  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    President Trump Just Hit An All-Time Low
    by Stacey Leasca
  2. 2 2
    Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Man Who Famously Predicted Trump's Victory Now Says World’s ‘Biggest Problem’ Was Just Solved
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    Barack Obama Is Currently Residing On A South Pacific Island To Write His Memoirs
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Fox News Under Intense Pressure To Fire Bill O’Reilly After Racist Comments
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    This New Anti-Trump Tech Is The Most Genius Thing Of 2017 
    by Kate Ryan
  7. 7 7
    Comedian Turns His Roommate’s Mess Into A Passive-Aggressive Art Gallery
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Over 100,000 People Signed A Petition To Move The First Lady To Washington 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Trump Is Causing A Massive Shift In Whether People Believe In Global Warming
    by Leo Shvedsky
Communities

President Trump Rescinds The Fair Pay And Safe Workplaces Order

by Tod Perry

March 29, 2017 at 14:40
Copy Link
via Twitter

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump claimed to be a “friend” of the LGBTQ community. After the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, he made what appeared to be a heartfelt gesture to the LGBTQ community. “I want to say this to all the LGBT people grieving today in Florida and across our country,” he said. “You have millions of allies who will always have your back. And I am one of them.” Some thought Trump would be a departure from the Republican party’s tradition of anti-gay rhetoric, but after just two months in office, he’s more of the same.

A White House executive order was signed on Monday that rescinded an important piece of pro-LGBTQ legislation put in place by the Obama administration, the Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces order. This executive order forced federal contractors to prove they are in compliance with 14 antidiscrimination laws. Some of these laws safeguarded the LGBTQ community from discrimination and harassment based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. 

“It’s sending a message to these companies … that the federal government simply doesn’t care whether or not they violate the law,” Camilla Taylor, senior counsel at Lambda Legal told Keen News Service. “President Trump’s quiet take down yesterday of federal safeguards against employment discrimination for millions of LGBT Americans is yet another example of why our elected officials, advocates, and our community must remain vigilant and continue working together to stop this administration’s regressive and harmful policies,” Kate Kendell, executive director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights, said in a statement.

Trump’s decision to strike down the Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces order isn’t the first anti-LGBTQ act by his administration. In February, Trump withdrew an Obama-era protection for transgender students, allowing them to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity. There are also rumors that Trump will sign a recently leaked executive order legalizing discrimination against LGBTQ people under the guise of “religious freedom.” So, if there was any debate, forget the rhetoric, Trump is no friend of the LGBTQ community. 

 

Recently on GOOD
The Planet

Don’t Freak Out About Trump’s Climate Executive Order Just Yet

There’s plenty to fear—but the self-styled “master negotiator” doesn't have as much power as he thinks by Ben Jervey
Communities

The Question That Simply And Swiftly Points Out The Gender Bias We Don't Even Realize We Have

A standard response reveals a lot about where we stand by Penn Collins
Food

Smuggling Suitcases Full Of Fish For That Taste Of Home

A Jamaican dish worth the risk by Andre Grant
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
President Trump Rescinds The Fair Pay And Safe Workplaces Order
Recent
Here’s Why The Cheapest Time To Travel Comes Down To One Specific Day 33 minutes ago Money Lessons From My Parents—Who Learned The Hard Way 33 minutes ago 11 Oddly Satisfying Food Instagrams You Need To Follow about 1 hour ago President Trump Rescinds The Fair Pay And Safe Workplaces Order about 1 hour ago Hundreds Of Kids Are Falling Into Comas In Sweden And Nobody Knows Why  about 3 hours ago ‘Recreating History’ Shows Actors Moving Step For Step Alongside Their Real-Life Counterparts about 3 hours ago NBA Commissioner Says Expect A Female Head Coach 'Sooner Rather Than Later’ about 4 hours ago Don’t Freak Out About Trump’s Climate Executive Order Just Yet about 4 hours ago The Question That Simply And Swiftly Points Out The Gender Bias We Don't Even Realize We Have about 5 hours ago Smuggling Suitcases Full Of Fish For That Taste Of Home about 6 hours ago Merriam-Webster’s Subversive Objectivity about 7 hours ago Fox News Under Intense Pressure To Fire Bill O’Reilly After Racist Comments about 22 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers