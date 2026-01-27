Mel Robbins reveals the 6 'magic words' she says will stop anxiety in its tracks

Anxiety is a natural biological response and a very normal part of being human. With breaking news, an evolving economy, pressures for job performance, and basic family dynamics, anxiety has become a more common challenge.

That's why simple tools that reframe racing thoughts have gained in popularity. Motivational expert, author, and host of one of the world's biggest podcasts Mel Robbins revealed six "magic words" that can help stop anxiety in its tracks: "What if it all works out?"

Magic words that can stop anxiety

In her Instagram post, Robbins discussed the challenge of anxiety and a tool she believes can help negate the negative effects produced by it. "Anxiety is literally nothing more than you thinking about something in the future," she said. "And thinking about it in a manner where it starts to sound and alarm in your body."

Robbins continues to describe anxiety:

"First of all, if you catch yourself worrying, if you catch yourself out in the future, catastrophizing. If you catch yourself in that, 'What if this? What if that?' If you let your thoughts spin, it will spin you out of control, and then you're going to start to feel anxious."

With an understanding of the problem, Robbins offers a simple solution:

"And so you want to count backwards 5-4-3-2-1. And one of the best, most effective things you can insert as a different pattern is this, 'What if it all works out?' If you can stabilize your thoughts, your body settles down, and it doesn't escalate. You're going to interrupt the worry 5-4-3-2-1, and then you insert something else. You can also say, 'This moment will pass.' You can say, 'I can handle this.' But you've got to interrupt those thoughts and insert something else."

Anxious young woman in the rain. Photo credit Canva

Opinions vary, and not everyone agrees with Robbins's solution

In the comments section, many people were excited to embrace a simple strategy, while others felt the issue was far more complex than the solution Robbins offered. Here are some of those comments:

"That 5-4-3-2-1 really does work…!!!"

"Appears to be solid advice. Anxiety is something that can be handheld in a fairly simple fashion ie interrupt the thought patterns. It's not as complicated as some would like to think."

"This will work for nervousness or fear, I am sure, but not anxiety. Unfortunately, the word anxiety is thrown around to describe other emotions, such as nervousness or fear, even excitement, that needs to stop! Anxiety can be super debilitating & counting backwards from 5 is not going to change the narrative."

"Love this advice"

"Anxiety is far from the act of living in the future"

"Love Mel Robbins but couldn't disagree more. This is the difference between being anxious and clinical anxiety disorder. I can't just shut off anxious thoughts by counting backwards, if only."

"6 words that stop anxiety: go see a psychiatrist or therapist"

"Yes, awareness and mind control are key to avoid anxiety and many other dis-eases we cause to ourselves mainly unconsciously."

"If only it were that simple…"

"You are amazing, you helped me so much through my anxiety."

"If you suffer from anxiety see an actual doctor and counselor for an understanding of the root cause."

Woman takes notes. Photo credit Canva

What do experts say?

Learning how to reframe negative and distorted thoughts is a process called cognitive restructuring. A 2025 study found that observing thoughts without getting lost in them decreased anxiety.

Licensed therapist Laurie Groh said the approach suggested by Robbins is effective for mild feelings of disturbance.

"This would probably work pretty well for a 2 or 3 [out of 10]," Groh said. "However, when we're looking at anxiety that tends to significantly impact someone's life, it's really important not to minimize that experience and to understand what actually helps someone with anxiety. It is more complex than just a mindset issue."

Psychotherapist Julie Hingsbergen aligned with Robbins, saying, "The goal isn’t to convince yourself that everything will be fine or to sugarcoat things; it's to move out of worst-case certainty and into uncertainty, where anxiety has less power and control."

Dr. Trisha Wolfe, who specializes in trauma-based recovery, found the concept lacking:

"[T]his idea lacks a real understanding of how the brain actually works. Our brain is a prediction machine, using our past experiences to predict what's going to happen in the present and future. So, when a person feels anxious, it's likely because their brain is predicting that something unsafe, dangerous, or challenging is going to happen, even if that isn't likely in reality, and thus, their nervous system and body respond in kind by creating physical sensations of fear. Trying to address this experience by saying 'what if it all works out' misses the fact that anxiety is not purely cognitive or behavioral; it is part of a person's neurobiological experience, shaped by their unique implicit learnings and neural pathways."

A little bit about Robbins

Robbins hosts an extremely successful podcast titled The Mel Robbins Podcast. With over 40 million followers online and successful book publications like The 5 Second Rule and The High 5 Habit, this award-winning podcaster was named to the Time100 Most Influential Digital Voices of 2025. Her philosophy on impulse control through redirection, like the simple action of counting down from 5 to 1, has been translated into over 50 languages.

If you'd like to learn more about Robbins and her suggestions for improving your life, you can watch this video on The Oprah Podcast: