? Yes.
What about if you say no? Also fine. Your choice. You’re the mom. And a good one.
I’m a Christian. My friend and neighbor is Muslim. Another friend practices no religion at all. WE ARE ALL GOOD MOTHERS.
My other friend is gay. Her kids have TWO mothers. They are both good moms.
I breastfed. My kids barely had any formula. Am I better than moms who give their kids formula? NO.
So how about this? Can we all climb down off judgmental mountain for a second? And just support one another? And just say, Hey, motherhood is hard. You're doing a good job. Raising kids can knock the wind out of a person. You got this.
How awesome would that be? Just a thought.”

 

Share image from 21st Century SAHM/Facebook.

Recent
This School District Just Banned Homework — But There's A Catch
Chicago Will Hold Diplomas Hostage Unless Teens Can Prove They Have Plans After High School
