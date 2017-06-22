Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Trump

Why Trump Doesn’t Want ‘A Poor Person’ In His Cabinet

by Tod Perry

June 22, 2017 at 18:10
via Twitter

When Donald Trump was inaugurated he promised it was “the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.” But since taking office, a specific segment of the American people appear to be in charge: the very rich. President Trump’s cabinet is worth $9.5 billion, the combined net worth of the 43 million least wealthy American households combined. Wednesday night, Trump admitted that for specific positions in his cabinet, he didn’t want poor “thinking.”
 
At the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Trump held a rally reminiscent of the kind he held while running for president. During the rally, he fought back at critics who’ve accused him of creating a cabinet comprised of the filthy rich. “So somebody says, ‘Why did you appoint a rich person to be in charge of the economy?’ I said, ‘Because that’s the kind of thinking we want,’ ” Trump told the audience. “But, in those particular positions I just don’t want a poor person. If you insist, I’ll do it. But I like it better this way.”

Trump’s hiring of the exceptionally rich would be defendable if it weren’t for the fact his economic policies disproportionately benefit the wealthy. The most recent GOP health care proposal will cause millions to lose their health care while the richest Americans enjoy a substantial tax cut. Trump’s childcare proposal has been called a “gift to the rich.” And when asked about Trump’s blueprint for tax reform, Alan Cole, an economist with the conservative-leaning Tax Foundation said there’s “Plenty of benefits to high-income earners...And for the middle class? Honestly, we don’t know.”
 
 

 

Why Trump Doesn't Want 'A Poor Person' In His Cabinet
