Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Mel Robbins reveals the 6 'magic words' she says will stop anxiety in its tracks

Does this work for you?

mindset, anxiety, Mel Robbins, 6 magic words, emotional maturity, well-being, experts, motivational speaker

Mel Robbins.

Photos by Jenny Sherman and Tony Luong/ melrobbins.com
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesJan 27, 2026
Mark Wales
Mark Wales is a contributing writer for GOOD, residing in Los Angeles, California, who specializes in stories on science and culture.
See Full Bio

Anxiety is a natural biological response and a very normal part of being human. With breaking news, an evolving economy, pressures for job performance, and basic family dynamics, anxiety has become a more common challenge.

That's why simple tools that reframe racing thoughts have gained in popularity. Motivational expert, author, and host of one of the world's biggest podcasts Mel Robbins revealed six "magic words" that can help stop anxiety in its tracks: "What if it all works out?"

Magic words that can stop anxiety

In her Instagram post, Robbins discussed the challenge of anxiety and a tool she believes can help negate the negative effects produced by it. "Anxiety is literally nothing more than you thinking about something in the future," she said. "And thinking about it in a manner where it starts to sound and alarm in your body."

Robbins continues to describe anxiety:

"First of all, if you catch yourself worrying, if you catch yourself out in the future, catastrophizing. If you catch yourself in that, 'What if this? What if that?' If you let your thoughts spin, it will spin you out of control, and then you're going to start to feel anxious."

With an understanding of the problem, Robbins offers a simple solution:

"And so you want to count backwards 5-4-3-2-1. And one of the best, most effective things you can insert as a different pattern is this, 'What if it all works out?' If you can stabilize your thoughts, your body settles down, and it doesn't escalate. You're going to interrupt the worry 5-4-3-2-1, and then you insert something else. You can also say, 'This moment will pass.' You can say, 'I can handle this.' But you've got to interrupt those thoughts and insert something else."

depression, podcast, solution, research, counting backwards, change the narrative, stress, fear Anxious young woman in the rain.Photo credit Canva

Opinions vary, and not everyone agrees with Robbins's solution

In the comments section, many people were excited to embrace a simple strategy, while others felt the issue was far more complex than the solution Robbins offered. Here are some of those comments:

"That 5-4-3-2-1 really does work…!!!"

"Appears to be solid advice. Anxiety is something that can be handheld in a fairly simple fashion ie interrupt the thought patterns. It's not as complicated as some would like to think."

"This will work for nervousness or fear, I am sure, but not anxiety. Unfortunately, the word anxiety is thrown around to describe other emotions, such as nervousness or fear, even excitement, that needs to stop! Anxiety can be super debilitating & counting backwards from 5 is not going to change the narrative."

"Love this advice"

"Anxiety is far from the act of living in the future"

"Love Mel Robbins but couldn't disagree more. This is the difference between being anxious and clinical anxiety disorder. I can't just shut off anxious thoughts by counting backwards, if only."

"6 words that stop anxiety: go see a psychiatrist or therapist"

"Yes, awareness and mind control are key to avoid anxiety and many other dis-eases we cause to ourselves mainly unconsciously."

"If only it were that simple…"

"You are amazing, you helped me so much through my anxiety."

"If you suffer from anxiety see an actual doctor and counselor for an understanding of the root cause."

therapist, research, psychotherapist, doctors, biological response, power, uncertainty, mental health Woman takes notes.Photo credit Canva

What do experts say?

Learning how to reframe negative and distorted thoughts is a process called cognitive restructuring. A 2025 study found that observing thoughts without getting lost in them decreased anxiety.

Licensed therapist Laurie Groh said the approach suggested by Robbins is effective for mild feelings of disturbance.

"This would probably work pretty well for a 2 or 3 [out of 10]," Groh said. "However, when we're looking at anxiety that tends to significantly impact someone's life, it's really important not to minimize that experience and to understand what actually helps someone with anxiety. It is more complex than just a mindset issue."

Psychotherapist Julie Hingsbergen aligned with Robbins, saying, "The goal isn’t to convince yourself that everything will be fine or to sugarcoat things; it's to move out of worst-case certainty and into uncertainty, where anxiety has less power and control."

Dr. Trisha Wolfe, who specializes in trauma-based recovery, found the concept lacking:

"[T]his idea lacks a real understanding of how the brain actually works. Our brain is a prediction machine, using our past experiences to predict what's going to happen in the present and future. So, when a person feels anxious, it's likely because their brain is predicting that something unsafe, dangerous, or challenging is going to happen, even if that isn't likely in reality, and thus, their nervous system and body respond in kind by creating physical sensations of fear. Trying to address this experience by saying 'what if it all works out' misses the fact that anxiety is not purely cognitive or behavioral; it is part of a person's neurobiological experience, shaped by their unique implicit learnings and neural pathways."

A little bit about Robbins

Robbins hosts an extremely successful podcast titled The Mel Robbins Podcast. With over 40 million followers online and successful book publications like The 5 Second Rule and The High 5 Habit, this award-winning podcaster was named to the Time100 Most Influential Digital Voices of 2025. Her philosophy on impulse control through redirection, like the simple action of counting down from 5 to 1, has been translated into over 50 languages.

If you'd like to learn more about Robbins and her suggestions for improving your life, you can watch this video on The Oprah Podcast:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

anxiety topicemotional maturityexpert opinionshuman reactionsinstagram postintelligent decisionmakinginternet informationmagic wordsmel robbinsmotivational expertstate of anxietylife hacks

The Latest

court room, J. Cedric Simpson, judge, defendant, guilty plea, court case, guilty
Culture

Defendant catches beloved judge off guard  when asked if he was 'coerced' into pleading guilty

mindset, anxiety, Mel Robbins, 6 magic words, emotional maturity, well-being, experts, motivational speaker
Health

Mel Robbins reveals the 6 'magic words' she says will stop anxiety in its tracks

sibling rivalry, brother vs sister aggression, family psychology, Arizona State University study, female aggression in families, direct aggression, social role theory
Past Events

Brothers vs. Sisters: Who is actually kinder to their siblings? Science finally has an answer.

Genesis Carpet Crawlers 1999, Peter Gabriel reunion, Phil Collins, Trevor Horn producer, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, Tony Banks interview, prog rock history
Past Events

In 1999, Genesis quietly revamped a '70s classic with Peter Gabriel and it remains sadly overlooked

More For You

Psychology, Relationships, Ethics, Conflict, Emotions, Forgiveness, Counseling, Virtue, Character virtue

Take stock of your feelings, and the other person’s, before you decide what kind of forgiveness to offer.

Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images Plus

A counseling professor unpacks the difference between letting go and making up

Two in five Americans have fought with a family member about politics, according to a 2024 study by the American Psychiatric Association. One in five have become estranged over controversial issues, and the same percentage has “blocked a family member on social media or skipped a family event” due to disagreements.

Difficulty working through conflict with those close to us can cause irreparable harm to families and relationships. What’s more, inability to heal these relationships can be detrimental to physical and emotional well-being, and even longevity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Children's health, Public health, Vaccines, Malaria, Africa, Global health, Drug resistance, Asia, Artemisinin, Plasmodium, New research, Disease spread

Malaria is transmitted to people by mosquitoes infected with a parasite from the Plasmodium family.

Jim Gathany via CDC/Dr. William Collins

Malaria researchers are getting closer to outsmarting the world’s deadliest parasite

Every year, malaria kills more than 600,000 people worldwide. Most of them are children under 5 in sub-Saharan Africa. But the disease isn’t confined to poor, rural areas – it’s a global threat that travels with people across borders.

For decades, the fight against malaria has felt like running in place. Bed nets and drugs save lives, but the family of parasites that cause malaria, called Plasmodium, keeps evolving new ways to survive. These parasites transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes.

Keep ReadingShow less
anger, anger management, emotional regulation, therapy tips, emotions

How do you prevent someone's angry mood from impacting you?

Photo credit: Canva

Psychologist offers imaginative tip on how to tolerate insufferable people with grace

It can be hard to get through the day, especially if you’re in a good mood and someone else is bringing you down with anger and negativity. It’s not just annoying to hear, but it can really bring down your mood or get you involved in their drama. Fortunately, one way to help yourself in such situations is to just be a tree.

Psychologist Kimberly Moffit went on TikTok to offer some imaginative advice for the next time someone tries to rage-bait you in real life. She advises that you picture yourself as a tall, calm tree and the angry person as a small gremlin trying to light you on fire with their angry “sparks.” Instead of getting lit up in flames, just let the sparks bounce off you and land back on the ground. The idea is that the “gremlin” will eventually move on after seeing that their “sparks” didn’t faze you.

Keep ReadingShow less
Psychology, Philosophy, Ethics, Self-control, Compassion, Patience, Quick reads, Virtue, New research, Personal well-being, Research Brief, Character virtue

Opportunities to show compassion often feel difficult, but exercising virtue seems to help people cope.

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

New study suggests compassion, patience, and self-control are great 'selfish' choices for your own happiness

Virtues such as compassion, patience and self-control may be beneficial not only for others but also for oneself, according to new research my team and I published in the Journal of Personality in December 2025.

Philosophers from Aristotle to al-Fārābī, a 10th-century scholar in what is now Iraq, have argued that virtue is vital for well-being. Yet others, such as Thomas Hobbes and Friedrich Nietzsche, have argued the opposite: Virtue offers no benefit to oneself and is good only for others. This second theory has inspired lots of research in contemporary psychology, which often sees morality and self-interest as fundamentally opposed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sleep, Muscles, Neuroplasticity, Brain training, REM sleep, Rest, Healthy aging, Muscle gain, Cognitive health, Sleep health

Research shows that the brain can be exercised, much like our muscles.

RapidEye/E+ via Getty Images

Neurologist explains why 'novelty' is a brilliant workout for your brain's health

If you have ever lifted a weight, you know the routine: challenge the muscle, give it rest, feed it and repeat. Over time, it grows stronger.

Of course, muscles only grow when the challenge increases over time. Continually lifting the same weight the same way stops working.

Keep ReadingShow less
Liver, Podcasts, Detox, Detoxification

Do you need to detox if you’re healthy?

Westock Productions/Shutterstock

Juice cleanses, charcoal supplements and foot patches – is detoxing worth the hype?

January arrives with a familiar hangover. Too much food. Too much drink. Too much screen time. And suddenly social media is full of green juices, charcoal supplements, foot patches and seven-day “liver resets”, all promising to purge the body of mysterious toxins and return it to a purer state.

In the first episode of Strange Health, a new visualised podcast from The Conversation, hosts Katie Edwards and Dan Baumgardt put detox culture under the microscope and ask a simple question: do we actually need to detox at all?

Keep ReadingShow less
Bacteria, Antibiotics, Antimicrobial resistance, Microbes, Antibiotic resistance, One Health, Antibiotic overuse, Antibiotic misuse

Scientists are fighting back against antibiotic resistance with new strategies and tools.

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images Plus

Antibiotic resistance could undo a century of medical progress – but four advances are changing the story

Imagine going to the hospital for a bacterial ear infection and hearing your doctor say, “We’re out of options.” It may sound dramatic, but antibiotic resistance is pushing that scenario closer to becoming reality for an increasing number of people. In 2016, a woman from Nevada died from a bacterial infection that was resistant to all 26 antibiotics that were available in the United States at that time.

The U.S. alone sees more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant illnesses each year. Globally, antimicrobial resistance is linked to nearly 5 million deaths annually.

Keep ReadingShow less
Social media, Literacy, Reading, Attention, Attention span, Doomscrolling

Just slowing down gives you time to question and reflect.

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Deep reading can boost your critical thinking and help you resist misinformation – here’s how to build the skill

The average American checks their phone over 140 times a day, clocking an average of 4.5 hours of daily use, with 57% of people admitting they’re “addicted” to their phone. Tech companies, influencers and other content creators compete for all that attention, which has incentivized the rise of misinformation.

Considering this challenging information landscape, strong critical reading skills are as relevant and necessary as they’ve ever been.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026