  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Research Shows That People Who Use Profanity Are More Honest Than Those Who Don’t 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    The Artist Considered To Be Responsible For Obama's Popularity Just Came Out With A Powerful AntiTrump Poster
    by Andre Grant
  3. 3 3
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Republican Politician Gropes Staffer Saying ‘I No Longer Have To Be Politically Correct’
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Trump Plagiarized Batman Villain During Inauguration Speech
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    Two Computers Just Had The Most Bizarre Conversation
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    This Guy Convinced Conservative Media His Fake Protestor Company Was Real
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    Here's What Happened When Sweden Tried To Implement A 6-Hour Workday
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    These Guys Just Foolishly Destroyed A Beautiful 18-Million-Year-Old Rock Formation
    by Leo Shvedsky
Communities

Virtual Women's March Includes Protesters With Disabilities

by Andre Grant

January 20, 2017 at 15:05
Copy Link

The Women’s March on Washington comes against a president who lost the popular vote by 3 million votes and who walked into the White House with the lowest approval rating of any president in history. Donald Trump has been admonished on both sides for his carnival of conflicts of interests, and it’s been bandied about that he’s in cahoots with Russian President Vladimir Putin. People are angry. They are protesting, marching in the streets to show their displeasure with our newly seated POTUS.

The Women’s March on Washington is not fully inclusive. And to help include those who may not be able to join their sisters in arms at the march, Disability March has organized a virtual way of joining the protests.  

The Disability March was put together by “a small ad-hoc group of writers and organizers including Sonya Huber, Sarah Einstein, Andrea Scarpino, and others.” The website includes a form for joining the virtual march, and the organizers are urging people to include photos along with their entries. Names, photos, and participants’ reasons (if included) for joining the January 21st march will be posted on the website.

As an all-volunteer effort, the Disability March is organizing protest activities as participants allow. The stakes are high. As the Republicans have shown, they are hell-bent on repealing the Affordable Care Act (though they are still unsure how to replace it). With cuts being thrown around for the Department of Justice—as well as other protective government agencies—the disabled are more vulnerable than most to the ramshackle shifts in policy the Republicans are promoting. 

As reported by Mashable, organizer Sonya Huber had this to say:

"I hope that this small effort—which rides the wave of so much other disability activism—can help get the word out about the large number of people with invisible and visible disabilities who need an outlet for sharing their stories and who want to be active.”

She also reiterated that the disabled are not a “peripheral community.” They deserve respect as much as anyone else does. Let’s hope our new president can realize that. 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Health

Marijuana Company Claims Its Weed Will Improve Your Sex Life

She calls it sexxpot.  by Tod Perry
Culture

Here’s How Twitter Feels About Donald Trump Becoming Our President

Reactions from President Trump’s favorite platform by Andre Grant
Sports

Giant Piles Of Discarded ‘Shared Bikes’ Are Turning Chinese Sidewalks Into Dumping Grounds

These bikes are essentially treated like litter by the people using them, causing big problems.  by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Trump plagiarized Batman villain during inauguration speech. https://t.co/tFfVKx4SOD https://t.co/iNC1tLvLJB
Virtual Women's March Includes Protesters With Disabilities
Recent
Company CEO Pays For Employees To Travel To Women’s March On Washington 13 minutes ago Trump Plagiarized Batman Villain During Inauguration Speech 33 minutes ago Cancer Survivor Xeni Jardin’s Important Words On The Affordable Care Act about 1 hour ago The Affordable Care Act Is More Popular Than Ever about 2 hours ago Virtual Women's March Includes Protesters With Disabilities about 2 hours ago Van Jones Explains How Drug Laws Affect Our Elections about 2 hours ago Obama Just Gave His First Speech Since Leaving White House about 2 hours ago Marijuana Company Claims Its Weed Will Improve Your Sex Life about 2 hours ago Here’s How Twitter Feels About Donald Trump Becoming Our President about 3 hours ago Giant Piles Of Discarded ‘Shared Bikes’ Are Turning Chinese Sidewalks Into Dumping Grounds about 3 hours ago 91-Year-Old Great-Grandma Fights Off Home Invader, Then Takes His Phone about 4 hours ago Tracking The Decades-Long Fight To Eradicate Polio about 4 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers