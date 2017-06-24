A Donald Trump appointee has been forced to apologize after some hateful tweets from his past have come back to rightfully bite him on the behind. After William C. Bradford was appointed to the Energy Department’s Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs, The Washington Post exposed him as a hateful Twitter troll by publishing a series of his deleted tweets.



Although he works for the Department of Energy, Bradford has a conspiratorial view of climate change.

He also harbors sexist views about women in combat.

He called President Obama a “Kenyan creampuff.”

According to Bradford, one of America’s greatest injustices was “necessary.”

He called Mark Zuckerberg a “self-hating Jew.”

Since being exposed by The Washington Post, Bradford has deleted his Twitter feed and issued an apology. “As a minority and member of the Jewish faith, I sincerely apologize for my disrespectful and offensive comments,” wrote Bradford, a member of the Chiricahua Apache Nation. “These comments are inexcusable and I do not stand by them. Now, as a public servant, I hold myself to a higher standard, and I will work every day to better the lives of all Americans.”



This isn’t the first time he’s faced public scrutiny for championing hateful views. Bradford resigned from his position as a West Point law professor after publishing an article that encouraged attacks on Islamic holy sites. Bradford was also accused of inflating his misrepresenting his military and academic credentials. There’s no word yet on why this man was deemed qualified to hold public office.

