Recently on GOOD
-
How Paper Photographs Were America’s First Form Of Social Media The history of American photography is more diverse than you may think.
-
5,000 Tons Of Garbage Was Cleared Off A Mumbai Beach It’s amazing what 1,000 volunteers can accomplish in 85 weeks.
-
Fighting Nigeria’s Sexual Health Stigma One HIV Testing Kit At A Time How a female entrepreneur is helping women take control of their health.
-
Bill Gates Takes Ellen’s Grocery Store Challenge It looks like Bill hasn’t been to the grocery store in a few years.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Defends 'Revealing' Dress After Photos Spark Controversy “This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism.”
-
Mark Cuban On Creating A Hostile Workplace For Women: 'A F*ck Up On My Part’ He accepted full responsibility for one allegation but remained conspicuously silent on another.
Recent
How Paper Photographs Were America’s First Form Of Social Media 5,000 Tons Of Garbage Was Cleared Off A Mumbai Beach The Co-Op That’s Changing The Employment Game For Ex-Cons Fighting Nigeria’s Sexual Health Stigma One HIV Testing Kit At A Time Bill Gates Takes Ellen’s Grocery Store Challenge Jennifer Lawrence Defends 'Revealing' Dress After Photos Spark Controversy Mark Cuban On Creating A Hostile Workplace For Women: 'A F*ck Up On My Part’ The Way This Skier Ended Up In The Olympics Has Sparked Controversy People Are Posting Side Selfies To Show Off Their Big, Beautiful Noses The NBA Is Taking More Fans To The Hoops With Virtual Reality How A Cafe Brings Together Warring Rivals To Mend Their City’s Wounds Adam Rippon Responds To Sally Field’s Attempt To Hook Him Up With Her Son
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy