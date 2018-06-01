  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    ABC Cancels Roseanne Barr’s Show After A Racist Tweet About A Former Obama Aide
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Michael Jordan’s Legacy May Be In Peril In The Era Of Wokeness
    by Matthew J. Cooper
  3. 3 3
    The Cats Of Rome Make Ruins Their Home
    by Hadley Meares
  4. 4 4
    Sixers’ Joel Embiid Enjoys His Offseason By Dunking On Pickup Players At A Philadelphia Playground 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Exhausted Mom Posts A Letter Begging Husband For Help, And It’s Going Viral
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    The Utah Girls Tackle Football League Tackles Gender Norms
    by Anya Alvarez
  7. 7 7
    An NFL QB Went 'Undercover' As A Transfer Student To Prank A College Football Team
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Twitter’s Funniest Reactions To Kim Kardashian West’s Oval Office Visit 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Culture

Trump Backs Roseanne Barr And Says Samantha Bee Should Be Fired

by Tod Perry

June 1, 2018 at 13:35
Copy Link
Photos by Stand-Up Sucks, LLC/Wikimedia Commons and Montclair Film Festival/Flickr.

Controversial media figures on the left and right took some serious heat this week, but only one deserved to lose their job.

Vocal Trump supporter Roseanne Barr had her television show canceled by ABC after making racist comments about former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. She mocked her Iranian and African-American heritage by calling her a combination of the “muslim brotherhood” and “planet of the apes.”

She later apologized, saying, “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.”

The next day, Trump critic Samantha Bee, the host of TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” stuck her foot in her mouth by calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt.” The remark was in reference to  an Instagram photo Ivanka posted of herself hugging her child while her father’s ICE raids have been ripping children away from their parents. 

Bee issued this apology:

The president’s reaction to both controversies is another example of his us-versus-them mentality in which he supports anyone loyal to him — even if it means excusing racism.

Many of Bee’s critics on the right equated her crass language with Barr’s racism and said that she should be fired as well. While Bee’s remark was completely inappropriate, her vulgarity pales in comparison to Barr’s racism.

While accepting a Television Academy Honors award on May 31, Bee attempted to redirect the focus of the controversy to the 1,500 children who’ve been separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border:

“We spent the day wrestling with the repercussions of one bad word, when we all should have spent the day incensed that as a nation we are wrenching children from their parents and treating people legally seeking asylum as criminals. If we are OK with that then really, who are we?”

Commenting on controversial media figures has historically been a few feet beneath the dignity of the president, but Trump’s reaction aligns with his historical support of racists. He refused to condemn Barr’s bigoted comments but believes that Bee should be fired for using foul language.

Trump showed his support for Barr by criticizing Bob Iger, the CEO of ABC’s parent company. 

Then he called for Bee to be fired.

It’s funny that Trump was offended by the word “cunt,” because he definitely likes to use it himself.

Share images by Stand-Up Sucks, LLC/Wikimedia Commons and Montclair Film Festival/Flickr.

Recently on GOOD
Culture

Twitter’s Funniest Reactions To Kim Kardashian West’s Oval Office Visit 

Should people bash Kardashian West for speaking out about prison reform? by Tod Perry
Communities

Why Poverty Is Rising Faster In Suburbs Than In Cities

The urban areas spend nearly 10 times more on human service programs than suburban areas.  by Scott W. Allard
Sports

Meet The Woman Behind A Groundbreaking Pakistani Girls Soccer League

“Soccer can help build that self-confidence on the field, which enables them to go out into the world and break other gender stereotypes that girls in Pakistan face.” by Anya Alvarez
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Trump Backs Roseanne Barr And Says Samantha Bee Should Be Fired
Recent
Teens Aren’t Using Facebook, But They Still Love Video Games about 4 hours ago Costa Rica Skate Park Honors Fallen Youth Advocate And Builds Community about 24 hours ago The Cats Of Rome Make Ruins Their Home about 24 hours ago Immigrant Graduates Share Their School Journey With #Immigrad  1 day ago NBA Stars Nick Young And Draymond Green Discuss Their Unique Chemistry In ‘The Sixth Sense’ 1 day ago Twitter’s Funniest Reactions To Kim Kardashian West’s Oval Office Visit  1 day ago Why Poverty Is Rising Faster In Suburbs Than In Cities 1 day ago Meet The Woman Behind A Groundbreaking Pakistani Girls Soccer League 2 days ago Many Republican Mayors Are Secretly Advancing Climate-Friendly Policies 2 days ago Sixers’ Joel Embiid Enjoys His Offseason By Dunking On Pickup Players At A Philadelphia Playground  2 days ago After Reports Of His Murder, Russian Journalist Shows Up At A Press Conference Alive And Well 2 days ago Celtic Football Club Supports Girls In Sport With This Innovative Solution 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers