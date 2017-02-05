Survey
Europe Can’t Stop Trolling Trump They all just want to be second
-
In One Weekend, Melissa McCarthy Is Making America Great Again McCarthy mocks Sean Spicer and almost saves the world in just 48 hours
-
Thanks To Trump, ‘Lawyer’ Is Now A Dream Job After abandoning the law to pursue her passion, one Iranian-American returned to stand up for civil liberties How one of the most maligned professions in America became a heroic career path for one Iranian-American woman
-
‘Rogue’ Twitter Account Claims To Be Resistance Inside Trump’s White House “We are the voice in the dark that speaks in silence and hides in the foreground”
-
Donald Trump Silver Linings: How The President Inadvertently Taught The Nation About Black History His fumble had people furiously Googling who the famed abolitionist was
-
3 Things Lady Gaga Might Do During Super Bowl Halftime – And One Thing She Should “The only statements that I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I’ve been consistently making throughout my career”
Trump's education secretary pick may put one very important equality ruling in danger https://t.co/9c4UhJFr6W https://t.co/hoXu6mxYOi
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.