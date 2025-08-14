Couple takes heat for selling $1,000 tickets to their wedding. Here's why it's great.

You are cordially invited to attend the wedding of Marley Jaxx and Steve Larsen. Please pay $1,000 if you'd like to attend.

I have yet to receive a wedding invitation that looks anything like this, but those invited to the Jaxx and Larsen wedding actually received something similar to it.

The unique and creative enterprise was put together by two, savvy, social-media entrepreneurs and the newlyweds have burst onto the news cycle with this outrageous idea. First, because people were upset at them making money from their wedding, and, second, because some changed their tune after learning this wedding couple raised an additional $132,000 for a donation.

Who are these happy newlyweds?

Marley Jaxx is a content marketer, entrepreneur, and YouTube creator. She writes on her YouTube page, "If you're ready to turn your videos into profit powerhouses for your business click below to grab the 'I can't believe she gave this away for free' game plan." Marley Jaxx marketing guru, check.

Steve Larsen is a digital marketing expert with a background in funnel strategies. He's been on many podcasts and, having teamed up with Jaxx, showcases a very impressive ability for raising funds. So impressive, that the two were able to donate the $132,000 dollars raised at their wedding for Village Impact, an organization building schools, equipping classrooms, and nurturing children in Africa.

The wedding comes together

In a story published in the New York Post, Jaxx and Larsen describe their remarkable story. When planning their Boise, Idaho wedding, they found the price to put it all together was extremely expensive. Instead of going out of pocket, they reached out to their 192,000 Instagram and YouTube followers and invited them to attend, for a price. Larsen said, "Our social media audiences actually came up with the $1,000 price point."

Guests and fans unable to pay the $1,000, all-access fee were able to purchase more budget friendly packages: $57 to attend the Friday afternoon ceremony and reception, or $97 to attend both the rehearsal dinner and the wedding.

Friends and family received the full VIP treatment, but literally unknown fans came to the wedding in support of the couple. The money raised allowed them to have some interesting events: live performances from dancing trombonist Jonathan Arons and music by DJ Dynamix and Team Ragoza gave way to confections from Michelle Sohan and Mama's Secrets Cookies. But the money raised for the wedding went farther than that.

Fundraiser becomes a philanthropic adventure

"It costs $15,000 to build a classroom with Village Impact," Jaxx explained. "As we shared that at our wedding reception, several people donated the full $15,000."

What at first look seems as a clever way to skirt some of the cost to have an elaborate wedding, actually turned into an incredible philanthropic adventure. According to Jaxx, "They came to the wedding as strangers, left as friends and now we're all going on this life-changing trip to Africa next year." The couple has planned a trip to Kenya for July 2026 where they'll help build those classrooms for kids with the money they helped raise at the wedding.

