  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    14 Hilarious And Clever Lost Pet Posters
    by Craig Carilli
  2. 2 2
    You’ll Need More Than Perfect Grades To Get Into America’s Top Universities
    by Natasha Warikoo
  3. 3 3
    Generation Kidless
    by Mike Mariani
  4. 4 4
    A Terrifying Look At What Could Happen If Your Webcam Gets Hacked
    by Craig Carilli
  5. 5 5
    U.S. Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn Opens Up About What Happened After She Criticized Trump
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    An Artist Imagines How The Future Of Overdevelopment Will Appear 
    by Craig Carilli
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    There’s An Ocean Of Energy In The Sea. And This Team Just Unlocked It.
    by James Poulos
The Planet

There’s An Ocean Of Energy In The Sea. And This Team Just Unlocked It.

by James Poulos

December 18, 2017 at 10:35
Copy Link
An Okinawan wave breaker prepares to make waves. Photo by Banzai Hiroaki/Flickr.

Earth. Wind. Fire. Coming in the form of fossil fuels, stiff breezes, and solar power, alternative energy has always looked to the most fundamental of natural forces.

But if you’ve ever felt like a big one is missing from the list, you’d be right. Until now.

Hydroelectric power is nothing new, of course. (It’s also the source of international disputes and dangers.) But for the first time, the biggest source of water energy on Earth is open for business — the ocean. And this new method is as safe for the environment as it is for humans.

After four years of testing, Japanese researchers at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology have announced that their creation, a new type of underwater turbine system called the Sea Horse, is ready for market.

In a country still dealing with the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear reactor disaster, this is big news. The institute’s professor Tsumoru Shintake says the combined productive power of 10 nuclear plants, 10 gigawatts, can be produced using the turbines along just 1% of the Japanese coastline. “The energy density of waves,” he notes, “is 100 times greater than that of wind.”

Shintake’s turbines would fit right in anywhere along the 30% of seashore currently dotted with tetrapods, submerged concrete pyramids placed to prevent erosion. His team designed the system to work in concert with the wave-breakers, drawing energy from the ripples as they slow them down. After all, it’s where waves break hardest that coastlines are most endangered — and where the ocean’s force is at its most concentrated and accessible.

None of that would matter much, however, if the underwater system couldn’t hit a crucial criterion. The turbine fans must be strong enough not to break apart and pollute the ocean, but they have to be gentle enough not to harm sea life.

Shintake and company found the solution by looking to nature itself for inspiration. “The blade design and materials are inspired by dolphin fins,” they explain. Like the turbines’ supporting legs, which they compare to flower stems, the blades are “flexible and, thus, able to release stress rather than remain rigid and risk breakage.” Rotating “at a carefully calculated speed,” they ensure any creatures passing through can escape unharmed.

The technology behind the fans incorporates more than thrifty, sturdy, and bendy materials. Key to the whole assembly is a special magnet mechanism that blocks seawater from entering the turbine’s shaft and keeps it turning usefully amid the irregular churn of the surf. Not a bad metaphor for the human condition.

Recently on GOOD
The Planet

Meet The Nature-Loving Drones Able To Reforest The World

When it comes to the potential of drone usage, the sky’s the limit. Now, their tree-planting skills are helping bring those benefits down to Earth. by James Poulos
Sports

Worthy Cause Countdown: One Day Left To Save This School’s Soccer Program

Help these young athletes buy equipment during the 12 Days of Giftmas. by Good Sports
Education

You’ll Need More Than Perfect Grades To Get Into America’s Top Universities

“We should discard the notion that admissions is a meritocratic process that selects the 'best' 18-year-olds who apply to a selective university.” by Natasha Warikoo
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
There’s An Ocean Of Energy In The Sea. And This Team Just Unlocked It.
Recent
Worthy Cause Countdown: One Day Left To Save This School’s Soccer Program about 21 hours ago You’ll Need More Than Perfect Grades To Get Into America’s Top Universities about 21 hours ago There’s An Ocean Of Energy In The Sea. And This Team Just Unlocked It. about 22 hours ago Kevin Durant Kisses A Fan After She Was Hit In The Face By A Basketball 1 day ago Worthy Cause Countdown: Help This Girls Basketball Team Raise $276 For Basketballs 1 day ago Kaepernick’s Visit To Riker’s Island Sparks Controversy 3 days ago How To Fight Cancer With Your Phone 3 days ago Worthy Cause Countdown: This Youth Baseball Team Needs $185 For Equipment 3 days ago Artificial Sweeteners Are Water Pollution Whistleblowers  3 days ago What’s Under These Solar Panels Could Solve World Hunger 3 days ago Trump May Be The Reason More Students Are Choosing Historically Black Colleges And Universities 4 days ago After An NFL Quarterback Was Rude To Reporters, His Mom Forced Him To Make An Apology 4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
Call Us Crazy, But Good Matters This is a content series sponsored by Organic Valley, a cooperative of over 2,000 small family farmers who produce dairy, eggs and produce in a way that's good for animals, people and the planet. The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers