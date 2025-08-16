Skip to content
How an ingenious couple transformed their cramped 1-bedroom Manhattan apartment into a spacious family home

With a Murphy bed and a mindset shift, they made 750 square feet work for a family of four.

A couple hugs in their new apartment

GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffAug 16, 2025
Do you ever wish you had more space? Crowded closets. Overstuffed cabinets. Not enough space under the sink. Many of us lament our living situations and get frustrated with all the places we seem not to have. But what if the key to more space was just… shifting your mindset?

Meet Khrystyne and Nic Jaspers, two educators living in Manhattan, New York City. Upon welcoming their second child, they were faced with a unique design problem: they loved their 750-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment... but where would everyone fit? What could have easily resulted in a messy, overstuffed home or a costly move turned into a beautiful renovation project that was nothing short of amazing.

Although the tiny house phenomenon has changed over the years (what began as one man’s architectural challenge has inspired thousands of blogs, books, reality series, and documentaries), the movement's core beliefs remain the same. Reducing and simplifying your living spaces is not only possible, but also can be cost-effective, eco-friendly, and extremely rewarding.


In a recent video that went viral, Khrystyne showed off her one-bedroom apartment, giving viewers a walk-through of all the lovely intentionality that went into her cherished family home. “We’re able to find so much gratitude in our space. Small spaces can seem daunting but if you can find that mindset, like, ‘Let’s thrive in it,’ it can be a beautiful thing,” she says.

So, how did they do it?

First, bedrooms. “We decided to give the kids the bedroom and move our space out here,” Khrystyne explains during an interview with Apartment Therapy, while touring the living room. "When they go to bed, we need a space where we [can] close the door and have it be quiet, and we [can] still go about our lives and work and clean and talk and hangout."

As for their sleeping situation, they had some help, courtesy of a Murphy bed. The handy contraption is hinged on one end, allowing for it to fold up and be stored vertically against the wall, staying hidden behind a tall, white cabinet. Meanwhile, the two Jaspers children share the bedroom: a bright, open space with a light wood bunkbed and a floor-to-ceiling bookshelf. Colorful pillows and cozy blankets rest on their mattresses, creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere. “The biggest struggle [while designing this space was] ‘Where are we going to sleep?”, says Khrystyne on TikTok. “When we got [the Murphy bed], I felt like we had doubled our space. We love it. People think it’s weird, but we don’t.”

Matters were complicated even further while considering Nic’s job, which requires him to work from home. Fitting two sleeping quarters, a kitchen, and a living room, plus a home office in a one-bedroom apartment? A tough assignment, but once again, the Jaspers family got creative.

By working with the living room’s natural symmetrical shape, they were able to achieve everything they wanted—functionality without sacrificing aesthetics. “We realized that this room had to function in so many ways and it’s kind of one big square. Creating these quadrants helps the room flow and make sense,” explains Khrystyne while pointing to the four corners of the room: the living space, complete with a plush gray couch and a coffee table; a dining area next to the window; the folded up Murphy bed; and a work station decorated with hanging mugs and flowers. "It doesn’t matter if you have a one-bedroom or a two-bedroom or a mansion. We all have this ability to make space for the things that matter to us,” she says.

Yes, everything in this apartment has a purpose… even if that purpose is simply to elicit joy. Take for example, their handsome Midcentury piano, which spans half of a living room wall. Is it the most efficient use of space? Probably not. Then again, that doesn’t really matter. “I grew up playing the piano and my dad plays the piano, and we really wanted our kids to learn. It’s not the best use of space, but it reflects things that are special to our family and the values our family has,” Khrystyne says during a video tour on YouTube.

And there's a specialty attraction hanging from the children’s bedroom window. “We got this [bird feeder] for my daughter’s birthday because she loves birds. We’re in a seventh-floor apartment and it hasn’t fallen. We saw a woodpecker yesterday,” she says, proudly.

With housing prices on the rise, the Jaspers’ creative approach to living is more essential than ever. Who knew your dream home could exist in the space you're already dwelling in? Social media has responded positively, especially on X/Twitter, where user Midwest Antiquarian (@Eric_Erins) reposted Khrystyne’s viral TikTok with user@calebwsimpson.

Luca: “Sorry but I much prefer these practical ‘can I see your apartment tours that show how regular people actually live over the interior designed curated homes that I could see on architectural digest 🤷♂️”

dmoon: “If you have nicely scaled furniture, realize you don't need to own 10,000 things, you can make a really nice space almost anywhere. If people can somehow fit a family in a converted school bus you can figure it out.”

Check out the full video and apartment tour below.

@calebwsimpson

@khrystynejaspers Location: Manhattan Occupation: Khrystyne and her Husband are in Education. Also she has an apartment organizing business if you need some help! ;)


This article originally appeared earlier this year.

