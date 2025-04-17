Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Philadelphia policeman overcomes his extreme fear of heights to save a child's life

"I just knew I had to get him off that roof.”

heroes, conquering fear, fear of heights, police, heroic feat

Officer Eric Robbins had to get past a great fear in order to save a child from falling 20 to 30 feet.

Photo credit: @6abc/Wikimedia Commons/Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesApr 17, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

When Philadelphia police officer Eric Robbins responded to a 9-1-1 call, he didn’t know he’d be facing his worst fear. Neighbors called the police to report that a five-year-old boy was on the top of the roof of his family’s house. With the child’s parents unaware that their young son was standing at the edge of their second story rooftop, Robbins knew he had to take action.

However, there was one problem: Officer Robbins was deathly afraid of heights.

Choosing duty over fear, Robbins still sprinted up the stairs and out of the open window. Quickly yet carefully, Robbins was able to grab the young boy and get him from the edge of the rooftop back into the house safely. Had Robbins succumbed to his fear or allowed it to slow him down, the child could have fallen 20 to 30 feet to the ground below.

"I just locked onto the kid and started trying to map out how I can safely grab the kid without startling him and not fall off the roof. I don't think he knew I was there," Robbins told 6 ABC Action News. "It felt like forever. It felt like a long time because I'm scared of heights.”

The parents were relieved and elated that their son was back inside safe. They were grateful to all of the officers of the Philadelphia police department, but especially Robbins.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

"As a parent, I cannot express how much it means to know there are officers dedicated to protecting and serving with such compassion,” wrote the parents to the police department in a thank you letter.

Robbins was humbled by the parents’ gratitude and revealed that it was empathy that conquered his worst fear.

"Instantly overcoming my fear of heights and getting him off the roof... it hit home because it could have been my kid and I would want someone to do the same," he said to the local news.

Many would believe what Officer Robbins did was brave even if he wasn’t afraid of heights, but that knowledge makes his heroic feat even more impressive. In fact, about 28% of adults in the United States are diagnosed with acrophobia, the fear of heights and falling. It is considered quite difficult to get past a fear, much less conquer it.

“Overcoming” a fear is also subjective, as it could mean to just still be afraid but not let a person have it stop them from achieving a goal (like with Officer Robbins), or it could mean that the fear is not a bother in general at all. While having fear is a natural biological trait that helped humans survive and evolve, it has become a hindrance for many to achieve the most in their lives. This is why there are hundreds of books and articles about how to conquer fear, whether it is fear in general or specific fears within specific scenarios such as overcoming the fear of public speaking for a work presentation.

fear, public speaking, overcoming fear, afraid, talkingSpeaking in public is still one the most common fears among people.Photo credit: Canva

While there are specific professional tips and therapies out there to address specific phobias, there are some general guidelines that could help you overcome fear in your day-to-day life. Many experts recommend slowly exposing yourself to the thing that you fear in a safe setting while recognizing and acknowledging your feelings and symptoms (getting sweaty, trembling, etc.). That exposure could eventually lead to a more balanced and normal reaction to the thing you fear. Bear in mind that this is for situations such as “being afraid to use public transportation” or “riding in an elevator” as opposed to more extreme fears such as wild animals that usually cannot be encountered safely.

fear, overcoming fears, phobias, mental health, braverymuhammad ali quote GIF by SoulPancakeGiphy

In 2025, scientists have discovered the mechanism in the brain that helps humans overcome fear. With further research and time, they could uncover even more therapeutic solutions for people to address and conquer their phobias. For now, one can only ask for people to do the best they can and offer kudos to people like Officer Robbins when they fight their fears and win.

conquer fearempathyfear of heightsgratitudeheroesneighborspolice departmentpolice officertherapeutic solutionsfear

The Latest

heroes, conquering fear, fear of heights, police, heroic feat
Heroes

Philadelphia policeman overcomes his extreme fear of heights to save a child's life

actor, oscars, ryan gosling, famous, stunt doubles
Culture

How Ryan Gosling and director David Leitch advocated for a new stunt category at the Oscars

chinese factory, tariffs, luxury items, imports, exports
Money

China releases viral TikTok videos exposes how European 'luxury' items are really made

children, cell phones, first phone, Bill Gates, raising kids
Family

Bill Gates shares the ‘safest’ age to give your child a cellphone

More For You

Gary the cat, pets, hiking, outdoors, nature

Gary is the Internet's most famous adventure cat.

Photo credit: James Eastham (with comments from Instagram)

Meet Gary, the Internet's most famous and adorable adventure cat

Any time my wife and I take our furry little feline, Tony, on a stroller ride through our downtown square, we’re mobbed with smiling children and laughing old ladies and confused college dudes rolling their eyes. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be James Eastham: proud guardian of Gary, the 10-year-old domestic longhair who’s become Internet-famous for his adorable outdoor adventures. Together, they’ve amassed over 600,000 loyal Instagram followers, who flock to their catalog-worthy photos of hiking, skiing, and paddling excursions around the Canadian Rockies.

In a time of extreme political divisiveness and social-media toxicity, cute-cat profiles are one of our few remaining sanctuaries. And it’s impossible not to fall in love with the handsome and gung-ho Gary, whether he’s looking all zen on the water or resting on his dad’s shoulders while zooming down a snowy hill, decked out in badass goggles. But the account, greatgramsofgary, is more than just feel-good fluff—he’s also inspired people to be more active and mindful with cats, rethinking preconceived notions of how to enrich their lives and ours.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ashley Cummins, police, police lawsuit, justice, discrimination

Former police officer Ashley Cummins wins a major lawsuit

Images via Unsplash and Ashley Cummins/Facebook

Facing discrimination and harassment, a female cop sued her department and won $10 million

Police officers sign up for a certain level of danger when they take the job, but that danger should never deliberately come at the hands of their own kind. Unfortunately, this is what former police officer Ashley Cummins faced while she was a member of the National City Police Department in California, just outside of San Diego.

While she now fights MMA in addition to teaching law enforcement defensive training, Cummins was with the National City Police Department for four years beginning in 2018. She reported that harassment and discrimination, from both supervisors and colleagues, escalated between March 2020 and January 2021. “Many of the male officers and supervisors indicated that if female officers wanted to fit in at NCPD, they either needed to be submissive to the male officers or sleep with them,” her suit shared, according to San Diego’s KNSD.

Keep ReadingShow less
Good Neighbor Records, records, record industry, manufacturers

Good Neighbor are challenging record-industry conventions. (L-R: Tim Anderson, Jonny O’Hara, Reyna Bryan, Pierre Van Dongen, Maddi St John, Scotty Coats)

Photo credit: Ryan Kontra

Good Neighbor aim to shake up record manufacturing with an incredible, eco-friendly model

Scotty Coats has devoted most of his life, in one way or another, to the eternal music medium of LPs: circular pieces of sound-producing plastic that have survived over a century, through the CD boom and digital revolution, into a strange and uncertain future. But the more he learned about the environmental impact of producing these works of art, the more he started to question his role in it. That uncertainty resulted in Good Neighbor, a radical business venture that challenges us to rethink the world of "vinyl"—and even the very use of that term.

The California native—who grew up in Mission Viejo and has resided in Long Beach for nearly two decades—has worked in just about every facet of the music industry, from a stint as vinyl buyer at Tower Records to serving director-level and managerial roles at revered labels like Stones Throw, Innovative Leisure, and Virgin Music Group. Given that he’s bounced around like a pinball, it wasn’t unusual that he’d consider another career pivot in his mid-40s. But he definitely wasn’t expecting the phone call that changed his life.

Keep ReadingShow less
Private Henry Johnson. WWI, WWI battle, soldier, war hero, Black war hero

Johnson suffered 21 wounds in a solo fight against German forces.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Black WWI war hero who fought off over 20 German soldiers at once by himself

May 15, 1918 was the most painful day of Henry Johnson’s life. It’s also the day he became a war hero applauded by his fellow soldiers, his community, and United States Presidents. On that day, the young soldier ordered to do grunt work due to the color of skin successfully fended off over 20 enemy soldiers by himself.

Sergeant William Henry Johnson was born around July 12, 1892 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, but, due to inconsistencies of record-keeping, he could have been born as early as 1887 or as late as 1897. As a teenager, he moved to New York where he worked as a chauffeur, soda mixer, laborer at a coal mine, and a porter at Albany Union Station before enlisting to the U.S. Army on June 5, 1917, two months after America entered World War I.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bayard Rustin

Bayard Rustin is an important yet hidden figure within several successful civil rights protests.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

The secretly gay advisor to Martin Luther King was an American hero who can't be forgotten

He was a Civil Rights leader that taught and practiced nonviolent protest. He is the face behind the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963. After his death, he was praised by Republicans like Ronald Reagan and Democrats such as Barack Obama. You’re likely picturing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. upon these descriptors, but this article is about his mentor, advisor, and friend. This is the story of Bayard Rustin.

Born on March 17, 1912, Bayard Rustin never knew his father and his mother had him so young that he thought that she was his sister. Being raised by his grandparents, Rustin was instilled with their Quaker values, quoted as saying they “were based on the concept of a single human family and the belief that all members of that family are equal.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Andrée Borrel, World War 2, allies, Germany, England, heroes, women

Andrée Borrel was a nurse, paratrooper, spy, and overall asset for the Allies during World War 2.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

A WWII nurse parachuted into France as a special spy agent for the Allies

Andrée Borrel was a nurse assisting the wounded soldiers fighting for her home country of France during World War II. That enough would have been a valuable service in the fight against the Nazi invasion. However, her service as a nurse would come to an end and she was forced to flee her country. But she would return, parachuting in as a spy for the Allied Forces.

At the start of WWII, Borrel volunteered as a nurse for the Red Cross, working in various hospitals throughout southern France. While working at Hôpital de Beaucaire, she was recruited into the Pat O’Leary Line, an underground movement that helped downed Allied soldiers, Jews, and resistance fighters make their way out of Nazi-occupied France to safer haven in England.

Keep ReadingShow less
Diamond Dallas Page world title win celebration/training with Lex Luger

After chasing pro wrestling glory, DDP is helping others literally get back on their feet.

Photo credit: DiamondDallasPage.com

Pro wrestler turned yogi is saving the lives of addicts and the injured

Many people told Page Falkinburg that he was nuts to start training to be a professional wrestler at age 35. Sure, he had some ongoing gigs as an on-camera wrestling manager occasionally while he ran a night club, but committing himself to the squared circle as an in-ring performer is a young man’s game. He stuck to it and achieved a quality career, but once he retired his work outside of the flashy world of pro wrestling had him turn from a TV hero to a real life one that has changed lives forever.

Falkinburg grew up a huge fan of pro wrestling and did start training until a knee injury sidelined him in 1978. Throughout the 80s and early 90s, he moonlit as a pro wrestling manager for the American Wrestling Association and for World Championship Wrestling as the cigar chomping, garish “Diamond” Dallas Page while he managed a night club in Florida. In 1994, he left that behind to commit himself as a wrestler full-time. He would spend time taking bumps (falls), training, and learning his craft between shows from pro wrestling stars/veterans like Jake “The Snake” Roberts and even guys he previously managed like Scott Hall.

Keep ReadingShow less
A corgi dog with a rear-leg wheelchair gets ready for a "race" on a basketball court

A 14-year-old corgi in a rear-leg wheelchair competed in a dog "race" during halftime of a college basketball game.

Screenshot of X video posted by @JackAllenTV

Heroic senior Corgi in a wheelchair competes in halftime dog race

Sporting event halftime shows are strange in concept—do we really need to be entertained during the brief pause in our entertainment? But they're mostly harmless fun, and every once in a while something beautiful happens. Which brings us to the University of Arkansas, who delivered real emotional payoff during a men’s basketball game against Mississippi State.

The halftime show from March 8th, 2025 featured some literal fluff amusement: a "race" between several adorable corgis, the diminutive and adorable herding dogs known for their tiny legs and comparatively massive ears. The whole thing was over pretty quickly—or at least it seemed to be, as all but one of the pups scurried from one side of the court to the other. But there was one straggler: a 14-year-old named Yumi, who uses a wheelchair for support with his back legs.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025