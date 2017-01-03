  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Elizabeth Warren Hinting At 2020 White House Run
    by Leo Shvedsky
  2. 2 2
    Mark Hamill Pens A Touching Tribute To ‘Star Wars’ Co-Star Carrie Fisher
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Musician Creates a Music Machine That Uses 2,000 Marbles
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Wendy’s Scorches Twitter Troll In Magnificent Clap Back
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  5. 5 5
    Small Bavarian Town Fights Back Against Neo-Nazis in Hilariously Perfect Way
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  6. 6 6
    Obama Signs Bill Protecting Atheists And Humanists From Persecution 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Do You Believe In Conspiracies? Depends On If You’re A Clinton Or Trump Voter
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    The Funny Thing About Death
    by Tosten Burks
  9. 9 9
    11 Year Old Gives Two-Dollar Therapy Sessions In The New York City Subway
    by Tod Perry
Innovation

See Tesla’s ‘Autopilot’ In Action As The Car Predicts A Crash, Then Brakes To Avoid It

by Penn Collins

January 3, 2017 at 13:55
Copy Link

We’ve no doubt heard a lot about the future and imminence of self-driving cars over the past decade. Slowly, we’re facets of “autopilot” come online in the form of features like assisted braking and “smart” cruise control that maintains distance from cars as well as keeps the vehicle in its lane. 

But the video below, recorded by a Tesla owner’s dashcam, gives a real-world example of just how far we’ve come. In it, you’ll hear the car issue a series of urgent beeps just a moment before two cars collide ahead of the driver. The car then slams on its brakes to avoid the collision unfolding in front of it. 

The driver of the Tesla, Netherlands resident Hans Noordisj, says that he’s sure the car saved him. He said about the incident, “[The Autopilot] was essential,” Hans stated. “No one could predict the accident but the radar did and acted by emergency braking.”

Where this technology differs from others we’ve seen is that the beeping and braking aren’t based on the car directly in front of the Tesla, but rather the car in front of that one. The technology saw that a distant car (the black SUV) was braking whereas the car following it, the red hatchback, was not. The difference in speed signified that a collision was imminent, which triggered a Tesla feature in Autopilot called Forward Collision Warning

Tesla confirmed this with a statement and offered a September blog post discussing the science behind the feature. It discusses using radar to analyze beyond line-of-sight using something the company calls “bounce.” It reads, “ a Tesla will also be able to bounce the radar signal under a vehicle in front —using the radar pulse signature and photon time of flight to distinguish the signal — and still brake even when trailing a car that is opaque to both vision and radar.”

In short, Tesla’s using this technology to make decisions on factors we can’t even see to ensure safety. 

It’s likely a long time before the public gets comfortable with fully automated driving systems, but videos like this show their competence might far exceed our expectations, even after a decade of discussion. 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
Lifestyle

Governor Cuomo And Bernie Sanders Unveil A Plan To Make College Free For New Yokers

It could start as early as this fall.  by Tod Perry
Health

Vegetarians Just Proved Everybody Wrong In A Big Way

We finally know why women are laughing alone with salads by Kate Ryan
Sports

Banner Protesting Dakota Access Pipeline Drops From The Roof Of Stadium During Vikings Game

The stunt was so well-coordinated many thought it was a sanctioned event.  by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This is your brain on God. https://t.co/4Bj4Pl5e1j https://t.co/vSVQDZt7lQ
See Tesla’s ‘Autopilot’ In Action As The Car Predicts A Crash, Then Brakes To Avoid It
Recent
Mapping The Koch Brothers’ Influence Over Trump’s Environmental Policies 1 minute ago Retired Boxing Star Opens About His Post-Career Battle With Depression 31 minutes ago See Tesla’s ‘Autopilot’ In Action As The Car Predicts A Crash, Then Brakes To Avoid It about 1 hour ago Wendy’s Scorches Twitter Troll In Magnificent Clap Back about 1 hour ago The First Meteor Shower Of The Year Will Be Hitting The Skies Tonight about 2 hours ago Trump Incorrectly Scolds General Motors On Twitter about 3 hours ago When Memes Are Therapy about 3 hours ago Governor Cuomo And Bernie Sanders Unveil A Plan To Make College Free For New Yokers about 3 hours ago Vegetarians Just Proved Everybody Wrong In A Big Way about 3 hours ago Banner Protesting Dakota Access Pipeline Drops From The Roof Of Stadium During Vikings Game about 4 hours ago A New Organ Has Just Been Discovered Inside The Human Body about 4 hours ago Woman Shows Horrors Of Animal Testing By Voluntarily Undergoing Them Herself  about 4 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers