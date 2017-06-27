There’s disagreement and confusion over whether President Trump’s tweets are a matter of presidential record, but try as he may to think better of his spontaneous tweets, nothing really disappears from the internet — not even the tweets he’s deleted since taking office.

We’re still privy to those PR mulligans thanks to the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine (via watchdog group ProPublica), so feel free to stroll through them as you wish (or don’t — we understand). We’ll present the list without interruption (he took a couple of stabs at spelling “hereby,” but we’ve only got one instance listed below), but as you’ll see, the roster of second-guessed tweets consists of spelling errors, congratulatory sentiments, and more than a few reminders to tune in to Fox News.

That’s it for now, but surely we can categorize this list as a work in progress. While the designation of tweets as part of the official record may be under discussion, the fact remains that the record remains intact, even after hitting “delete” on Twitter.