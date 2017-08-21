  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    This Map Reveals The True Value Of $100 In Each State
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    I Walked Past A Confederate Monument For 15 Years And Never Noticed 
    by Liz Dwyer
  3. 3 3
    Neo-Nazis Slowly Realize This Small Town Totally Punked Them
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  4. 4 4
    We Saved The Ozone. Here’s How We Can Save Everything Else
    by Kate Ryan
  5. 5 5
    J.K. Rowling Roasts Trump For His Latest ‘Unbelievable’ Achievement
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Fox CEO Rips Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $1MM To The Anti-Defamation League
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Comedian Shuts Down Heckler Cop After Joke About Police Violence
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  8. 8 8
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    The Internet Has Fallen In Love With This Irresistible One-Armed Woman And Her Hilarious Tinder Profile 
    by Tod Perry
Communities

Secret Service Needs A $60 Million Budget Increase Because Of Trump's Big, Vacationing Family

by Kate Ryan

August 21, 2017 at 14:00
Copy Link
Image via Karl-Ludwig Poggemann/Flickr.

It’s something most of us don’t think about day to day, but protecting the president and his family requires a lot of manpower — and cash. Between his wife, kids, grandchildren, in-laws, and the president himself, it’s an expensive endeavor to protect the first family, something Donald Trump has learned the hard way.

At its current pace of spending, the Secret Service will hit its federal salary cap come Sept. 30, The Washington Post reports. Unless congressional lawmakers alter the Secret Service’s budget, roughly one-third of its agents will work overtime and go unpaid.

What gives? Compared with the Obama administration, which required protection for 31 family members, Trump’s posse is large at 42 people with safety needs. There’s also the issue of travel expenses. So far this year, Trump has already taken 53 “leisure days” outside of the White House, which further strain the agency’s budget, Newsweek reports. After crunching some numbers, The Associated Press calculated Trump’s trips to his Mar-a-Lago golf club cost about $1 million a pop.

Technically, though, this wouldn’t be the first time the agency reached the upper limits of its salary cap. During the Obama administration’s final year, Congress granted the Secret Service permission to exceed federally mandated overtime and salary limits. But the 2016 bump in spending shouldn’t come as a big surprise when you consider the increased protection Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Trump all required during the presidential campaigns and November election.

Despite Obama’s travel expenses totaling about $97 million over the course of his two terms in office, the Secret Service has requested a $60 million budget increase for Trump’s next year in office alone.

In a statement, Secret Service Director Randoph Alles said the agency has been working with the Trump administration, the Department of Homeland Security, and Congress for months in an effort to find a solution. This year, the Secret Service added 800 employees to its staff and will likely continue to grow. Alles said, “The president has a large family, and our responsibility is required in law. I can't change that. I have no flexibility.”

Share image via Karl-Ludwig Poggemann/Flickr.

Recently on GOOD
Money

Fox CEO Rips Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $1MM To The Anti-Defamation League

The CEO of Fox and son of Rupert Murdoch stands up to the president. by Penn Collins
Sports

Red Sox Ask Boston To Change Street Named After Racist Former Owner

“I am still haunted by what went on here a long time before we arrived.” by Robert Silverman
Sports

An NFL Player Tested The League’s New Celebration Policy With Some Sweet Moves

“That’s not a flag! That’s not sexual — that’s grooving.” by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Secret Service Needs A $60 Million Budget Increase Because Of Trump's Big, Vacationing Family
Recent
J.K. Rowling Roasts Trump For His Latest ‘Unbelievable’ Achievement 3 days ago SNL’s ‘Neil DeGrasse Tyson’ Will Celebrate The Eclipse In A Most Unusual Way 3 days ago Fox CEO Rips Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $1MM To The Anti-Defamation League 3 days ago Red Sox Ask Boston To Change Street Named After Racist Former Owner 3 days ago An NFL Player Tested The League’s New Celebration Policy With Some Sweet Moves 3 days ago Not Everyone Is Happy With Tina Fey's Cake-Eating Bit 3 days ago Steve Bannon Removed From White House Chief Strategist Role 3 days ago Tim Cook, Critical Of Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $2MM To Fight Hate 3 days ago From Charlottesville To Athens, People Around The World Mourn Heather Heyer 3 days ago Prospective Jurors At The Martin Shkreli Trial Just Couldn’t Contain Their Hate For The Pharma Bro 4 days ago Tampa Bay Sports Teams Pledge To Fund Removal Of Confederate Statue 4 days ago 80% Of America's Teachers Are White 4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers