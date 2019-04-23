Puerto Rico bans gay conversion therapy.

Recently on GOOD
The Mormon Church still doesn’t accept same-sex couples – even if it no longer bars their children. How can it support the children of same-sex families when its teachings claim that they are “counterfeit and alternative lifestyles” and not part of the family organization willed by God?
13 mothers share the one thing they’d wish someone had told them before they had a baby. There are many, many things no one tells you about carrying, birthing, and raising children.
This nurse shut down anti-vaxxers using their own logic. Do you really think “Big Pharma” is out to get you?
This awesome chart shows you how far you can drive on empty. Every car is different.
Male birth control pill passes human safety test. A breakthrough that could change sex forever.
Marijuana legalization – a rare issue where women are more conservative than men. What’s behind this gender gap?
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy