Just under three months after “Roseanne” returned to television after 21 years off the air, it’s been abruptly canceled by ABC after the show’s star, Roseanne Barr, made a racist comment about former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

Barr likened the Iranian-born, African-American woman to an ape, tweeting: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC said.

Wanda Sykes, one of the show’s consulting producers, quit promptly after Roseanne’s tweet.

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

Sara Gilbert, who plays Barr’s daughter on the show, called her co-star’s words “abhorrent.”

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018



Although Barr apologized for the tweet and said she’s leaving Twitter, the damage had been done.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

The 10th season of “Roseanne” revisited the Connor family in the Trump era and debuted to big ratings. It was praised by conservatives for representing pro-Trump America in a media landscape dominated by liberal themes. Liberals criticized the show for normalizing a president who stirs racial resentment, attacks immigrants, and brags about sexually assaulting women.

Critics say ABC was playing with fire when they signed on to work with Barr in the first place. An avid Trump supporter, she has a long history of tweeting right-wing conspiracy theories and making egregious political statements. Shortly after her Jarrett tweet, she falsely accused Chelsea Clinton of being married to a nephew of George Soros. Then she promoted the ridiculous conspiracy that Soros aided and abetted Nazis.

Soros is a prominent billionaire hedge fund manager who openly supports liberal causes. To right-wing conspiracists, especially anti-Semitic ones, he’s a bogeyman attempting to create a new global order.

Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you!I Please forgive me! By the way, George Soros is a Nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Top and share image by Stand-Up Sucks, LLC/Wikimedia Commons.