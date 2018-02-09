To Fight Malnutrition, A Little Diplomacy Goes A Long Way

Recently on GOOD
-
How A Thrill-Seeking Personality Can Help Olympic Athletes A psychology professor looks at the minds of risk-takers. A psychology professor looks at the mind of risk-takers.
We’re Closer To Universal Access To Electricity Than We Think 1.2 billion people have already gained access since 2000.
How Struggling Schools Can Use Big Data To Become (Practically) Overnight Successes One high school has dramatically boosted graduation rates in just three years.
Devoted Fans Are Getting Tattoos Of The Super Bowl's Most Famous Play. Welcome To Philadelphia. Anyone can buy a team jersey. These fans are on a different level.
How Frank Lloyd Wright Could Solve The Urban Design Challenges Of Today Revisiting his philosophies could inspire fixes for current housing crises, urban design challenges, and future climate changes.
How Black Male Athletes Are Redefining What It Means To Empower Women They’re helping women get out of environments where they live in fear.
Recent
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy