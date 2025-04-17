Philadelphia policeman overcomes his extreme fear of heights to save a child's life

When Philadelphia police officer Eric Robbins responded to a 9-1-1 call, he didn’t know he’d be facing his worst fear. Neighbors called the police to report that a five-year-old boy was on the top of the roof of his family’s house. With the child’s parents unaware that their young son was standing at the edge of their second story rooftop, Robbins knew he had to take action.
However, there was one problem: Officer Robbins was deathly afraid of heights.
Choosing duty over fear, Robbins still sprinted up the stairs and out of the open window. Quickly yet carefully, Robbins was able to grab the young boy and get him from the edge of the rooftop back into the house safely. Had Robbins succumbed to his fear or allowed it to slow him down, the child could have fallen 20 to 30 feet to the ground below.
"I just locked onto the kid and started trying to map out how I can safely grab the kid without startling him and not fall off the roof. I don't think he knew I was there," Robbins told 6 ABC Action News. "It felt like forever. It felt like a long time because I'm scared of heights.”
The parents were relieved and elated that their son was back inside safe. They were grateful to all of the officers of the Philadelphia police department, but especially Robbins.
"As a parent, I cannot express how much it means to know there are officers dedicated to protecting and serving with such compassion,” wrote the parents to the police department in a thank you letter.
Robbins was humbled by the parents’ gratitude and revealed that it was empathy that conquered his worst fear.
"Instantly overcoming my fear of heights and getting him off the roof... it hit home because it could have been my kid and I would want someone to do the same," he said to the local news.
Many would believe what Officer Robbins did was brave even if he wasn’t afraid of heights, but that knowledge makes his heroic feat even more impressive. In fact, about 28% of adults in the United States are diagnosed with acrophobia, the fear of heights and falling. It is considered quite difficult to get past a fear, much less conquer it.
“Overcoming” a fear is also subjective, as it could mean to just still be afraid but not let a person have it stop them from achieving a goal (like with Officer Robbins), or it could mean that the fear is not a bother in general at all. While having fear is a natural biological trait that helped humans survive and evolve, it has become a hindrance for many to achieve the most in their lives. This is why there are hundreds of books and articles about how to conquer fear, whether it is fear in general or specific fears within specific scenarios such as overcoming the fear of public speaking for a work presentation.
While there are specific professional tips and therapies out there to address specific phobias, there are some general guidelines that could help you overcome fear in your day-to-day life. Many experts recommend slowly exposing yourself to the thing that you fear in a safe setting while recognizing and acknowledging your feelings and symptoms (getting sweaty, trembling, etc.). That exposure could eventually lead to a more balanced and normal reaction to the thing you fear. Bear in mind that this is for situations such as “being afraid to use public transportation” or “riding in an elevator” as opposed to more extreme fears such as wild animals that usually cannot be encountered safely.
In 2025, scientists have discovered the mechanism in the brain that helps humans overcome fear. With further research and time, they could uncover even more therapeutic solutions for people to address and conquer their phobias. For now, one can only ask for people to do the best they can and offer kudos to people like Officer Robbins when they fight their fears and win.