Neuroscientists say this might be the most relaxing song ever recorded

Stressed? Of course you are. Luckily for you and the entire U.S. population, scientists believe they may have identified the most relaxing song in the world.
Music has forever been associated with bringing about relaxation, happiness, and serenity — whether it's a Gregorian chant or some Enya accompanied by a glass of merlot.
Take a moment to forget the world outside the headphones and just relax. Photo credit: Canva
Neuroscientists in the United Kingdom believe they have identified the song that relieves stress and soothes the soul more effectively than any other.
What the study actually tested
Mindlab International, a market research firm, conducted a study a few years ago in which participants completed difficult (and possibly stressful) puzzles while their brain activity was monitored. To study its effect, music was played while they completed the puzzles.
One song stood out above the rest. “Weightless" by Marconi Union (listen below), an English ambient music band, induced a 65% reduction in stress among participants, according to Inc. And DailyMail.com reported that the song was 11% more effective than most other songs — by such musicians as Adele and Coldplay — in reducing blood pressure, heart rate, and breathing speed.
The 2011 song was created by the band, along with the British Academy of Sound Therapy, to do just that — relax listeners.
If you prefer something with lyrics, try Enya's “Watermark" or “Pure Shores" by All Saints, which were also proven to be relaxing.
Why “Weightless” may feel so calming
Lean back and unwind to the right music. Photo credit: Canva
Just last year, the band added a livestream featuring relaxing vibes that's been streaming nonstop since February 13, 2024. That's a lot of relaxing.
Music therapy is considered to be a natural therapy important in alleviating stress. Because stress is a significant contributor to other illnesses, combating it is crucial for maintaining good health. Numerous studies have demonstrated the detrimental effects of stress on both our bodies and brains. So don't let it get out of control. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the music.
This article originally appeared last year.