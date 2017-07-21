Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    How O.J. Simpson Will Profit From His Parole
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    The Media Loves Muslims Right Now. So Why Are Hate Crimes Against Them Up 91%?
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  4. 4 4
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  5. 5 5
    President Trump’s Confusing Statements About The Cost Of Health Care
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    The Internet Reacts To White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s Resignation
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    A New HBO Show Will Imagine The Confederacy Survived — And People Are Furious 
    by Liz Dwyer
  8. 8 8
    Overly Patient Husband Doesn't Swing At Wife's Pitch, Ruining Gender Reveal Event
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    Ksenija Pavlovic Defies White House Media Blackout By Live-Streaming Press Briefing
    by Tod Perry
Health

A Pharmacist Is Caught Adding A ‘Sexist Surcharge’ For The Morning-After Pill

by Tasbeeh Herwees

July 21, 2017 at 17:15
Copy Link
Photo by Cory Doctorow/Flickr.

For the past year, British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) has been waging a campaign called “Just Say Non” to get pharmaceutical companies to reduce the cost of the morning-after pill in the U.K., where the medication costs £30 — around $40. In the U.S., women pay about $50 for a single pill. (According to BuzzFeed News, generic versions of the drug cost only £2 wholesale.)

While some retailers have been receptive — U.K. companies Tesco and Superdrug cut their prices in half — one U.S.-owned drugstore brand is not only digging in its heels, but is facing sharp criticism for comments its chief pharmacist made in a letter to BPAS. In his statement, Boots pharmacist Marc Donovan told BPAS that reducing the cost of the morning-after pill would encourage women to misuse it.

“We would not want to be accused of incentivising inappropriate use, and provoking complaints, by significantly reducing the price of this product,” he wrote.

Clare Murphy, the director of external affairs at BPAS, fired back, labeling Donovan’s comments as “patronizing and insulting.”

“There is no doubt about it: the high price of [emergency contraception] is an absolute barrier to women’s access to this product and puts women needlessly at risk of unwanted pregnancy,” she told The Guardian.

BPAS says Boots’ overpricing amounts to a “sexist surcharge” for women. 

Many women experience adverse side effects when taking the morning-after pill — among them, heavy bleeding and stomach cramps. For some women over a certain weight, there’s a chance the pill won’t work at all. 

Share image by Cory Doctorow/Flickr.

Recently on GOOD
Sports

An NFL Star Defended Colin Kaepernick — And His Afro — In 3 Awesome Tweets

Philadelphia's Chris Long has some thoughts on Kaepernick — and his hair. by Robbie Couch
Health

Teen Raises Money To Install Free Sunscreen Dispensers At Local Pools

She was inspired by a school project by Tod Perry
Communities

20 Attorneys General Fight Betsy DeVos’s Attempt To Restrict Campus Sexual Assault Protections

The education secretary is considering dismantling Title IX protections for victims of sexual assault on college campuses. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
A Pharmacist Is Caught Adding A ‘Sexist Surcharge’ For The Morning-After Pill
Recent
This School District Just Banned Homework — But There’s A Catch 2 days ago Chris Christie Snagged A Foul Ball At The Mets Game, And The Crowd Was Not Happy 2 days ago Reebok Offered A Witty Infographic In Response To Trump Ogling The French First Lady 2 days ago Mountain Biker Rides 1,200 Miles Across Vietnam To Recreate Her Veteran Father's Last Moments On Earth 2 days ago A Bingo Card That Makes Boring Conference Calls Fun  3 days ago Chicago Will Hold Diplomas Hostage Unless Teens Can Prove They Have Plans After High School 3 days ago Twitter Has Fun With Tropical Storm Don 3 days ago Courageous Dog Saves A Drowning Fawn 3 days ago The Seven Democrats Who Would Beat Trump If The Election Were Held Today 3 days ago Trump Changes His Tune On Repealing The Affordable Care Act 3 days ago This Tone-Deaf Audi Ad Pretends It’s Fine To Compare Women To Used Cars 3 days ago This Tattoo Parlor Is Paying For People To Remove Their Racist Ink 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers