The Oscars Are Less White This Year, But Both Hollywood And The Academy Are Still In Trouble

Recently on GOOD
Trump Spokesman Wages 7-Year-War Against Ice Cream “Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future”
The SNL Writer Suspended For Her Barron Trump Tweet Just Got Offered A New Job ‘... I'll start bidding, will fly her to LA first class and give her what my studio pays me’
Badlands National Park Stood Up To Trump Where It Hurts—On Twitter Stating climate facts is now considered “going rogue”
Homeless Veterans Now Have A Place To Live In These Converted Motels The new apartments will house veterans for up to 15 years, free of charge
Cab Driver Can’t Believe He’s Driving NFL Legend John Elway It happened in Washington, D.C.
Netherlands Comedy Show Introduces Their Country To Trump With A Hilarious Video It’s from the Netherlands’ equivalent of the The Daily Show
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.