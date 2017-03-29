During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump claimed to be a “friend” of the LGBTQ community. After the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, he made what appeared to be a heartfelt gesture to the LGBTQ community. “I want to say this to all the LGBT people grieving today in Florida and across our country,” he said. “You have millions of allies who will always have your back. And I am one of them.” Some thought Trump would be a departure from the Republican party’s tradition of anti-gay rhetoric, but after just two months in office, he’s more of the same.

A White House executive order was signed on Monday that rescinded an important piece of pro-LGBTQ legislation put in place by the Obama administration, the Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces order. This executive order forced federal contractors to prove they are in compliance with 14 antidiscrimination laws. Some of these laws safeguarded the LGBTQ community from discrimination and harassment based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“It’s sending a message to these companies … that the federal government simply doesn’t care whether or not they violate the law,” Camilla Taylor, senior counsel at Lambda Legal told Keen News Service. “President Trump’s quiet take down yesterday of federal safeguards against employment discrimination for millions of LGBT Americans is yet another example of why our elected officials, advocates, and our community must remain vigilant and continue working together to stop this administration’s regressive and harmful policies,” Kate Kendell, executive director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights, said in a statement.

Trump’s decision to strike down the Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces order isn’t the first anti-LGBTQ act by his administration. In February, Trump withdrew an Obama-era protection for transgender students, allowing them to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity. There are also rumors that Trump will sign a recently leaked executive order legalizing discrimination against LGBTQ people under the guise of “religious freedom.” So, if there was any debate, forget the rhetoric, Trump is no friend of the LGBTQ community.