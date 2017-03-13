  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    KoreanBilly Explains The Differences Between American And British Accents
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Dad Tracks His Son’s First Words In Spreadsheets, Revealing Kids’ Astronomical Learning Curves
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    New BBC Parody Videos Are The Internet We Need Right Now
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  4. 4 4
    Woman Films ‘Threatening’ Confrontation With Sean Spicer At Apple Store
    by Leo Shvedsky
  5. 5 5
    Four Vietnamese Girls Come Together To Give A Hilarious Response To A Racist Question
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Indiana Man Invites Racists To Fund His African Vacation
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s Upside Down Flag Pin Seems Oddly Appropriate
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    See How All Pixar Movies Are Changed For International Audiences
    by Penn Collins
Communities

Congressman Faces Huge Backlash After Defending Racist Twitter Rant

by Leo Shvedsky

March 13, 2017 at 16:25
Copy Link

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) is no stranger of xenophobic comments. He was blowing the dog whistle of racially tinged immigration rants years before Donald Trump emerged on the political scene. So, it’s no surprise that King has become one of the president’s biggest supporters on policies like the much-derided travel ban.

But King escalated his own already divisive rhetoric when he sent out a tweet supporting Dutch politician Geert Wilders, who has risen to prominence in his own country with anti-Muslim and anti-immigration policy proposals. In the tweet, King wrote:

“Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

There was an immediate outcry over King’s remarks, which carried the implication that only white people can maintain Western culture. And along with a chorus of progressive voices, the condemnation was immediately joined by a number of prominent Republicans who were not shy about calling out racism in its most obvious and distasteful form:

Now, this is the time where a normal politician walks back from their offensive remarks, offering some attempt at moderation and clarity. Not King.

“It’s a clear message," King said during an interview with CNN’s “New Day” morning program. “We need to get our birth rates up or Europe will be entirely transformed within a half century or a little more. And Geert Wilders knows that and that’s part of his campaign and part of his agenda.”

King went on to explain his view that “Western civilization” is “superior” but is under attack by immigrants who do not fully assimilate.

“I'd like to see an America that's just so homogenous that we look a lot the same, from that perspective,” he said.

King has long supported Wilders, even posting a photo he took with the leader back in September 2016.

Recently on GOOD
The Planet

How Trump’s Broken Promise About A Pipeline Is Failing U.S. Workers

When “Made in America” means “Made in Russia” by Ben Jervey
Communities

Veterans Visit White House To Meet With Trump, Got Handed Off To Omarosa

They feel the move was an insult to their cause, especially after learning Trump met with TMZ later that day by Penn Collins
Culture

On The 20th Anniversary Of Notorious B.I.G.’s Death, A News Team Dropped Biggie Lyrics Throughout A Broadcast

If you’ve never seen a weather report comprised of Biggie lyrics … now’s your chance by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Congressman stands by racist Twitter rant in new interview. https://t.co/KmomUnApSr https://t.co/Eb3SQb9ro1
Congressman Faces Huge Backlash After Defending Racist Twitter Rant
Recent
Congressman Faces Huge Backlash After Defending Racist Twitter Rant about 1 hour ago Clever New Music Video Shows How To Make The World A Better Place 30 Different Ways about 1 hour ago Woman Films ‘Threatening’ Confrontation With Sean Spicer At Apple Store about 2 hours ago The Most Powerful Tool For Reaching Refugee and Immigrant Kids? Soccer about 3 hours ago 21 Children Are Suing The Trump Administration For Failing To Address Climate Change about 4 hours ago This Year’s Gay Pride Parade Will Be Drastically Different  about 4 hours ago Indonesia Teaches Their Children To Walk Using This Brilliantly Simple Approach about 4 hours ago How Trump’s Broken Promise About A Pipeline Is Failing U.S. Workers about 4 hours ago Veterans Visit White House To Meet With Trump, Got Handed Off To Omarosa about 5 hours ago On The 20th Anniversary Of Notorious B.I.G.’s Death, A News Team Dropped Biggie Lyrics Throughout A Broadcast about 6 hours ago Kellyanne Conway Suggests Obama May Have Spied On Trump Through His Microwave about 6 hours ago Where Is ‘Rural America’ Anyway?  about 6 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers