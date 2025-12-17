President Trump 'reclassifying' marijuana could entirely change America's relationship with cannabis

Despite its recent increase in use, marijuana is classified in the United States as a Schedule I drug, putting it on par with heroin and LSD as a substance with "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. This classification has created limitations not only on access to marijuana and marijuana-derived products, whether used medicinally or recreationally, but has done so since the Nixon administration.

However, a proposed executive order from President Donald Trump could change that and spur more thorough research into what cannabis can offer, with or without its psychoactive ingredients.

The executive order under consideration would reclassify cannabis as a Schedule III drug, placing it alongside substances such as Tylenol with codeine and testosterone, which the DEA says have a "moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence."

While the order isn't expected to outright legalize cannabis at the federal level, activists and scientists are excited because it would allow more open and less restrictive laboratory research on marijuana to better test its safety, efficacy, and potential uses. Trump's order is also expected to include a pilot program allowing Medicare coverage of cannabis products for seniors.

"Because a lot of people want to see it, the reclassification, because it leads to tremendous amounts of research that can't be done unless you reclassify," Trump said Monday. "So we are looking at that very strongly."

This comes at a time when many people, especially the elderly, have turned to marijuana and products such as cannabidiol (CBD) oil to treat sleep issues, nausea, and chronic pain, among other ailments. While CBD use is popular among older adults, it is growing across all demographics. It's important to note that CBD products can contain varying levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound in marijuana; however, many CBD products contain no THC at all.

Should this executive order be cemented, it would answer years' worth of pleas from the scientific community to fully test the cannabis plant's limits, vet its benefits or debunk them, and identify additional, more effective uses. The order could also allow cannabis distributors to openly conduct cross-state trade and access traditional banking services. Cannabis industry stocks surged after news of the executive order broke.

There are opponents of Trump's expected executive order, including members of his own party such as Republican Congressman Andy Harris, who argue that the president does not have the authority to reclassify marijuana without congressional approval.

However, it is likely Trump will be able to move forward and secure bipartisan support, given cannabis's broad appeal among Americans, the potential benefits for scientific research, and a possible boost to the pharmaceutical industry.

Time will tell whether Trump's expected order will be enforced and the change implemented, but if so, it could alter how cannabis has traditionally been treated in the United States. For now, that potential remains just that until further exploration and experimentation are possible once restrictions are lifted.