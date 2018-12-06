  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    12 non-threatening leadership strategies for women.
    by Sarah Cooper
  2. 2 2
    Job-Hunting Teen Gets A Brutal And Mean-Spirited Rejection Message After Interview
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    An unmarried teacher respected her Catholic school’s beliefs. They responded by firing her for getting pregnant.
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Parents are sharing pictures of their kids in helmets to support Chrissy Teigen’s son.
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    This teacher had to tell her deaf students that people can hear farts. Their reaction was hilarious. 
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    A picture of George H.W. Bush’s service dog has everybody in tears.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    This simple map shows the biggest employers in each state.
    by Jeremy Hyer
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Infamous militia leader Ammon Bundy just made a surprisingly great point about Trump’s immigration rhetoric.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
Lifestyle

This simple map shows the biggest employers in each state.

by Jeremy Hyer

December 6, 2018 at 12:15
Copy Link
via Visual Capitalist

In a recent edition of their ‘Chart of the Week’ feature, Visual Capitalist released a fascinating map of every state’s biggest employer.

While a lot of the data isn’t exactly mind-blowing (MGM is number one in Nevada, for example), what is surprising is Walmart’s absolute domination. While Amazon may rule supreme in online sales, a brick-and-mortar retail chain is America’s biggest private employer in almost half of the states (22, to be exact).

Walmart currently employs around 1.5 million people in the U.S. By comparison, Amazon has a little over 500,000 workers.

As you can see in the map, state universities make up the majority of the remaining areas in the country.

The data, compiled from 24/7 Wall Street, excludes public administrative bodies, like state governments.

via Visual Capitalist

A closer look:

Western U.S., Hawaii, and Alaska

via Visual Capitalist

Midwest and East Coast

Want to share this map? Just copy and paste the link below:

https://some.ly/EVp7cY2/

Share image via Visual Capitalist.

This article was originally published by our partners at someecards. 

Recently on GOOD
Lifestyle

Parents are sharing pictures of their kids in helmets to support Chrissy Teigen’s son.

The number of helmeted infants is on the rise. Here’s why it’s a good thing.  by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

Is this toy for a boy or a girl? This guide will help you out. 

It’s OK to be unsure about some toys.  by Mark Shrayber
Culture

Rudy Giuliani made one small mistake in a tweet supporting Trump. Someone just turned it against him.

Another reason why you should proofread before hitting ‘tweet.’ by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This simple map shows the biggest employers in each state.
Recent
Michelle Obama made a fascinating admission about self-doubt while speaking to an all-girls school.  about 3 hours ago This model responded to Victoria's Secret's anti-trans comments with a ten megaton sex bomb. about 4 hours ago An unmarried teacher respected her Catholic school’s beliefs. They responded by firing her for getting pregnant. 1 day ago After reading this tweet thread, you will never watch ‘Home Alone’ the same way again. 1 day ago Family Posts A Very Chill Note To Neighbors Explaining Why Their Dog Is On The Roof 1 day ago Parents are sharing pictures of their kids in helmets to support Chrissy Teigen’s son. 2 days ago Is this toy for a boy or a girl? This guide will help you out.  2 days ago Rudy Giuliani made one small mistake in a tweet supporting Trump. Someone just turned it against him. 2 days ago Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously?  2 days ago Infamous militia leader Ammon Bundy just made a surprisingly great point about Trump’s immigration rhetoric. 3 days ago A guy asked why his dog had suddenly become so protective of his wife — the Internet guessed the right reason.  3 days ago A picture of George H.W. Bush’s service dog has everybody in tears. 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers