Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Neuroscientists say this might be the most relaxing song ever recorded

Enya’s got nothing on this song.

most relaxing song, stress relief music, Marconi Union Weightless, music therapy, neuroscience and music, calm music playlist, ambient music stress, reduce anxiety naturally

A woman relaxes with headphones

Canva
By GOOD Staff,
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Alexander Besant
Alexander Besant
See Full Bio
Jul 31, 2025

Stressed? Of course you are. Luckily for you, and the entire U.S. population, scientists believe they may have identified the most relaxing song in the world.

Music has forever been associated with bringing about relaxation, happiness, and serenity — whether it's a Gregorian chant or some Enya accompanied by a glass of merlot.

Neuroscientists in the United Kingdom think they have found the one song that relieves stress and soothes our souls more than any other.

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

Mindlab International, a market research firm, conducted a study a few years ago in which participants completed difficult (and possibly stressful) puzzles while their brain activity was monitored. To study its effect, music was played while they completed the puzzles.

 most relaxing song, stress relief music, Marconi Union Weightless, music therapy, neuroscience and music, calm music playlist, ambient music stress, reduce anxiety naturally A man listens to music while workingCanva

One song stood out above the rest. “Weightless" by Marconi Union (listen below), an English ambient music band, induced a 65% reduction in stress among participants, according to Inc. And DailyMail.com reported that the song was 11% more effective than most other songs — by such musicians as Adele and Coldplay — in reducing blood pressure, heart rate, and breathing speed.

The 2011 song was created by the band, along with the British Academy of Sound Therapy, to do just that — relax listeners.

If you prefer something with lyrics, try Enya's “Watermark" or “Pure Shores" by All Saints, which were also proven to be relaxing,

Music therapy is considered to be a natural therapy important in alleviating stress. Because stress is an important cause of other deadly illness, fighting it is key to maintaining good health. Numerous studies have shown how damaging stress can be to our bodies and our brain. So don't let it get out of control. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the music.

This article originally appeared 9 years ago. 

ambient music stresscalm music playlistmarconi union weightlessmost relaxing songmusic therapyneuroscience and musicreduce anxiety naturallystress relief musicpast events

The Latest

most relaxing song, stress relief music, Marconi Union Weightless, music therapy, neuroscience and music, calm music playlist, ambient music stress, reduce anxiety naturally
Past Events

Neuroscientists say this might be the most relaxing song ever recorded

psychedelics, mushrooms, psilocybin, medical research, scientific study
Health

Fascinating new study suggests psychedelic mushrooms can slow down the aging process

anxiety relief, anxiety help, coping strategies, science of anxiety, panic attack tips, mental health, overcome anxiety, anxiety coping skills, University of Cambridge
Past Events

How to beat anxiety and become mentally strong according to science

shrubland, grassland, Tarim Basin, China,Taklimikan Desert, pollution, environment, forest
Environment

40 years ago Chinese engineers entered a 2,000 mile desert. This is what it looks like now.

More For You

color perception test, eye test challenge, Lenstore color quiz, color vision quiz, women vs men color vision, online vision test, visual acuity test, viral internet quiz

A circular color wheel

Canva

This ultra-difficult color test is so tough that only 1 percent of people can ace it

Lenstore, a UK-based eye care company, has created an ultra-difficult color test that is so challenging that less than 1% of the first 2,000 participants scored a perfect ten out of ten.

The test involves distinguishing between different hues of the same color and putting the colors in the correct order on the spectrum.

Keep ReadingShow less
mirror message, hidden letter, childhood cancer, bone cancer, teen inspiration, grief story, family loss, emotional letter

Representative image of father discovering secret message

Canva

Grieving father makes unbelievable discovery while cleaning out deceased daughter's room

On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder.

After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.

Keep ReadingShow less
heartwarming letter, sibling love, viral tweet, emotional story, family bonds, brother and sister, sweet gesture, Chips Ahoy, Takis

Pam's little brother is so sweet.

via PamTina_/Twitter

People dying over boy's emotional reaction to learning sister isn't 'fully' his

When Pam's little brother learned that she was "only" his half-sister, he was fully upset. Of course, half-siblings are still very much siblings, but Pam's brother didn't quite grasp the concept and was not prepared to give up any portion of his beloved sibling.

The heartbreaking (and heartwarming) note he left her

So he did what any loving younger sibling might do: he wrote her a letter. A deeply emotional, handwritten note that could turn even the coldest heart into a soft puddle.

Keep ReadingShow less
heroic child, viral video rescue, falling tree pool, Alpharetta Georgia news, kid saves mom, poolside accident, quick thinking child, family rescue story

A child is in the pool while the mother sunbathes

Canva

Hero son saves sunbathing mom's life with a split-second warning

Shocking footage taken in Alpharetta, Georgia shows a mother relaxing by a pool while her two sons play in the water. The peaceful scene quickly turned into a terrifying near-miss when one of the boys noticed something alarming overhead: a massive tree about to fall in their direction.

According to the video, the mother was lying poolside in a lounge chair, reading a book, while her sons splashed in the pool nearby. Suddenly, a cracking sound echoed through the yard.

Keep ReadingShow less
thrift store find, hidden money, goodwill treasure, coach purse, viral tiktok, heartwarming story, pay it forward, kindness, emotional note, secondhand shopping

Thrift store hunting.

Canva

She found $300 in a thrift-store purse with a handwritten note that left her speechless

Whether it was luck or pure chance, sometimes the most unexpected things happen. Lynora (@marthainfused) shared a surprising experience from a recent shopping trip, as reported by The Independent. While thrifting at Goodwill, she stumbled upon a Coach bag in decent condition—and for a steal of a price.

“Got this coach bag at Goodwill. I paid $6.99 for it,” the woman mentioned, adding, “Wait till you find out what’s inside.”

Keep ReadingShow less
military sleep technique, fall asleep fast, navy sleep hack, insomnia remedy, sleep tricks, sleep optimization, Sharon Ackman sleep method, sleep better tips

A member of the military rests with their dog

Canva

This 4-step military sleep hack helps people fall asleep in just 2 minutes

For those in the military, sleep can mean the difference between life and death. But shut-eye can be very hard to come by, especially during active conflict. According to Sharon Ackman, the U.S. Navy Pre-Flight School developed a scientific method to help its pilots fall asleep. Through this technique, 96% of the pilots were able to fall asleep in two minutes or less.

If pilots could fall asleep during war, you should be able to use it to knock out in the comfort of your bedroom. Here's how to do it:

Keep ReadingShow less
honest obituary, viral obituary, family estrangement, domestic violence, truth in death, obituary controversy, abusive parent, funeral honesty, toxic legacy, obituary ethics
Obituary and picture of Leslie Ray Charping.
Photo created from Sheila Smith Facebook page.

Daughter unpacks brutal obituary she wrote for her father about his ‘bad parenting’ legacy

Everyone is entitled to a few nice words at their funeral, as the adage goes. Normally, this is a non-issue. Flaws can be ignored or overlooked for the sake of harmony and a peaceful, optimistic send-off. But what if the flaws created too much damage and heartache to go without saying? Sheila Smith made headlines last week with an obituary that was as honest in what can only be described as a brutal sense. Brutal for the departed, her father Leslie Ray Charping, and brutal for the family that had to endure his life and death.

Here's the 2017 obituary in its entirety, taken from the website of Carnes Funeral Home:

Keep ReadingShow less
Stephen Hawking, Brief Answers to the Big Questions, multiverse theory, God debate, atheism, black hole theory, theoretical physics, ALS, cosmology, famous scientists, science and religion, Hawking quotes, no God

Stephen Hawking seemed to have answers for everything.

Stephen Hawking (Wikicommons)

Stephen Hawking's simple response when asked if he believed in the existence of God

The existence of God has been a point of debate for centuries, examined through both religious beliefs and scientific inquiry. Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, known for his groundbreaking work in cosmology, addressed this question in his final book, Brief Answers to the Big Questions.

Although Hawking’s book was mostly completed before he passed, his family and academic colleagues helped finish it posthumously. In it, Hawking explored his thoughts on God’s existence, a topic he often faced as a scientist. Reflecting on his own disability, he remarked, “For centuries, it was believed that disabled people like me were living under a curse that was inflicted by God. Well, I suppose it’s possible that I’ve upset someone up there, but I prefer to think that everything can be explained another way, by the laws of nature.” His words reflect a belief in science as a way to understand the universe without needing to invoke divine forces.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025