3 Things You Need For The Women’s March On Washington

If you’re like millions of people today, you’re probably fired up and ready to march. But before you brave the crowds, make sure you’re well prepared to be a badass protester by checking every essential off your list. By being prepared, you’re helping the cause in more ways than one. Here’s how to start:

The Women’s March App

With more than 200,000 women and men expected to attend the Women’s March on Washington, it’s going to take a massive effort on everyone’s part to stay organized. To help prevent total chaos from erupting, organizers have released a Women's March On Washington app to keep demonstrators on the same page. The app includes tabs to check out the march’s schedule, a list of speakers, frequently asked questions, public transportation options, and a map of the route they plan to take. It also serves as a helpful tool for connecting with other like-minded people, something we could all use lately.

A Pussy Hat

In case you’re a little late to the game, the Pussyhat Project aims to make a collective visual statement at the march by getting a pink “pussy hat” on every marcher’s head. It’s not too late to show your solidarity—not to mention keep your ears warm—on Saturday by making a hat for yourself and fellow marchers. Grab yourself some fabric and check out the tutorial above for the step-by-step process. It’s simpler than making an omelet, and if that doesn’t motivate you, nothing will.

A Solid Plan

Before heading to any rally—especially if it’s your first one—it’s crucial to have an idea of where you’re going, how to get there, and what to bring so you can stay comfortable and safe. Shoes you can easily walk in all day are a no-brainer, but did you know it might be a good idea to bring an extra pair of socks? It’s also worth mentioning that backpacks won’t be permitted at the march in D.C., unless they are clear and no larger than 17 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches. For a more detailed list of specifics, The Cut has a comprehensive guide for what to pack when you have no idea where to start, which you can check out here. Ultimately, remembering simple things like charging your phone and bringing bottled water could save the day in the end.