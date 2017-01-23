It’s been suggested by one longtime critic of President Trump that he literally has no “real” friends at all in his life. At best, Trump deals in mutually beneficial alliances. As in “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.”

One of Trump’s alleged recent friends was WikiLeaks. After all, he encouraged releases from the hacked DNC emails and denied Russian involvement, effectively punting credit, or blame, to the outfit launched by Julian Assange.

Well, it appears as if that honeymoon is officially over. That’s because in a pair of tweets, WikiLeaks basically went to war with the president, putting out an open call for hackers, whistle-blowers, and leakers to send his tax returns to the transparency activism site:

“Trump's breach of promise over the release of his tax returns is even more gratuitous than Clinton concealing her Goldman Sachs transcripts,” the group wrote in a tweet, seemingly crafted to bait the president into a response.

That came after Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway announced on Sunday that the commander in chief will not be releasing his tax returns as previously promised.

“We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care,” Conway said on This Week with George Stephanopoulos. “They voted for him, and let me make this very clear: Most Americans ... are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like.”

That prompted a second tweet from WikiLeaks, where the group unequivocally stated:

“Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway stated today that Trump will not release his tax returns. Send them to: https://wikileaks.org/#submit so we can,” another tweet read.

Now, it remains to be seen if Trump will remain neutral about the organization, or if he’ll send his new “friends” at the CIA to track them down, joining the likes of Hillary Clinton, who once infamously suggested that Julian Assange should be murdered by a drone strike.