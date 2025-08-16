Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Bill Gates explains the ‘safest’ age to give a child a phone

Sorry, kids, you're not going to like his advice.

Bill Gates, parenting tips, smartphone age, screen time, kids technology, phone rules, tech mogul, digital parenting, teen health, smartphone ban, family rules, Apple products, Steve Jobs rivalry, childhood tech, screen limits, device-free, parenting advice, smartphone study, tech boundaries, youth mental health

Bill Gates has strong opinions on when kids should get phones and research agrees.

upload.wikimedia.org © European Union, 2025
By Stacey Leasca,
Stacey Leasca
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Aug 16, 2025

Bill Gates sure is strict on how his children use the very technology he helped bring to the masses. In a recent interview with the Mirror, the tech mogul said his children were not allowed to own their own cellphone until the age of 14. “We often set a time after which there is no screen time, and in their case that helps them get to sleep at a reasonable hour," he said.

Gates added that the children are not allowed to have cellphones at the table, but are allowed to use them for homework or studying. The Gates children, now 20, 17 and 14, are all above the minimum age requirement to own a phone, but they are still banned from having any Apple products in the house—thanks to Gates' longtime rivalry with Apple founder Steve Jobs.

smartphone ban, family rules, Apple products, Steve Jobs rivalry, childhood tech, screen limits It's getting harder to resist the temptation but research says it's worth the fight. Canva

While the parenting choice may seem harsh, the Gates may be onto something with delaying childhood smartphone ownership. According to the 2016 “Kids & Tech: The Evolution of Today's Digital Natives" report, the average age that a child gets their first smartphone is now 10.3 years.

“I think that age is going to trend even younger, because parents are getting tired of handing their smartphones to their kids," Stacy DeBroff, chief executive of Influence Central, told The New York Times.

James P. Steyer, chief executive of Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization that reviews content and products for families, additionally told the Times that he too has one strict rule for his children when it comes to cellphones: They get one when they start high school and only when they've proven they have restraint. “No two kids are the same, and there's no magic number," he said. “A kid's age is not as important as his or her own responsibility or maturity level."

@drstevenstorage 📱 Parents—this is your heads-up. A massive global study by Sapien Labs (2024) analyzed data from over 100,000 young adults in 24 countries. The findings? 👉 The earlier a child gets their first smartphone, the worse their mental health by early adulthood. ❌ Kids who got phones at age 5 or 6 now show the lowest wellbeing scores and higher rates of emotional distress. ✅ Those who waited until 13 scored up to 30x higher on emotional wellbeing. The researchers used the Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) scale, which ranges from -100 to +200. 📉 Age 5 phone = average score near 1 📈 Age 13 phone = score around 30 This isn’t panic—it’s neuroscience. Delay the phone. Protect their brain. 📖 Study: “The Mental State of the World 2024,” Sapien Labs, www.sapienlabs.org 🔁 Share this with a parent who needs to see it. #parents #parent #parenting #adhd #depression #anxiety #mentalhealth #smartphone ♬ Drake style/HIPHOP beat(1491552) - Burning Man

A checklist for your family

PBS Parents also provided a list of questions parents should answer before giving their child their first phone.

  • How independent are your kids?
  • Do your children "need" to be in touch for safety reasons—or social ones?
  • How responsible are they?
  • Can they get behind the concept of limits for minutes talked and apps downloaded?
  • Can they be trusted not to text during class, disturb others with their conversations, and to use the text, photo, and video functions responsibly (and not to embarrass or harass others)?
  • Do they really need a smartphone that is also their music device, a portable movie and game player, and portal to the internet?
  • Do they need something that gives their location information to their friends—and maybe some strangers, too—as some of the new apps allow?
  • And do you want to add all the expense of new data plans? (Try keeping your temper when they announce that their new smart phone got dropped in the toilet...)

In the years since...

Gates hasn’t changed his opinion, and research has only reinforced his wisdom. Large-scale studies now show that children who receive smartphones before age 13 face higher risks of sleep disruption, depression, and even suicidal thoughts in young adulthood. Experts have called for parents to delay smartphone access until at least high school, warning that early exposure can reshape childhood in harmful ways.

device-free, parenting advice, smartphone study, tech boundaries, youth mental health Laws are starting to be proposed that will end or delay kids' phone ownership. Canva

Movements have even sprung up to push for broader change. In St Albans, England, parents and schools banded together to curb smartphone use among kids, slashing ownership rates in primary school almost overnight. Similar campaigns are gaining traction around the world, with lawmakers and community leaders debating age restrictions and device-free childhood initiatives. What once seemed like a strict Gates family rule now looks more like a blueprint for healthier parenting in the digital age.

This article originally appeared 6 years ago.

apple productsbill gateschildhood techdevice-freedigital parentingfamily ruleskids technologyparenting adviceparenting tipsphone rulesscreen limitsscreen timesmartphone agesmartphone bansmartphone studysteve jobs rivalrytech boundariestech mogulteen healthyouth mental healthpast events

The Latest

kindness, empathy, viral story, good news, inspiration, bikers, stereotypes, parenting, don't judge a book by its cover, compassion
Past Events

A mom told her daughter not to talk to a ‘dirty biker.’ His epic response is pure class.

setting boundaries, communication, workplace harassment, customer service, women's issues, dating advice, relationships, social skills
Past Events

Men kept mistaking her kindness for flirting, so she asked the internet for help. It delivered.

sleep, insomnia, life hacks, relaxation techniques, meditation, fall asleep fast, military sleep hack, health, wellness
Past Events

This military technique can help you fall asleep in just 2 minutes

interior design, home decor, apartment therapy, cohabitation, relationship advice, decorating tips, TikTok trends, couple goals
Past Events

Women with beautiful apartments share their secrets for co-habitating with a boyfriend.

More For You

open adoption, adoption reunion, birth mother, adoptive parents, adoption story, family love, uplifting story, CBS News, motherhood, emotional story, selfless decision, adoption journey, heartwarming, real life, parenting, family reunion, adoptive family, inspiring, mother and son, modern family
Cover Image Source: YouTube
@CBS Evening News

20-year-old places her son for adoption, gets wholesome surprise from his new family

Placing a child for adoption is an incredibly tough decision, often driven by love and immense selflessness. Schauna Austin made this decision at the age of 20, knowing she wouldn’t be part of her son’s life. But in an unexpected twist, his adoptive parents chose to include Austin in every important moment of his journey, according to CBS News.

After giving birth to her baby boy, Austin named him Riley and held him for 72 hours straight. "It was perfect. I knew I would have him for a short time, so I made every minute count of it." She added, "I didn't sleep for three days." After the adoption, his name was changed to Steven.

Keep ReadingShow less
teasing, playful, silly, parental teasing, humor, fun, intelligence, quick minds

Mom teasing her son by trying to steal his ice cream.

Image via Canva - Photo by RgStudio

Playfully teasing your kids might be the secret to raising smarter, happier people

It's fun to have a good laugh. Maybe, selfishly it's even better when at the expense of someone else. But, it is definitely a rare gem after all the work a parent puts into raising a child, when a silly dig is particularly hilarious. Playful teasing has been shown to raise the intelligence and over all happiness of kids.

Teasing involves the delicate balance of aggression and lighthearted goofiness. Coming on too strong or harsh, it can easily cross the line into bullying. There must be a playfulness, and what themes and topics chosen for the game of it are very important.

Keep ReadingShow less
psychedelics, mushrooms, psilocybin, medical research, scientific study

A new study suggests that psilocybin has anti-aging properties.

Photo credit: Canva, Nomad Visuals (mushrooms) and transurfer (faces)

Fascinating new study suggests psychedelic mushrooms can slow down the aging process

For decades, psychedelic mushrooms have been part of the American counterculture. (They're currently illegal in the U.S.—listed as a Schedule I substance under the Controlled Substances Act.) But they're now way more mainstream than you might expect. In fact, as NPR reported, two high-profile studies from 2024 suggested that psilocybin, the active compound in psychedelic mushrooms, had become the preferred hallucinogen in the U.S. (The RAND Corporation estimated that three percent of Americans, roughly eight million adults, had used psilocybin within the previous year.) But fascinating new data suggests that psilocybin might be useful in unexpected contexts—it could even help slow down the aging process.

In July 2025, researchers at Houston’s Baylor College of Medicine published their evidence in Nature Partnering Journal (NPG) Aging, showing that psilocybin reduced hallmarks of aging in human cells and improved survival in aged mice (the equivalent of 60 in human years).

Keep ReadingShow less
Michael Jordan at a podium

Jordan speaking at a ribbon cutting ceremony for one of the earlier Novant Health clinics in 2019.

Photo credit: Novant Health

NBA legend Michael Jordan opens up fourth North Carolina health clinic for the uninsured

After successfully building three other clinics, as mentioned on Upworthy and Scoop Upworthy, NBA all-star Michael Jordan teamed up once again with Novant Health to build a fourth clinic for the uninsured in North Carolina. The health clinic is the second one built in Wilmington and opened on February 19, 2025.

Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest basketball player to compete in the National Basketball Association. With a career at the top spanning from 1984 through 2003, Jordan became a six-time NBA champion and four-time gold medalist in the Olympics. Jordan would be inducted in the NBA Hall of Fame in 2009.

Keep ReadingShow less
cells, science, consciousness, life, death

There could be a different kind of sentience after a person dies.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientists uncover mysterious 'third state' of existence beyond boundaries of life and death

Regardless of region, economic status, age, or health, there is one thing that unites us all: we’re all going to die someday. However, some scientists are saying that death is not necessarily the end. They’re arguing that after life and death, there is a third state of life. They found that certain cells appear after a body has been deceased and these cells could have consciousness.

In September 2024, Alex Pozhitkov, Ph.D., a bioinformatics researcher at the City of Hope Cancer Center, and Peter Noble, Ph.D., a microbiologist from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, analyzed new multicellular organisms designed by A.I. known as “xenobots” and noticed they acted with autonomy, forming new roles for themselves beyond their predetermined function within a body. Since these xenobot cells appear to reassemble and reorganize into new forms and functions upon a body’s death, Pozhitkov and Noble argue that these cells create a “third state” of life. While the forms the xenobots take wouldn’t materialize in nature, it’s huge that they’re able to adapt to drastic changes in their environment much like the human “anthrobot” cells that exhibit similar behavior.

Keep ReadingShow less
dogs, smell fear, truth, human behavior, science, study, japan, pointing, sense bad people

Three adorable brown puppies

Photo by Anoir Chafik on Unsplash

Dogs can spot a bad person and there's now science to prove it

Dogs can smell fear, but can they sniff out the truth? Your dog might actually be smarter than you're giving it credit for. It turns out, dogs are pretty good at picking up on human behavior. Science says so. A team led by Akiko Takaoka of Kyoto University in Japan conducted a study that found out that dogs actually know if you're to be believed or not.

The study involved tricking dogs in the name of science. Humans have known for a long time that if you point at an object, a dog will run to it. Researchers utilized this information in their study. During the experiment, they pointed at a container that was filled with hidden food. Sure enough, the dog ran towards the container. Then, they pointed at a container that was empty. The dogs ran towards it, but found that it had no food.

Keep ReadingShow less
man and woman hugging each other

Who said people were tired of love stories?

Photo by Candice Picard on Unsplash

Uber driver who gets passengers to open up about their love lives is revealing his secrets

Lupe Zapata has always been a storyteller, fascinated by what makes people tick and, perhaps more importantly, what makes people connect. In college at the University of North Texas, he created a project called "Tell Me a Story" for his film documentary class. The idea was to get "random people to talk about love." Then, it became a "Valentine's tradition" for three years when he worked as a reporter for Big 2 News in Odessa, Texas.

For a time, Lupe was a self-described "journalist without a job." While living in Los Angeles—during the in-between days—he made ends meet by driving for Uber. "I worked as an Uber driver and invited my passengers to share a story as I drove them to their destination." But what continued to grab Lupe the most were stories about romance. So, he started recording these stories—with permission, of course—and turned it into a regular segment on his YouTube channel.

Keep ReadingShow less
The wild all-female bartending competition Speed Rack is the best bar scene innovation in years

Ivy Mix and Lynnette Marrero, renowned bartenders and co-founders of Speed Rack, an all-female and femme speed bartending competition.

Elyssa Goodman

The wild all-female bartending competition Speed Rack is the best bar scene innovation in years

“We have no women bartenders, where are all the women?” Lynnette Marrero remembered.

The decorated bartender and mixologist worked a cocktail festival many years ago where some 30 women put it together behind the scenes. But when it came time for a film crew to record female bartenders, they were at a loss. She didn’t want it to happen again and neither did fellow renowned bartender Ivy Mix. “It was an a-ha moment, of what can we do to showcase these women?”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025