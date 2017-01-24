President Trump Signs Executive Order To Advance Dakota Pipeline Construction

Survey
Recently on GOOD
Even In Paralympics, Odds Are Stacked Against Athletes From Poorer Countries Athletes from low and middle income countries—particularly women—are at a distinct disadvantage.
Meditation Proven To Reduce Trauma Symptoms In Female Inmates Women are the fastest growing segment of the U.S. prison population
McDonald’s To Release 100,000 Bottles Of Its Big Mac Sauce To The Public Plus, learn how to make it yourself.
The Effects Of Terrorism Linger In The World’s Oldest Marketplace “I receive emails from old customers wishing me to stay safe and sending me their prayers”
Ewan McGregor Cancels Piers Morgan Appearance After Women’s March Comments Standing up for “rabid feminists” everywhere
This Amateur Golfer Didn’t Know He Sank A Hole-In-One On National TV...Until He Heard The Crowd The look on his face is priceless.
Live Well. Do Good.
ICYMI: @realDonaldTrump signed executive order to advance Dakota Pipeline construction https://t.co/5gS26fe5AO
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.