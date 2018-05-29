Recently on GOOD
The Federal Government Has Long Treated Nevada As A Nuclear Dumping Ground Nevadans pointed out the safety risks in moving nuclear waste along highways and railroads to their state.
Rudy Giuliani Celebrated His Birthday At Yankee Stadium And Was Raucously Booed He was once the toast of the town.
Starbucks And The Impact Of Implicit Bias Training Once we become aware of our own biases, we must reflect on how these biases affect ourselves and others.
Ashton Kutcher Suprises Ellen DeGeneres With A $4 Million Donation To Her Wildlife Fund He gave it to her in cryptocurrency.
Sports Journalist Howard Bryant Investigates ‘The Heritage’ Of Black Athletes And Politics In His New Book Sports has been a point of cultural and political collision for black athletes.
The Utah Girls Tackle Football League Tackles Gender Norms “We’re showing the world that we can do whatever we set our minds to.”
Recent
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy