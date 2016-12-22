  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Georgia Woman Fights For Her Right To Breastfeed In Public
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Let's Go Back And Look At The Other Words Trump’s Misspelled In His Tweets
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Donald Trump’s Plan To Maintain A Private Security Force Is Unprecedented And Very Problematic
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    How Complaining Wires Your Brain for Negativity
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    ‘Flying While Fat’: An Animated Video Showing What Overweight People Encounter While Traveling
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Science Finds Men And Women Quite Literally See The World Differently
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Photographer Digitally Removes Tattoos From Portraits Of Ex-Gang Members
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Acclaimed Pianist Performs Live As An Arctic Shelf Collapses In Front Of Him
    by Alicia Kennedy
  9. 9 9
    20 Tweets That Show You What Life’s Like as a Lesbian
    by Tod Perry
Culture

Dan Rather’s Passionate Plea for Someone to Take Trump’s Twitter Away

by James Poulos

December 22, 2016 at 16:25
Copy Link

From the final stages of the presidential campaign, we know for a fact that someone, somewhere, had the ability to stop Donald Trump from tweeting – if only for a few days at a time. Now that he’s actually going to be president, does that person still wield that power?

Because if so, a lot of people would find it marginally easier to relax. And more than a few are in the media. In a striking reminder of how much we’ve changed since the days of three TV channels reading you the news in prime time, Dan Rather took to Facebook to cry out for someone to moderate Trump’s Twitter use.

“Could someone who has Donald Trump's ear please take away his phone and tell him that he now has a very big job to do that requires paying attention to reality? There are no training wheels for being president,” he lamented. “You go from a common citizen to the most powerful person on the planet. And that is not a joke.”

And in an unsettling reminder of just how powerful the presidency has become since times of yore, Rather pulled a Thomas Hobbes, pinning his argument on the idea that the chief of state is akin to a mortal God. "’He's got the whole world in his hands’ is an old spiritual that has become a favorite of camping trips and sing-a-longs about the power of the Almighty,” Rather recalled. “But when it comes to the affairs of humankind and the planet, you could make the case that you could almost say the same thing about the powers of the president of the United States.”

Yet there might be a method to Trump’s trolling. Newt Gingrich told Fox News the president-elect “understands the value of tension. He understands the value of showmanship. And candidly, the news media is going to chase the rabbit. So it’s better off for him to give them a rabbit than for them to go find their own rabbit. He’s had them fixated on Mitt Romney now for five or six days. I think from his perspective, that’s terrific. It gives everyone something to talk about.”

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
Sports

Supreme Court Makes Billion-Dollar Decision In NFL Concussion Case

The settlement covers more than 20,000 retired NFL players for the next 65 years by James Poulos
Design

This Map Shows Why the Dakota Access Pipeline Fight Isn’t Over

“What’s wrong with the picture above isn’t the routing of the pipeline” by James Poulos
Innovation

Justice Department to Launch Schools In Federal Prisons

“The research is really clear that individuals are 43 percent less likely to re-offend when they engage in meaningful education programs when they are in prison” by James Poulos
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
This is your brain on God. https://t.co/4Bj4Pl5e1j https://t.co/vSVQDZt7lQ
Dan Rather’s Passionate Plea for Someone to Take Trump’s Twitter Away
Recent
Could You Survive the Home Alone Traps? about 3 hours ago Someone Invented An Awesome Browser Extension To Fact Check Trump On Twitter about 3 hours ago Surfing Under The Northern Lights Is As Beautiful As It Sounds about 3 hours ago The Time Pro Wrestling Shockingly Fooled Trump about 4 hours ago Why Universal Income Caught One Facebook Cofounder’s Eye about 4 hours ago Don’t Panic Over These Common Memory Problems about 4 hours ago Supreme Court Makes Billion-Dollar Decision In NFL Concussion Case about 5 hours ago This Map Shows Why the Dakota Access Pipeline Fight Isn’t Over about 5 hours ago Justice Department to Launch Schools In Federal Prisons about 5 hours ago Dan Rather’s Passionate Plea for Someone to Take Trump’s Twitter Away about 5 hours ago Women Are Missing In Sport Leadership, And It's Time That Changed about 6 hours ago Duke Suspends Its Star Player After Third Instance Of Tripping An Opposing Player about 7 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers