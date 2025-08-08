25 hilarious signs that prove some messages just can’t be taken seriously

Signs are meant to inform, warn, or direct, but sometimes, they unintentionally entertain. Whether due to poor wording, clever humor, or just plain absurdity, some signs end up being comedic gold.

Thanks to the internet, we no longer have to stumble upon them by accident—there’s even a whole subreddit, r/funnysigns, dedicated to collecting the most ridiculous ones.

Here are 25 of the funniest signs that prove not all signage is created equal.

1. Some people might need this reminder

"Not knowing who Taylor Swift is doesn’t make you interesting."

Funny sign Reddit | u/Key_Shoe5850

2. A dog-friendly policy we can all support

"Dogs welcome. People tolerated."

Funny sign Reddit | u/phoenix-fatale

3. Coffee fixes everything

"Given enough coffee, I could rule the world."

Funny sign Reddit | u/AprilBoon

4. Watch your step—sort of

"Caution: This sign has sharp edges. Also, the bridge is out ahead."

Funny sign Reddit | u/Winnin_Dylan_

5. Priorities: Keep the cat inside!

"Please close the door behind you. DO NOT LET THE CAT OUT! No matter what it tells you!"

Funny sign Reddit | u/GigaPrime14900

6. Cats really are the masterminds

"If a cat asks for a cheeseburger, give it one. You don’t want to know what happens if you don’t."

Funny sign Reddit | u/Zion_Annabella

7. Nice try

"Always read the fine print."

Funny sign Reddit | u/Winnin_Dylan_

8. Football confidence at its peak

"World champions… of a sport only we play."

Funny sign Reddit | u/Khaleeasi24

9. The toughest decision you’ll make all day

"Hmmm."

Funny sign Reddit | u/Material-Practice-58

10. Not the CPR instructions we were expecting

"If someone collapses, administer CPR. If CPR doesn’t work, try turning it off and back on again."

Funny sign Reddit | u/Lovecutiepie77

11. Honesty is the best policy

"Lying is bad. Except when you tell someone they look good in those pants."

Funny sign Reddit | u/BaronVonBroccoli

12. Job requirements have changed

"Now hiring: Must be able to lift 50 lbs, work weekends, and fight off at least two raccoons a day."

Funny sign Reddit | u/PurpleRuby_

13. Someone really needed spellcheck

"Public Notice: The libary is close today."

Funny sign Reddit | u/Internetboy5434

14. Looking for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

"Caution: Sewer entrance. Heroes in a half-shell may be present."

Funny sign Reddit | u/Poke-girl56

15. In case of emergency… or not

"In case of fire, please use stairs. (Sign is next to an escalator)."

Funny sign Reddit | u/Swimming-Pool143

16. Why do we need to know this?

"Fun fact: The average person will walk past a murderer 36 times in their lifetime."

Funny sign Reddit | u/PrettySuccubus

17. Stating the obvious

"Warning: Water is wet."

Funny sign Reddit | u/celestial-chic

18. This store was ahead of its time

"Employees must wash hands before returning to work. We’ve been saying this since 1992!"

Funny sign Reddit | u/beachvbguy

19. The Force is strong with this one

"Please use the Force to open the door."

Funny sign Reddit | u/beachvbguy

20. Elevator or trampoline?

"To activate the elevator, please jump three times."

Funny sign Reddit | u/PurpleRuby_

21. Beware of the nighttime hunters

"Warning: This area is protected by highly trained owls."

Funny sign Reddit | u/ScarlettPrincess_

22. Karen’s personal space

"DO NOT TOUCH. This wall belongs to Karen."

Funny sign Reddit | u/Limp_Duck_9082

23. Not exactly good life advice

"Or get away from that road as soon as possible."

Funny sign Reddit | u/celestial-chic

24. A new spin on fast food slogans

"Make fast food great again."

Funny sign Reddit | u/AprilBoon

25. A truly ineffective calming method

"Would be great if it did work, though."

Funny sign Reddit | d34zo9lcvfe257.cloudfront.net

This article originally appeared five years ago.