Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

9-year-old girl asks Steph Curry why his shoes aren’t in girls’ sizes. His response was perfect.

"... it seems unfair that the shoes are only in the boys," Riley Morrison wrote, starting a chain reaction of positive change.

Stephen Curry, women's show sizes, fashion, basketball, sneakers, International Women's Day

A young girl's letter to Steph Curry asking about women's shoe sizes

Images via Wikicommons and Twitter
By Tod Perry,
Tod Perry
Tod Perry is a freelance writer from Long Beach, California.
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Apr 12, 2025

Nine-year-old Riley Morrison from Napa, California is a huge basketball fan. She roots for the Golden State Warriors and her favorite player is four-time NBA champion Steph Curry. Morrison loves to play basketball so she went online to pick up a pair of Curry's Under Armour Curry 5 shoes, but there weren't any available in the girls' section of the site.

But instead of resigning herself to the fact she wouldn't be able to drive the lane in a sweet pair of Curry 5's, she wrote a letter to the man himself. Her father posted it to Instagram.

My name is Riley (just like your daughter), I'm 9 years old from Napa, California. I am a big fan of yours. I enjoy going to Warriors games with my dad. I asked my dad to buy me the new Curry 5's because I'm starting a new basketball season. My dad and I visited the Under Armour website and were disappointed to see that there were no Curry 5's for sale under the girls section. However, they did have them for sale under the boy's section, even to customize. I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all girls basketball camp. I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5's too.

“I wanted to write the letter because it seems unfair that the shoes are only in the boys' section and not in the girls' section," Riley told Teen Vogue. “I wanted to help make things equal for all girls, because girls play basketball, too."

The letter got to Curry and he gave an amazing response on Twitter.

Many might be surprised that a megastar like Curry took a nine-year-old's letter seriously, but he’s long been a vocal supporter of women’s issues.

Last August, Curry wrote an empowering letter that was published in The Player's Tribune where he discussed closing the gender pay gap, hosting his first all-girls basketball camp, and what he's learned from raising two daughters.

In the essay he shared a powerful lesson his mother taught him. “Always stay listening to women to always stay believing in women, and — when it comes to anyone's expectations for women — to always stay challenging the idea of what's right," he wrote.

Curry clearly practices what he preaches because when a nine-year-old girl spoke up, he was all ears.

Steph Curry and Under Armour didn’t just fix the girls’ sizing issue — they launched a special edition Curry 6 “United We Win” co-designed by Riley, created a $30K annual scholarship for girls, and shifted to unisex sizing across Curry Brand shoes.

Since then, Curry has stayed active in promoting gender equity: he’s hosted girls’ camps, added girls to his elite training programs, mentored players like Azzi Fudd, and launched the Curry Family Women’s Athletics Initiative to fund 200+ scholarships at Davidson College.

Riley and Steph bumped into each other at an event where they caught up and took photos. She is now a high school athlete at Vintage High School in Napa, still playing basketball — and yes, still rocking Currys.

This article originally appeared six years ago.

basketballcurry 6equalityfashiongender equityletterriley morrisonscholarshipsneakersunder armourunited we winwomens issuessteph curry

The Latest

A man making a goofy face and Heart's Ann Wilson
Culture

How Heart transformed a man's sexist backstage comment into one of rock's enduring anthems

After 170 years, Ralph Waldo Emerson’s words to his daughter ring truer than ever
History

After 170 years, Ralph Waldo Emerson’s words to his daughter ring truer than ever

man with flu next to person with chewing gum
Health

Scientists in Pennsylvania have invented a chewing gum that can eliminate 95% the flu virus

Stephen Curry, women's show sizes, fashion, basketball, sneakers, International Women's Day
Culture

9-year-old girl asks Steph Curry why his shoes aren’t in girls’ sizes. His response was perfect.

More For You

Rick Wakeman, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford, Trevor Rabin

Rick Wakeman turned Yes' Rock Hall induction into a hilarious stand-up comedy set.

Photo credit: Screenshots from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame YouTube video

Rick Wakeman turned Yes' 2017 Rock Hall induction into a hilarious, raunchy stand-up set

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is typically known for flashes of big-deal inspiration: tearful speeches, one-off supergroup performances, broken-up bands reuniting after decades, iconic artists paying tribute to late collaborators. But one of the Hall’s most memorable moments was born out of irreverence. Progressive rock giants Yes were inducted in 2017, and keyboardist Rick Wakeman flipped the format on its head, delivering six minutes of hilarious (and often raunchy) comedy that basically functions like a stand-up set.

Wakeman took the microphone after more conventional comments from Yes members past and present: singer Jon Anderson, guitarist Trevor Rabin, drummer Alan White, and guitarist Steve Howe, the latter of whom read prepared remarks that seemed to aim for rock grandeur. "Nothing can take away the response we’ve gotten from our fans, who obviously have a different ear from the general music lovers, fortunately for us," he said. It offered a perfect tonal contrast to Wakeman’s six-minute onslaught of silliness.

Keep ReadingShow less
drag queens, drag show, Texas A&M, free speech, drag

Melaka Mystika, guest host of Texas A&M's Draggieland, entertains the crowd

Faith Cooper

How a Texas A&M drag show advocated for free speech and won

Since it first began in 2020, the annual drag pageant Draggieland at Texas A&M’s College Station campus has regularly sold out their 750-seat campus theatre. This year, however, they almost didn’t get the chance.

At the end of February, the Texas A&M Board of Regents declared it would no longer be allowing drag performances on campus. “The Board finds that it is inconsistent with the System’s mission and core values of its Universities, including the value of respect for others, to allow Special Event Venues of the Universities to be used for drag shows,” it wrote. “The Board finds that Drag Show events are likely to create or contribute to a hostile environment for women.” It continued on to share its acknowledgement of the president’s Executive Order that “the federal government shall not promote gender ideology” and "federal funds shall not be used to promote gender ideology” and if they allowed drag shows on campus they “may be” violating these orders since the university receives federal funding. It meant that Draggieland, despite being student-funded and not university-funded, would be canceled.

Keep ReadingShow less
rabbit, Flemish giant rabbit, animals, pets, ABC, news

Alex the Therapy Rabbit on San Francisco's ABC7

Screenshot, @CaseyAPratt, https://x.com/CaseyAPratt/status/1387979738099044355/photo/2

There’s no hug like the one you’ll get from Alex the Great, a 28-pound Flemish Giant rabbit

A trip to the airport can turn even the most seasoned traveler into a ball of stress. But what if there was a way to feel just a little bit better, a little bit more relaxed, a little bit…fluffier?

Therapy animals of all stripes have appeared at airports in the last few years, from llamas in Portland to dogs in Denver. The San Francisco Airport has its own fleet of furry friends, too. Enter Alex the Great, a 28-pound Flemish Giant rabbit who’s part of the San Francisco Airport’s Wag Brigade. This program began at the airport in 2013 “to bring trained dogs to the terminals to make passenger travel more enjoyable.” Alex became the first bunny to join. All of the animals involved–not just Alex, but Lilou the pig and a host of their dog colleagues–are certified therapy animals through the San Francisco SPCA Animal Assisted Therapy program.

Keep ReadingShow less
goose, Suzuki, Chicago, Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field

Who knew Canada Geese loved baseball?

Photo by Joshua Ralph on Unsplash

Now in residence at Wrigley Field, Suzuki the Goose is the Chicago Cubs’ newest fan

As the song famously goes, there are some things you expect from a baseball game: crowds, rooting for the home team, peanuts, and Cracker Jacks—all the trappings of the classic American pastime.

Maybe something you wouldn’t plan to see is a goose.

Keep ReadingShow less
Amoeba music store at night
Amoeba Records, Haight St., San Francisco | Stephen Kelly | Flickr
live.staticflickr.com

Even though I was stuck in bed, Amoeba Music still got me through the aches of flu season

“Did you know Big Boi loves Kate Bush?” I croaked on the phone to my boyfriend Chris in between bouts of hacking up a lung.

By then I had been in bed for three days fighting some heinous respiratory/headache/fever combo sent up from the worst parts of hell or the airport at Thanksgiving, depending on which you think is worse. Of the things that got me through, besides lemon-mint cough drops and hot cereal, my favorite was my repeated trip to Amoeba Music’s YouTube Channel for their What’s in My Bag? series.

Keep ReadingShow less
How artist Magali Duzant developed an art book to think about dementia and honor her father’s life

Book cover, Magali Duzant's La vie is like that

Magali Duzant

How artist Magali Duzant developed an art book to think about dementia and honor her father’s life

When artist and author Magali Duzant noticed her father, a native speaker of Antillean Creole and then French, was losing English words, she wondered if it had something to do with aging. It turned out to be dementia. While witnessing a loved one experiencing this is never easy, she also saw beauty in it and even noticed that parts of their relationship deepened. Duzant found herself relating to him, too, as she moved to Switzerland and began learning German, as there were now moments where her own words were not her own. To process his diagnosis she began taking notes on both of their experiences and researching dementia. Eventually she wondered if her ideas could become a book. The result is the art book La vie is like that, also one of her father’s expressions, published by Seaton Street Press in 2024.

La vie is like that is constructed like a children’s alphabet primer–A is Aphasia and B is for Blumen, for example–but it’s interspersed with personal narratives, history, research, and photographs. It is guided by the principle of the Ship of Theseus, or Theseus’s paradox: if all of an object’s parts are replaced, is it still the same? We go back and forth with Duzant in time in short essays as she explores her father’s life before and during dementia; before and after his passing in 2021; as she understands how language makes us who we are; as she understands that even in its tragedies, dementia can have its own moments of light. With wit and grace, Duzant thoughtfully takes us on her journey with her. In a culture that can be so fearful of dementia’s darkness, she reminds us that the people it affects are never truly gone.

Keep ReadingShow less
books, book club, reading, men, empathy, classic novels

Books at the first Fiction Revival meeting.

Yahdon Israel

Why book editor Yahdon Israel created an empathic book club for straight men

On December 30th, 2024, several men gathered with copies of their favorite fiction books for The Fiction Revival, a book club organized by Yahdon Israel, a Senior Editor at Simon & Schuster recently elected to the Center for Fiction Board of Directors. For nearly 10 years, Israel has also been running the Literaryswag Book Club.

Israel, who has become known for his openness about all aspects of book publishing on social media, recorded a video the previous July discussing the relationship between heterosexual men and fiction. He had recently read the essay “Why Are Americans Afraid of Dragons?” by renowned science fiction author Ursula K. LeGuin, originally published in 1974 and collected in her book The Language of the Night: Essays on Writing, Science Fiction, and Fantasy, re-released last year by Scribner. In the essay, LeGuin tries to understand why certain works of fiction hadn’t quite caught on in the U.S., and one of the conclusions she arrives at is that many men aren't taught to read fiction. Broadly speaking, she believes, they’re not taught to embrace their imaginations, lest they be dismissed as “womanish” or “childish.” They are hardly taught to read for pleasure, she believes, but often taught to read for productivity.

Keep ReadingShow less
kids, school kids, smartphones, smartphone ban, bans, education, safety

Banning smartphones from classrooms doesn't help as much as you think.

Photo credit: Canva

Why school smartphone bans fail our kids and limit their education

“These darn kids and their phones!” isn’t just a boomer saying anymore. There has been a growing concern regarding how much time kids spend on their smartphones and what they are frequently exposed to on social media. There has been research showing that increased phone use and social media exposure has been linked to higher rates of depression, anxiety, low-self worth, and other mental health concerns. There are also safety issues of children getting scammed through social media. Use of smartphones at schools has gotten to the point where there are more and more smartphone bans for children inside--and sometimes outside--the classroom. Yet one study is arguing that banning smartphone access from kids isn’t the answer.

The British Medical Journal published a study that claimed that the answer shouldn’t be to take the phones away from children, but to educate them how to manage their phone and social media usage. They found that educating children more about how social media functions, how to spot scams, and establishing other safety regulations and boundaries proved to be more beneficial than outright banning phone use.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025