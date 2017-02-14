  • Trending
Lifestyle

5 Heartbreaking Confessions From The Museum Of Broken Relationships

by Kate Ryan

February 14, 2017 at 11:05
Copy Link
Image via Pexels

In Los Angeles, failed relationships are creative gold mines. Tales about heartbreak make for great movies, albums, tabloid covers, and Snapchat stories, not to mention conversation fodder for doomed first dates. So it should come as no surprise the city hosts a museum dedicated to the artifacts of broken relationships—one of only two museums in the world to honor bruised egos, battered hearts, and cringeworthy moments. At the Museum of Broken Relationships in LA, visitors can jot down their own heartbreaking stories in a journal stashed under the gallery’s staircase. Some of the notes are apologetic, some are reflective, and others are downright vengeful.

Luckily, the Museum of Broken Relationships shared a handful of these anonymous secrets on Medium to please the voyeur in all of us. Here are a few confessions that may shift your perspective on what it means to love this Valentine’s Day. 

“What happens if I love them both?”

Image via Museum of Broken Relationships

“Broken from never being broken.”

Image via Museum of Broken Relationships

“I haven’t loved in four years.”

“I haven’t loved in four years.”

“I’m sorry for eating those shrooms you told me not to eat.”

Image via Museum of Broken Relationships

“I thank God that you cheated … ”

Image via Museum of Broken Relationships

For even more confessions, head over to the Museum of Broken Relationships in Hollywood or on Medium

5 Heartbreaking Confessions From The Museum Of Broken Relationships
