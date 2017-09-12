  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    This Map Reveals The True Value Of $100 In Each State
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Portland Now Generates Electricity From Turbines Installed In City Water Pipes
    by Rafi Schwartz
  3. 3 3
    How Does the Education in Your State Compare to the Rest of the World?
    by Mike Albo
  4. 4 4
    Hair Model Shows What She’s Like Behind the Smoke and Mirrors of Social Media
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    9 Non-threatening Leadership Strategies for Women
    by Sarah Cooper
  6. 6 6
    German Animator Creates Moving Video About Addiction
    by Katie Felber
  7. 7 7
    Artist Imagines How Climate Change and Technology Will Alter Earth Forever
    by Katie Felber
  8. 8 8
    16 Images That Perfectly Capture How Completely Nuts Modern Life Has Become
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  9. 9 9
    The Salary You Need To Buy A Home In 27 U.S. Cities
    by Kendall Wood
Lifestyle

High Schooler Turns Her Boring Back Brace Into Badass Cosplay Armor 

by Tod Perry

September 12, 2017 at 11:05
Copy Link

High school is tough enough for the average 17-year-old girl. Anyone who stands out is a target for whispers and hushed laughter in the in hallways or, at worst, public ridicule. That’s why Maddie Cable, 17, from Charlotte, North Carolina, was less than enthusiastic after being told she needed to wear a large plastic brace to school for at least six weeks.

Cable was in a car accident with her mother in November, and she fractured her T12 vertebra. After doctors stabilized it with rods and pins, Maddie was fitted with the massive brace.

Via Facebook

“At first, I felt very self-conscious about the brace,” Cable said. Then her friend Sarah Chako had the brilliant idea of turning the bland-looking brace into a badass steampunk armor corset using metallic spray paint, gear-shaped stencils, acrylic paint, and metal framing trim. Steampunk is a sci-fi/retro style that combines futuristic steam-powered designs and American “Wild West” aesthetics.

Via Facebook

“I enjoy wearing it now,” Cable said. “It makes me feel more confident.” Her mother is pleased, too. “People are initiating conversation instead of just staring,” Cable’s mom, Linda, told HuffPost. “She feels like they see her, and not just her injury.”

Cable’s story is a great example of what you can do with some creative thinking, good friends, and steampunk power. She turned a depressing situation into an opportunity to express herself.

Want to share this article on Facebook? Just copy and paste this link:

http://good-mag.co/ArmorBrace

 

(H/T The Mighty)
 

Update: This article originally appeared on ​February 01, 2016.

Recently on GOOD
Culture

These Australian Target Ads Feature Full-Figured Women in Lingerie

They have body-positive mannequins in their stores, too.  by Tod Perry
Education

How Does the Education in Your State Compare to the Rest of the World?

A fascinating map of each state’s educational level and its equivalent to a country in the world. by Mike Albo
Money

This Rare Aerial Video Of North Korea's Pyongyang Paints An Eerie Picture Of The Sprawling Cityscape

The video reveals all the elements of a large city, with one glaring exception.  by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
High Schooler Turns Her Boring Back Brace Into Badass Cosplay Armor 
Recent
Michael Bennett Did Not Mince Words As He Described Being Detained By Cops 6 days ago Cool Video Reveals Why People in Old Movies Talked Funny 6 days ago 15 Tweets That Only Married People Will Understand 6 days ago Woman’s Bikini Shot and Caption Become a Manifesto on Self Acceptance 6 days ago Artist Imagines How Climate Change and Technology Will Alter Earth Forever 6 days ago Makeup-Shamed Waitress’ Response To Rude Teens Going Viral 6 days ago NBA Coach Leads Campaign To Remove Confederate Monuments In His City 6 days ago One L.A. Teacher Says He’ll ‘Go To Jail’ Before Giving Student Information To Federal Agents 6 days ago College Football Crowd Stops To Wave To Children At Nearby Hospital  7 days ago A Blind USC Player Pulled Off The Most Exciting Play In College Football’s First Week 7 days ago A U.K. Retailer Has Removed All Gender-Specific Labeling From Its Kids' Clothes 7 days ago Syrian Refugee Turned Olympic Swimmer Faces Fears In Return To Budapest 7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers