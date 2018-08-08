Recently on GOOD
Ruby Rose Cast As The First Openly-Gay Superhero To Headline A TV Series Her first appearance will be this December in the Arrow-verse crossover event
Gay Teacher Fabulously Shuts Down Homophobic Mom Who Pulled Her Kids From His Class A drama teacher had the best response to the mom who stopped her kids from taking classes with him after discovering he was gay.
WWE Legend Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler Pays Tribute To His Deceased Son In The Ring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wrote a touching tribute as well.
New Yorker Cartoon Has People Arguing Whether It’s Sexist Is it saying that women waste time in the gym staring at their phones?
Celebrities Tweet About Their Unglamorous First Jobs Under #Firstsevenjobs Stephen Colbert was once a futon dealer.
Seth Rogen Tweets Little-Known Facts About ‘Pineapple Express’ For Its 10th Anniversary Now we know why James Franco wore a headband
Recent
15 Adorable Doggies Before And After Being Adopted One Viral Photo Illustrates The Alarming Employment And Housing Problems Of The Bay Area Kansas City Doctors Rallied Together To Help Patients Pay Off Their Medical Debt For Separated Undocumented Immigrants, The Trauma Doesn't End After Being Reunited This Genderless Barbershop Builds Community One Haircut At A Time Virtual Reality Mapping Of Ancient Nature Reveals How Climate Change Affects Us All Harnessing Natural Gas To Harvest Water From The Air Might Solve 2 Big Problems At Once
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy