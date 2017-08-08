If You Want To Know What Life Is Like For Dishwashers, Ask Them 

Recently on GOOD
The Majority Of Harvard’s Admitted 2021 Class Is Nonwhite — But Is That Something To Celebrate? U.S. universities smudge their diversity statistics with the inclusion of international students.
19 Countries Photoshopped One Man to Fit Their Idea of the Perfect Body Beauty is in the eye of the photoshopper.
Barack Obama's Brother-In-Law Just Got Hired By The New York Knicks NBA veteran Craig Robinson might just help the beleaguered team turn things around.
A Chinese City Demolished 36 Buildings In 20 Seconds With This Feat Of Engineering The largest controlled detonation in Chinese history is every bit as spectacular as you’d think.
Why Craft Beer Shouldn’t Be Served In A Frosted Glass “There is an epidemic going on out there.”
Can You Tell The Difference Between A $60 Violin And A $285,000 Violin? One costs as much as a Lamborghini. The other costs as much as a video game.
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.