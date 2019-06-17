  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Have we already had a gay president? Pete Buttigieg thinks so. 
    by Heidi Lux
  2. 2 2
    Kevin Wisbith’s ‘A Quick Perspective’ 
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    High-school graduate’s speech goes viral after he calls out his school’s alleged sexual assault, bullying, and neglect.
    by Aaron Pruner
  4. 4 4
    Jon Stewart unable to hold back tears when receiving 9/11 heroes’ gift.
    by Gabriel Reilich
  5. 5 5
    A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’
    by Sarah Schuster
  6. 6 6
    Ultra-difficult color test is so hard only 1% of people can get a perfect score.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    These tree-planting drones are firing ‘seed missiles’ into the ground. Less than a year later, they’re already 20 inches tall.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    This video of a father having a conversation with his baby is going viral because it's so damn adorable.
    by Tod Perry
Communities

Have we already had a gay president? Pete Buttigieg thinks so. 

by Heidi Lux

June 17, 2019 at 12:20
Copy Link

It’s possible that our next president could make history. In 2020, we could get our first female president or our first openly gay president. If Pete Buttigieg gets elected president, the 37-year-old would be the youngest person to hold the office, and the first openly gay man to do so. But he doesn’t think that he would be the first gay president. Buttigieg said that it’s totally possible we’ve already had a gay president, we just don’t know it.

During an interview with Axios on HBO, Buttigieg was asked, “If you were to win the nomination, they'll say you're too young, too liberal, too gay to be commander-in-chief. You are young. You are a liberal. You are gay. How will you respond?"

Getty Images

Buttigieg said that his age and his sexuality won’t hold him back, especially since we’ve probably already had gay presidents, albeit closeted ones. “People will elect the person who will make the best president. And we have had excellent presidents who have been young. We have had excellent presidents who have been liberal. I would imagine we've probably had excellent presidents who were gay — we just didn't know which ones,” Buttigieg said.

There have been 44 different men to hold the office (Grover Cleveland was president two non-consecutive times), and Buttigieg says, “statistically, it's almost certain" that one of them was gay. According to a study conducted by the William Institute at UCLA School of Law in 2018, an estimated 4.5 percent of the U.S. population is LGBTQ. As to which ones preferred the company of men, Buttigieg isn’t sure. “My gaydar even doesn't work that well in the present, let alone retroactively. But one can only assume that's the case." Damn. Not that it matters, but we wanted him to name some names.

Buttigieg is the second openly gay man to run for president. He came out in 2015 before he was elected to his second term as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and is married to Chasten Glezman, a junior high school teacher.

It’s been speculated that our only confirmed bachelor president James Buchanan was gay, and was in a relationship with politician William Rufus King. Buchanan and King “were roommates” before Buchanan became president.

But really, who knows? And who cares? Even if you disagree with Buttigieg’s policies, you have to admit he’s got a point. Whether or not someone can do the job is more important than their sexual orientation or their age.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Congress finally votes to replenish 9/11 victim fund after getting ripped by Jon Stewart.

Three cheers for Jon Stewart! by Leo Shvedsky
Communities

23% of young black women now identify as bisexual.

Young people – especially young black women – are more willing to explore their sexuality.  by Mignon R. Moore , Tristan Bridges
Communities

You probably haven't heard, but Trump was ‘celebrating’ pride on Twitter and then kicked up a fuss about pride flags.

Here's how the Trump administration is waging war on Pride. by Orli Matlow
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Have we already had a gay president? Pete Buttigieg thinks so. 
Recent
High-school graduate’s speech goes viral after he calls out his school’s alleged sexual assault, bullying, and neglect. about 7 hours ago Jon Stewart unable to hold back tears when receiving 9/11 heroes’ gift. 3 days ago The ‘good guy with a gun’ is a deadly American fantasy that needs to end. 4 days ago San Francisco school is removing a ‘traumatizing’ George Washington mural. 4 days ago Joe Biden ‘Eviscerated’ Trump in a speech for the ages. 5 days ago Ultra-difficult color test is so hard only 1% of people can get a perfect score. 5 days ago Congress finally votes to replenish 9/11 victim fund after getting ripped by Jon Stewart. 5 days ago 23% of young black women now identify as bisexual. 5 days ago You probably haven't heard, but Trump was ‘celebrating’ pride on Twitter and then kicked up a fuss about pride flags. 6 days ago After a Dad’s baby photo went viral, Pampers steps up to install 5,000 new changing stations in men’s bathrooms. 6 days ago Brett Kavanaugh hiring an all-female staff raises some troubling questions. 6 days ago The most unpopular presidential election winner ever could win again in 2020. 7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers