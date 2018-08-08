  • Trending
Communities

Cashier Paints A Disabled Woman’s Nails After She Was Refused Service At A Salon

by Tod Perry

August 8, 2018 at 14:25

Photo by Mike Kalasnik/Flickr

Angela Peters, 36, has cerebral palsy which causes her hands to shake. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want them to look beautiful. So she went to her local salon in Burton, Michigan to have her nails painted, but the manicurist refused to serve her because she moves too much.

Peters then went to the Walmart next to the nail salon and struck up a conversation with 40-year-old cashier Ebony Harris. Peters, who uses a wheelchair, is a regular at the store and Harris helps her shop on occasion.

When Harris heard the nail salon wouldn’t paint Peters’ nails, she offered to do so on her next break. “I just wanted to do her nails and I didn’t want her day to be ruined,” Harris told ABC. Harris helped Peters pick out the perfect color of nail polish and setup a DIY manicurist station at the Subway restaurant inside the store.

Tasia Smith, who works at the Subway, saw Harris’ beautiful act of kindness and posted a photo of it to Facebook. 

“Out of the kindness of the walmart workers hearts they went and bought nail polish and came into my work to paint this sweet girls nails,” she wrote in her post. “They were so patient with her (which she did great, barely moved & was just so sweet).”

Although they denied her service, Peters doesn’t harbor any ill will toward the nail salon. “I forgive the nail people for not doing my nails ...  I don’t want anyone fired at the nail salon, I just want people educated,” Peters said in a Facebook post.

 



