Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Employers reveal the one thing candidates did in interviews that cost them the job

"She brought her boyfriend and the boyfriend was answering all the questions."

job interviews, nightmare stories, job interview tips, employers, economy

Had a bad job interview? They've likely seen worse.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesJan 22, 2026
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

If you've ever had a job interview, you know how awkward and stressful it can be. Many people worry about saying the wrong thing or doing something embarrassing that could eliminate them from the list of qualified candidates. Still, no matter how badly you think it went, you probably aren't the worst interview they've ever had.

People who have interviewed job applicants went on Reddit to share the one thing that cost candidates the job. Some of the reasons were obvious, while others were downright bizarre. Here are their stories:

@jackmartin

Could not have gone worse

"She sat down, plunked her purse on the desk and started with, 'I need to let you know, I have issues.'"

“The person was literally running every question through an A.I. and reading the output to me (via Zoom).”

“Interviewing for an I.T. position, asked a basic question about virus removal. 'Oh, I dunno, my husband does that.' Well then tell him to apply."

"She brought her boyfriend and the boyfriend was answering all the questions."

"Had a guy show up to a design interview with my work in his portfolio."

“He pulled his pants down to his knees, to fix/tuck in his shirt. Didn't break eye contact with me as he stood up to do it.”

“Candidate kept boasting about how many languages he speaks even though it was not a requirement for the position. Finally asked him in which foreign language he was most fluent, and he replied Spanish. Followed up with a simple question asked in Spanish. He did not speak Spanish.”

“In a behavioral interview assessing leadership skills, etc.

Q: Did you enjoy having an intern?

A: Oh, yes, I was able to offload lots of work to him.

Not a word about mentoring, collaborating, etc.”


@tank.sinatra

God I hope I get the job! I really want to be on @owningmanhattan with @Ryan Serhant

“Guy walked in with his application redacted. He redacted almost everything except his first name and middle initial. Under work history, he had a note saying, 'We can talk about this during my interview.' Yeah, no.”

“Told about how he stole goods from a store they worked at, put them in his buddy’s car, called the cops so his buddy would get arrested. Then slept with his buddy's girlfriend while the buddy was in jail. All this in response to the question, ‘Tell us about a time when you had an ethical dilemma, what did you do, and what was the outcome?’”

“At the end I asked if he had any questions for me. He said, ‘Yeah, that sign on the front door... Is that a rule or more of a guideline?... The one that says no guns allowed on premises… I have holsters all over. For me putting on my guns in the morning is like putting on my underwear.’ Important lesson here is never mention your guns or underwear in a first interview.”

“When asked about how he had handled issues with managers in the past, he started by describing the age, ethnicity and weight of his manager. Beyond irrelevant. That's going to be a no.”

“Brought their parents to sit in on the interview to ‘make sure I am fair’ in my decision making process.”

Some employers and recruiters who spoke to GOOD shared their own bad interview stories:

"When I explained a policy of unlimited P.T.O., the job candidate used it as an opportunity to express his feelings that such a policy was a scam," said Steven Lowell, a career coach and reverse recruiter with Find My Profession. "Playing devil's advocate, I just politely asked him how he thought so. And he flat out told me that if he worked in a company with such a policy he would never show up because he was getting paid not to work. That was the end of the interview."

"I interview candidates via Zoom," said Marshall Scabet, the founder and CEO of Precision Sales Recruiting. "One candidate for a sales position showed up to the interview while driving her car. Not parked somewhere to take the call, actually driving it. It was clear she did not have any intention of pulling over, so I ended the interview."

@lonestarflower

I love a little personality hire in the morning. ☀️ #career #jobinterview #CareerAdvice #badinterview #nothired #hired #newjobcheck #recruiter #hiringmanager #unemployment #JobSearchTips #alrightthen #fyp

Even solid professionals sometimes slip up during job interviews

One professional who spoke with GOOD, Dr. Heather Maietta of Career In Progress, shared a nightmare interview experience that partly inspired her to become a career coach. The twist in the story was that she wasn't the interviewer at all—she was the interviewee in an all-day, on-campus job interview.

"I went shopping the day before to purchase a suit. I arrived early, feeling confident and prepared," said Maietta. "The first round was a one-hour panel with four staff members asking general questions, followed by a 15-minute break before I met with students. I felt good about my responses and the panelists' reactions."

"During the 15-minute break, I headed to the restroom to freshen up," she continued. "One of the panelists followed me in and, very nicely, let me know I still had the tags attached to my new suit. And when I say tags, I'm not talking about a single price tag, I mean a cluster of tags larger than my handprint, dangling under my armpit. When I got ready that morning, I'd completely failed to remove them and somehow missed this giant display in the mirror."

"Needless to say, the wardrobe malfunction killed my confidence, and the remainder of the interview was a bust," she said. "I did not get the job."

If you're nervous about an upcoming job interview, reading these horror stories from interviewers may help calm you down, both as a reminder that everyone makes mistakes and as reassurance that, at the very least, you won't do that.

@anna..papalia

👩🏼‍💻If you want a corporate job you need to be taken seriously and you need to know how to act. It’s ok if you were never taught, let me teach you interview etiquette. When you are being interviewed you are being hosted so act accordingly. 🔹Say please and thank you, sit up straight, and participate in the conversation. 🤝You need to know how to shake hands. If you are uncomfortable shaking hands, practice. First impressions matter and if you give me a limp handshake I will wonder why. ❌Do NOT ask for coffee with cream & sugar, I am NOT a barista. Just ask for water or accept whatever I offer- do not make a crazy request. ❌When you walk into the interview room, do NOT wait for me to tell you where to sit. ✅Just sit opposite of me. ✅When you sit down, always put your hands on the table. If you put your hands in your lap you look nervous and untrustworthy. ✅Throughout the job interview you should be taking notes on a pad of paper in your padfolio NOT on your phone. When I ask you if you have questions, you need to have great questions prepared about next steps in the interview process. ❌Do NOT ask me “Are there any reasons why you wouldn’t want to hire me?” because no one is going to be honest with you ✅Instead tell them that you are actively interviewing because hiring managers want what they can’t have. #jobinterview #corporate #jobsearch #resume #careeradvice

There's no one-size-fits-all tip for landing a job through an interview, but mastering the basics—being prepared, polite, and positive—can sometimes be enough to help you stand out as a good fit. Just be sure to leave your parents and significant others at home or waiting in the car.

employers economy job market job interview tips nightmare stories bizarre tales bad interview people work workplace humor job interviews

The Latest

job interviews, nightmare stories, job interview tips, employers, economy
Featured

Employers reveal the one thing candidates did in interviews that cost them the job

Bacteria, Antibiotics, Antimicrobial resistance, Microbes, Antibiotic resistance, One Health, Antibiotic overuse, Antibiotic misuse
Health

Antibiotic resistance could undo a century of medical progress – but four advances are changing the story

thrift store finds, cash in purse, Martha infused TikTok, Goodwill Coach bag, viral handwritten note, hidden money thrift store, Lynora TikTok
Past Events

She found a bunch of cash in a thrift-store purse. But the stunning handwritten note left her speechless.

BBC Dynasties penguins, David Attenborough intervention, nature documentary ethics, camera crew saves penguins, Emperor penguins Antarctica, Will Lawson director, wildlife filmmaking rules
Past Events

A BBC crew broke the 'cardinal rule' of nature documentaries to rescue trapped penguins

More For You

artificial intelligence, ai, ai experts, work, business

Is A.I. the best method for a task?

Photo credit: Canva

A.I. strategist reveals the 5 questions to ask yourself before relying on an A.I. tool

The current use of artificial intelligence has become a controversial topic in recent years. For every article claiming that A.I. is the future, there is another pointing out its flaws, troubles, and potential dangers. It’s hard to separate the hype from the noise and know whether A.I. is useful for you. Fortunately, an A.I. strategist who acknowledges both the benefits and limitations of A.I. can help.

A.I. expert Dr. Denise Turley has consulted with several large businesses regarding A.I. usage and where A.I. can be beneficial versus unnecessary or even harmful. Before using artificial intelligence, she asks herself five questions and encourages her clients to ask these questions before using any A.I. tool for a task.

Keep Reading Show less
couples, dating, women, men, public conversation, boundaries, relationships

Two people enjoy a conversation.

Photo credit Canva

Men explained why they no longer ask women for their numbers in public. The answers are eye-opening.

In our modern world, one might think making connections and finding relationships is easier. Perhaps for some it actually is. However, with more people moving toward online dating, fewer are meeting and starting relationships in person.

On the Reddit thread r/AskMenAdvice, someone asked, "Are men generally not asking women for their numbers anymore when they meet someone in the wild? If so, why?" Some of the answers shed light on a troubling situation. Men aren't comfortable asking women for their numbers in public, and so they don't do it.

Keep Reading Show less
fashion, style, attitude, confidence, self-esteem, older women, wisdom, charisma

A woman exudes confidence and is dressed to impress.

Photo credit: Canva

17 fashionable older women share their joy in living out loud as they age

As our lives unfold, we hope to grow into acceptance of ourselves and to feel comfortable in our own skin. Some have a knack for it rather quickly, while others may take a lifetime to figure it out. Wherever these ladies fall on that spectrum, they definitely radiate swagger and charisma today.

In an Instagram post by @advancedstyle, these older women share not only their remarkable style but also tidbits of wisdom on why and how they achieve it. Because even if you didn't know it, science backs this: "Looking good is feeling good."

Keep Reading Show less
anxiety, excitement, anxiety tips, mental health, performance enhancer

When you're anxious, it's easier to get excited than to come down to Earth.

Photo credit: Canva

Former monk explains how to transform your debilitating anxiety into a performance enhancer

Anxiety plagues the mind with stress, fear, and overthinking for many people. Many well-meaning friends could see you looking anxious and just tell you to relax and calm down. “Calm down”? Easier said than done. However, one former monk has a different piece of advice. When you feel anxious, instead of calming down, amp it up.

Mindfulness expert and ex-monk Cory Muscara recommends that people take their anxiety and reframe it into excitement. Muscara claims that a stressful or an anxiety-inducing experience creates physiological energy and bodily responses (increased heart rate, blood pressure, etc.) that is similar to excitement. By imagining the stressful situation going extremely well and creating more positive imagery, the mind could shift that anxiety feeling to one of excitement without changing much of how your body physically reacts. This could be an easier way for people to reduce their anxiety compared to trying to calm themselves down, both in mind and body. This isn’t just holistic advice as there is scientific evidence showing that mentally shifting from anxiety to excitement can benefit anxious people.

Keep Reading Show less
NASA, exoplanet, PSR J2322-2650b, Pulsar, astronomy, science, planets, atmosphere

Artist's concept of exoplanet called PSR J2322-2650b and Pulsar

Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Ralf Crawford (STScI)

NASA scientists discover a strange, lemon-shaped planet 'nobody has seen before'

Anyone willing to invest some time in the bizarre field of space will find a lot is going on out there besides mathematical numbers. Using the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers discovered an exotic planet with an atmosphere of mostly helium and carbon. This Jupiter-sized planet, containing a high ratio of carbon molecules, defies current planetary formation theories, and that's not even the weird part.

Blasted by gamma rays that heat the atmosphere to 3000 degrees Fahrenheit, this peculiar planet orbits a dead star every 7.8 hours. Astronomers believe this could be the strangest planet ever found. At only a million miles from a sun with a similar mass to ours, but at only the size of a city, the intense gravity smashes the planet PSR J2322-2650b into the shape of a lemon.

Keep Reading Show less
thrifting, holiday shopping, budgeting, economy, vintage

Giving a secondhand gift is more thoughtful than one would think.

Photo credit: Canva

People now say that secondhand gifts are classier than those that are brand new

The economy is such that many this holiday season are spending less on presents for their loved ones. This has caused an upswing in people choosing to go to secondhand stores and thrift shops to buy Christmas gifts. One would think that giving someone else a “used” gift would be seen as a pretty thoughtless purchase, but new research says secondhand gifts are more thoughtful than previously perceived, whether it's for the holidays or not.

Research from a study conducted by the University of Eastern Finland found that most secondhand gifts are purchased with more thoughtfulness and intention than newer, more impulsive purchases. They also found that, aside from the better prices, the rise in thrifting for gifts is also due to people valuing the environment and wishing to support small businesses. In these less-popular places, many are finding unique treasures they couldn't find anywhere else.

Keep Reading Show less
seasonal depression, seasonal affective disorder, mental health, mental health tips, serotonin

Millions are impacted by seasonal depression.

Photo credit: Canva

Doctor shares 'realistic' 3-step practice to beat seasonal depression

Seasonal depression, or seasonal affective disorder (SAD), impacts millions of people during the winter. The dark, cold weather can easily lead to dark, cold moods from the “winter blahs” that leave people feeling lethargic and depressed. The sneaky thing about it is that you could be going through it without knowing it because it’s not as “dramatic” as regular depression while still being a significant emotional burden.

Doctors tend to recommend going outside, exercising, planning activities, etc. to tackle seasonal affective disorder. But if you’re in a mindset that causes getting out of bed or making a phone call to feel like an exhausting struggle, it can feel impossible to hit the gym or arrange an activity with a friend. Luckily, one doctor gets it.

Keep Reading Show less
happiness, gratitude, mental health, gratitude mindset, therapy

What is the best stage of your life?

Photo credit: Canva

Spanish psychologist says 'best stage' of life begins with a specific mindset shift, not your age

As we grow, it's common for kids to say, "I can't wait until I am older," and then it transforms into, "Youth is wasted on the young." Many of us tend to think nostalgically of the past or hope for a better future, often at the expense of the present. This dissatisfaction is common and normal, but can often get in the way of enjoying life by either waiting for the "best stage" of their life that is still to come or wondering if the best stage has already come and gone. One psychologist believes that the best stage in life can happen in the here and now.

Spanish psychologist and author Rafael Santandreu argues that the "best stage" of a person's life, barring certain circumstances, isn't a specific age range or moment of accomplishment. Instead, it begins when a person shifts their mindset away from complaint.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2026