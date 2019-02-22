  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A Touching Letter From Steve Irwin To His Parents
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Comedic genius Bill Bailey shows how the U.S. national anthem played in a minor key makes it sound Russian.
    by Eric Pfeiffer, Gabriel Reilich
  3. 3 3
    You've been threading needles wrong your whole life.
    by Orli Matlow
  4. 4 4
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  6. 6 6
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Women are really responding to this viral Twitter thread about body autonomy.
    by Matt Gilligan
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Bill and Melinda Gates had a surprising answer when asked about a 70 percent tax on the wealthiest Americans.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
Lifestyle

Scientists have discovered why some smiles are cute and others are creepy. 

by Tod Perry

February 22, 2019 at 14:30
Copy Link

How much of your teeth should you show when you smile?

How wide should your grin be and what if it’s crooked?

Using computer-animated faces, researchers from the University of Minnesota have figured out the specific traits that make up a winning smile.

To learn what makes some smiles cute and others creepy, researchers created 27 different grins on the same computer-generated face. For each smile, they varied its toothiness, angle, width, and degree of crookedness. 

The smiles were shown to 802 participants at the Minnesota State Fair to rate each one on its effectiveness, genuineness, pleasantness, and the emotion expressed.

via Popular Science

The Results

Photo by Alex Proimos / Flickr

— Smiles with a low to medium width (“extent”) tended to get better ratings. Big smiles were rated worst when combined with a high angle (or upturn) and a lot of teeth.

— Smiles with a medium angle or upturn tended to be more popular, while the more V-shaped smiles creeped people out.

— When it comes to toothiness, open-mouthed smiles are easily mistaken for contempt or anger, so it’s better to show a little teeth or none at all.

— Smiles don’t have to be perfectly symmetrical. Researchers found that a slight crookedness is actually better than none because these smiles tend to appear more genuine. However, extremely crooked smiles weird people out.

While an attractive, genuine smile, is a great asset, researchers had a serious medical reason for doing the study. Doctors wanted to create a guide for designing smiles for people who need reconstructive surgery or are suffering from paralysis.

By having a better understanding of what makes the perfect smile, they can help improve their patients' social lives and communication skills.

Now, that’s something to smile about.

via killerturnip/Flickr

Share image via ​David Mello / Flickr.

Recently on GOOD
Lifestyle

This freaky sketch is a mind-bending example of the power of suggestion.

It’s 120 years old and still blowing minds.  by Tod Perry
Communities

Twitter just shared what they did on Random Acts of Kindness Day, and it will warm your heart.

This might be our new favorite holiday. by Heidi Lux
Lifestyle

Bill and Melinda Gates had a surprising answer when asked about a 70 percent tax on the wealthiest Americans.

They make some great points. by Eric Pfeiffer
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Scientists have discovered why some smiles are cute and others are creepy. 
Recent
Mom praises teen boy for the way he helped her daughter with a period emergency. 1 day ago After a bigoted hardware store owner posted a ‘No Gays Allowed’ sign, he got roasted on Yelp.  2 days ago A nursing home manicurist’s photo is going viral for showing the beauty of aging.  2 days ago This freaky sketch is a mind-bending example of the power of suggestion. 3 days ago Twitter just shared what they did on Random Acts of Kindness Day, and it will warm your heart. 3 days ago Bill and Melinda Gates had a surprising answer when asked about a 70 percent tax on the wealthiest Americans. 3 days ago This viral story of how Karl Lagerfeld helped a 7-year-old stranger design her birthday costume is pure gold. 3 days ago Saudi Arabia has an app for tracking women. Human rights groups are calling for Google and Apple to shut it down. 3 days ago Women are really responding to this viral Twitter thread about body autonomy. 7 days ago Sexist hypocritical men on Twitter are being embarrassed non-stop by one brilliant woman. 8 days ago Mattel adds two Barbies with disabilities to its new line of dolls. 8 days ago A UK ad featuring a ‘sexy’ Theresa May has been pulled after sexism accusations.  8 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers