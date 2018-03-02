  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    These Augmented Reality Sculptures Make Any Environment An Art Installation 
    by Liz Ohanesian
  2. 2 2
    This Man Shuts Down The Most Popular Anti-Abortion Stance With One Simple Question
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Jack Black Brought Down The House With A Shockingly Powerful National Anthem Rendition
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    What’s Next for U.S. Soccer? Teamwork, Says Hope Solo
    by Kristin Marguerite Doidge
  5. 5 5
    Knicks Fan Jon Stewart Appeared Tortured When This Opposing Player Sank A Shot
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    How Native Americans Are Fighting For Their Rights In The Cannabis Industry
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
Communities

When Temperatures Dropped In This Town, Scarves And Gloves Started Appearing On Trees And Benches

by Penn Collins

March 2, 2018 at 11:45
Copy Link

Since 2015, every time the weather turns cold in Bristol, England, a volunteer movement called Keep Bristol Warm gets to work peppering the city’s landscape with scarves and gloves tied to rails and posts. The items are placed strategically, with notes attached assuring anyone who needs them that, yes, they’re free for the taking. 

The messages all read something to the effect of, “I am not lost. If you are in need, please take me to keep warm.”

Three winters ago, Gavyn Emery started placing the warming clothing in public areas in the hopes that the less fortunate would use them to stay warm. Since then, the effort has grown steadily, thanks to press coverage and social media sharing — to the point that the wares have now become part of the city’s landscape. 

Similar initiatives under various names have surfaced in dozens of other communities. More than 40 cities around the world are home to Chase the Chill, a similar effort that aims to supply homeless and poor people with the necessities to survive winter weather. The organization’s website offers a list of participating cities, as well as the resources to begin new local chapters.

Sometimes it doesn’t take much more than a few volunteers and a handful of donations to make a big difference for those in need. 

Share image via by Matt Cardy/Getty Images. 

 

Recently on GOOD
Sports

Say Hello To The Wonderfully Weird Mascots Of The 2020 Tokyo Summer Games

200,000 Japanese classrooms voted on their favorite pair among these six candidates.  by Penn Collins
Sports

Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis Wants Athletes To Think ‘BIG’

”We need to build more networks and oversight groups to be able to share with each other and stand against the broken systems.” by Kristin Marguerite Doidge
Communities

How Native Americans Are Fighting For Their Rights In The Cannabis Industry

Farmers on reservations are caught between state and federal laws. by Tasbeeh Herwees
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
When Temperatures Dropped In This Town, Scarves And Gloves Started Appearing On Trees And Benches
Recent
How Native Americans Are Fighting For Their Rights In The Cannabis Industry about 23 hours ago A Scholar Watched NRA TV For 6 Months So You Wouldn't Have To 1 day ago What’s Next for U.S. Soccer? Teamwork, Says Hope Solo 1 day ago In Celebration Of Women’s History Month, Johnnie Walker Is Becoming Jane Walker 1 day ago Here’s What The Golden State Warriors Did Instead Of Visiting The White House 1 day ago A Business Was So Impressed With The Thieves Who Robbed Them That They Offered Them Jobs 1 day ago Teams At The NFL Combines Are Asking Prospects Some Very Strange Questions 2 days ago These Augmented Reality Sculptures Make Any Environment An Art Installation  2 days ago Dick’s Sporting Goods Pulls Assault Rifles From Shelves And Wants Them Banned Altogether 2 days ago Knicks Fan Jon Stewart Appeared Tortured When This Opposing Player Sank A Shot 2 days ago The Selfie Olympics: What’s The Impact Of Social Media On Performance? 2 days ago Meet One Of Mars’ Greatest Protectors, Who Lives Here On Earth 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers